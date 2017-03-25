Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Any Chance For An Art Student With D7 In Maths? (3920 Views)

Daughter Of Late President Of Nigerian Prostitutes Graduates Best in Maths / Plz Is There Any Art Course I Can Get Admission With D7 In Litterature? / Can I Study Mass Communication With D7 In Literature (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello, N'landers. I plan to apply for utme next week but there is this weakness in my olevel result and its that I have pass(D7) in maths. I have been making some research lately about universities that accept an art student with D7 in math and the students of those uni have been telling me that their school don't accept and the likes even contrary to what jamb brochure stipulated.

I plan to register for law tho' or even if I will need to change the course. I just want to know how things are.

Eminent Nairalanders, Please, help a brother!!!

Generalsamm:

Hello, N'landers. I plan to apply for utme next week but there is this weakness in my olevel result and its that I have pass(D7) in maths. I have been making some research lately about universities that accept an art student with D7 in math and the students of those uni have been telling me that their school don't accept and the likes even contrary to what jamb brochure stipulated.

I plan to register for law tho' or even if I will need to change the course. I just want to know how things are.

Eminent Nairalanders, Please, help a brother!!! wow!!!! D7 in maths is OK for art student. In fact my sister is studying law in the university and she has D7 in maths. U shouldn't be scared anymore. Go ahead and apply for jamb and choose either mass com or law. You are good to go with D7 in maths wow!!!! D7 in maths is OK for art student. In fact my sister is studying law in the university and she has D7 in maths. U shouldn't be scared anymore. Go ahead and apply for jamb and choose either mass com or law. You are good to go with D7 in maths

fineyemi:

wow!!!! D7 in maths is OK for art student. In fact my sister is studying law in the university and she has D7 in maths. U shouldn't be scared anymore. Go ahead and apply for jamb and choose either mass com or law. You are good to go with D7 in maths which uni is that, Sir and by the way, which year did she gained the admission? which uni is that, Sir and by the way, which year did she gained the admission?

Bro if am to be true to you,i am not sure any uni will accept a d7 in maths oo. Most requirements usually states at least a credit in mathematics and english

Generalsamm:



which uni is that, Sir and by the way, which year did she gained the admission? osun uni 2015 osun uni 2015

Ofcourse you can get admission for Law or Mass Comm with D7, but depends on the Uni. I also had D7 in maths, though I applied tru D.E.... Now I'm done with Uni about to be a lawyer. 1 Like

Excelboi:

Ofcourse you can get admission for Law or Mass Comm with D7, but depends on the Uni. I also had D7 in maths, though I applied tru D.E.... Now I'm done with Uni about to be a lawyer. please kindly specify the uni, sir please kindly specify the uni, sir

Generalsamm:



please kindly specify the uni, sir Bayero University, Kano Bayero University, Kano

Excelboi:

Bayero University, Kano Infact, I would have been through with my jamb registration now till I was told that BUK offers combined law(the combination of Islamic and civil law) and being a christian..I can't go for such not to talk of meeting the requirement which includes a credit in arabic Infact, I would have been through with my jamb registration now till I was told that BUK offers combined law(the combination of Islamic and civil law) and being a christian..I can't go for such not to talk of meeting the requirement which includes a credit in arabic

Generalsamm:



Infact, I would have been through with my jamb registration now till I was told that BUK offers combined law(the combination of Islamic and civil law) and being a christian..I can't go for such not to talk of meeting the requirement which includes a credit in arabic Who told u Arabic is required? There requirement is Lit and Islamic, Govt or history. Inclusive of English... Yeah it's combined honours. Who told u Arabic is required? There requirement is Lit and Islamic, Govt or history. Inclusive of English... Yeah it's combined honours.

cc olawalebabs, fynestboi, richiez pls help us move this to front page

Excelboi:

Who told u Arabic is required? There requirement is Lit and Islamic, Govt or history. Inclusive of English... Yeah it's combined honours. that's it Sir u just mentioned Islamic studies now and I didn't offer that, Instead, i offered Christian religious studies that's it Sir u just mentioned Islamic studies now and I didn't offer that, Instead, i offered Christian religious studies

Excelboi:

Who told u Arabic is required? There requirement is Lit and Islamic, Govt or history. Inclusive of English... Yeah it's combined honours. I am just worried of what the implications might be later in the future I think u understand? I am just worried of what the implications might be later in the future I think u understand?

