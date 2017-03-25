₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 7:35pm On Mar 23
Hello, N'landers. I plan to apply for utme next week but there is this weakness in my olevel result and its that I have pass(D7) in maths. I have been making some research lately about universities that accept an art student with D7 in math and the students of those uni have been telling me that their school don't accept and the likes even contrary to what jamb brochure stipulated.
I plan to register for law tho' or even if I will need to change the course. I just want to know how things are.
Eminent Nairalanders, Please, help a brother!!!
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by fineyemi(m): 7:59pm On Mar 23
Generalsamm:wow!!!! D7 in maths is OK for art student. In fact my sister is studying law in the university and she has D7 in maths. U shouldn't be scared anymore. Go ahead and apply for jamb and choose either mass com or law. You are good to go with D7 in maths
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 9:02pm On Mar 23
fineyemi:which uni is that, Sir and by the way, which year did she gained the admission?
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Jerrypolo(m): 9:16pm On Mar 23
Bro if am to be true to you,i am not sure any uni will accept a d7 in maths oo. Most requirements usually states at least a credit in mathematics and english
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by fineyemi(m): 9:24pm On Mar 23
Generalsamm:osun uni 2015
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 9:26pm On Mar 23
Ofcourse you can get admission for Law or Mass Comm with D7, but depends on the Uni. I also had D7 in maths, though I applied tru D.E.... Now I'm done with Uni about to be a lawyer.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 7:34am On Mar 24
Excelboi:please kindly specify the uni, sir
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 10:32am On Mar 24
Generalsamm:Bayero University, Kano
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 12:49pm On Mar 24
Excelboi:Infact, I would have been through with my jamb registration now till I was told that BUK offers combined law(the combination of Islamic and civil law) and being a christian..I can't go for such not to talk of meeting the requirement which includes a credit in arabic
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 1:11pm On Mar 24
Generalsamm:Who told u Arabic is required? There requirement is Lit and Islamic, Govt or history. Inclusive of English... Yeah it's combined honours.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 3:54pm On Mar 24
cc olawalebabs, fynestboi, richiez pls help us move this to front page
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 3:56pm On Mar 24
Excelboi:that's it Sir u just mentioned Islamic studies now and I didn't offer that, Instead, i offered Christian religious studies
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 4:01pm On Mar 24
Excelboi:I am just worried of what the implications might be later in the future I think u understand?
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 9:10pm On Mar 24
Generalsamm:Common Law got you covered. It's a rare privilege to study double hons in Law. We had Christian among us then... Abt two of them. No big deal
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 9:11pm On Mar 24
Generalsamm:Why don't you opt for mass comm then? You can also try ABU Zaria. I don't think they require Islamic studies for their civil law.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by SirWere(m): 9:16pm On Mar 24
OP, I'm not sure whether getting a credit in Mathematics is required but I will honestly advice you to take another O'level.
My reason for saying this is due to the new Jamb Policy.
In case you haven't heard; O'level also carries a certain percentage as well as JAMB.
Now a D7 in maths; well, that'll definitely affect the overall performance, won't it
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 9:31pm On Mar 24
[quote author=Excelboi post=54915381]Why don't you opt for mass comm then? You can also try ABU Zaria. I don't think they require Islamic studies for their civil law. [/quote
they don't but am still in doubts as to whether they accept it or not
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 9:34pm On Mar 24
[quote author=Generalsamm post=54915920][/quote]They will. They have various types of law. Sharia law, civil law... Opt for civil law.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 9:41pm On Mar 24
Excelboi:you know that's a double problem sir
how will I get the credit in islamic studies that among the requirements
2. how will o cope after the admission, attending a class where we'll be taught Arabic and the various things that makes sharia law
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by missfrancess(f): 9:43pm On Mar 24
fineyemi:pls can you list the subject combination for mass communication and business Admin?
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 9:46pm On Mar 24
Excelboi:as far as abu is concerned..am still doubting if they will accept it considering the fact that I dont know anyone there.
but I am 100% sure that Buk does only to hear that I will have to study islamic law along with it left me broken
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Excelboi(m): 11:28pm On Mar 24
Generalsamm:The Christians in our set then, I don't know if they did or had Islamic in their waec but somehow they coped when they got admission. Studying common and Islamic law doesnt mean that all the courses is majorly Islamic. Infact 60% of our courses was Common law courses. Refer to the jamb brochure for further guidance on the requirement... I could have helped if I was still in school.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by fineyemi(m): 5:49am
missfrancess:Business Admin/management = English Maths Economics and account / government
Mass communication = English Literature government and CRS/economics
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 5:06pm
lalasticlala....please help us move thus to front page, sir
emyo...please, let's have your say,Sir
will KSU accept D7 in.maths for a law aspirant or is maths even among the required subjects at all
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Generalsamm: 5:16pm
Excelboi:that's the part that got me scared.........
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Dahkogrin007(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Mentcee(m): 5:58pm
Yes.
But then.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by solid3(m): 5:59pm
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by MischiefMaker: 6:00pm
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by ToriBlue(f): 6:00pm
You can study history with a pass in mathematics.
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by Ppresh2017(f): 6:02pm
|Re: Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? by kenzysmith: 6:02pm