Generalsamm:



I am just worried of what the implications might be later in the future I think u understand? Common Law got you covered. It's a rare privilege to study double hons in Law. We had Christian among us then... Abt two of them. No big deal Common Law got you covered. It's a rare privilege to study double hons in Law. We had Christian among us then... Abt two of them. No big deal

Generalsamm:



that's it Sir u just mentioned Islamic studies now and I didn't offer that, Instead, i offered Christian religious studies Why don't you opt for mass comm then? You can also try ABU Zaria. I don't think they require Islamic studies for their civil law. Why don't you opt for mass comm then? You can also try ABU Zaria. I don't think they require Islamic studies for their civil law.









My reason for saying this is due to the new Jamb Policy.

In case you haven't heard; O'level also carries a certain percentage as well as JAMB.





Now a D7 in maths; well, that'll definitely affect the overall performance, won't it OP, I'm not sure whether getting a credit in Mathematics is required but I will honestly advice you to take another O'level.My reason for saying this is due to the new Jamb Policy.In case you haven't heard; O'level also carries a certain percentage as well as JAMB.Now a D7 in maths; well, that'll definitely affect the overall performance, won't it 1 Like

[quote author=Excelboi post=54915381]Why don't you opt for mass comm then? You can also try ABU Zaria. I don't think they require Islamic studies for their civil law. [/quote

they don't but am still in doubts as to whether they accept it or not

[quote author=Generalsamm post=54915920][/quote]They will. They have various types of law. Sharia law, civil law... Opt for civil law.

Excelboi:

Common Law got you covered. It's a rare privilege to study double hons in Law. We had Christian among us then... Abt two of them. No big deal you know that's a double problem sir

how will I get the credit in islamic studies that among the requirements

2. how will o cope after the admission, attending a class where we'll be taught Arabic and the various things that makes sharia law you know that's a double problem sirhow will I get the credit in islamic studies that among the requirements2. how will o cope after the admission, attending a class where we'll be taught Arabic and the various things that makes sharia law

fineyemi:

wow!!!! D7 in maths is OK for art student. In fact my sister is studying law in the university and she has D7 in maths. U shouldn't be scared anymore. Go ahead and apply for jamb and choose either mass com or law. You are good to go with D7 in maths pls can you list the subject combination for mass communication and business Admin? pls can you list the subject combination for mass communication and business Admin?

Excelboi:

They will. They have various types of law. Sharia law, civil law... Opt for civil law. as far as abu is concerned..am still doubting if they will accept it considering the fact that I dont know anyone there.

but I am 100% sure that Buk does only to hear that I will have to study islamic law along with it left me broken as far as abu is concerned..am still doubting if they will accept it considering the fact that I dont know anyone there.but I am 100% sure that Buk does only to hear that I will have to study islamic law along with it left me broken

Generalsamm:



as far as abu is concerned..am still doubting if they will accept it considering the fact that I dont know anyone there.

but I am 100% sure that Buk does only to hear that I will have to study islamic law along with it left me broken The Christians in our set then, I don't know if they did or had Islamic in their waec but somehow they coped when they got admission. Studying common and Islamic law doesnt mean that all the courses is majorly Islamic. Infact 60% of our courses was Common law courses. Refer to the jamb brochure for further guidance on the requirement... I could have helped if I was still in school. The Christians in our set then, I don't know if they did or had Islamic in their waec but somehow they coped when they got admission. Studying common and Islamic law doesnt mean that all the courses is majorly Islamic. Infact 60% of our courses was Common law courses. Refer to the jamb brochure for further guidance on the requirement... I could have helped if I was still in school.

missfrancess:

pls can you list the subject combination for mass communication and business Admin? Business Admin/management = English Maths Economics and account / government



Mass communication = English Literature government and CRS/economics Business Admin/management = English Maths Economics and account / governmentMass communication = English Literature government and CRS/economics

lalasticlala....please help us move thus to front page, sir

emyo...please, let's have your say,Sir

will KSU accept D7 in.maths for a law aspirant or is maths even among the required subjects at all

Excelboi:

The Christians in our set then, I don't know if they did or had Islamic in their waec but somehow they coped when they got admission. Studying common and Islamic law doesnt mean that all the courses is majorly Islamic. Infact 60% of our courses was Common law courses. Refer to the jamb brochure for further guidance on the requirement... I could have helped if I was still in school. that's the part that got me scared......... that's the part that got me scared.........

yes if you are Dino Melaye 1 Like

Yes.



But then.



Buhari and his stupidity won't let things work well for Nigerians.

If Dino can get 7 different degrees with 3 credit, why not. 1 Like

u

You can study history with a pass in mathematics.

I can only help you secure extra income to sustain you all through your university years. See my signature.