₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,661 members, 3,436,268 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) (6545 Views)
Buhari Nominates Akintunde Ibitayo Akinwande For NERC Chair, Drops Shasore / Buhari Nominates Ndoma-Egba And Ekere For NDDC Chairman & MD / Ambode’s Mediocre List of Commissioners Full Of Tinubu’s Relatives, Friends –PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by callydon(m): 8:01pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 27 persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday read a letter from the presidency requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the
Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.
The letter,as seen by the media, was dated February 27 and signed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the time he was acting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s behalf.
But the letter was at the office of Mr. Saraki on Tuesday, February 21.
Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed.
Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.
Below is the full list of 27 nominees and their states:
1. Godswill Obioma, Abia (new appointment);
2. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa (new appointment);
3. Ahmed Makama, Bauchi (reappointment);
4. James Apam, Benue (new appointment);
5. Mike Igini, Delta (reappointment);
6. Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi (new appointment);
7. Iloh Chuks, Enugu (new appointment);
8. Hussaini Pai, FCT (reappointment);
9. Sadiq Musa, Kaduna (reappointment);
10. Jibrin Zarewa, Kano (reappointment);
11. Asmau Maikudi, Katsina (new appointment);
12. Mahmuda Isah Kebbi (new appointment);
13. Samuel Egwu, Kogi (new appointment)
14. Rufus Akeju, Lagos (reappointment);
15. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger (new appointment);
16. Agboke Olaleke, Ogun (new appointment);
17. Sam Olumekun, Ondo (reappointment);
18. Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo (new appointment);
19. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto (new appointment);
20. Kasim Geidam, Yobe (reappointment);
21. Bello Mahmud, Zamfara (new appointment);
22. Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau (new appointment);
23. Umar Ibrahim, Taraba (new appointment);
24. Emeka Joseph, Imo (new appointment);
25. Obo Effanga, Cross River (new appointment);
26. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra (new appointment);
and
27. Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa (new appointment).
SOURCE:
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/03/buhari-nominates-27-inec-electoral.html
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:04pm
As usual, list for Northerners
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by callydon(m): 8:05pm
For more on this visit:
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/03/buhari-nominates-27-inec-electoral.html
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by callydon(m): 8:06pm
TheSlyone2:NOT always so
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by adem30: 8:08pm
TheSlyone2:Who be this Oponu
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by HottestFire: 8:10pm
They have finally seen those that will do their biddings
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by callydon(m): 8:12pm
HottestFire:
Lol...
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by TrapHedges(m): 8:17pm
Lol he should nominate magu here now..since they rejected him the other side..
Ndi ara
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Dildo(m): 8:19pm
Is INEC not independent?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Dapyem(m): 8:30pm
Check d list well,every state must be represented. We have only 36 states plus FCT making 37. So no state will have two nominations. There are 3 on ground as RECs dat are still serving remaining 6 dat will still be nominated by Mr President.
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by kunlexy1759(m): 8:30pm
Ok.
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by kunlexy1759(m): 8:31pm
Dapyem:u get it
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by babyfaceafrica: 9:02pm
Nice list
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by callydon(m): 10:08pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by CuteJude: 10:12pm
list of new billionaires , come 2019
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:13pm
hmm
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by blessme2019: 10:14pm
Time is almost ripe
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by pesinfada(m): 10:15pm
Another error
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by amanze15(m): 10:15pm
*dusts voters Card* Baba please I am voting you out
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Nusaf: 10:16pm
TheSlyone2:
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Lilimax(f): 10:16pm
A good one but just hoping they would not be bought over by these evil and wicked men that are power drunk
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by ALAYORMII: 10:17pm
And you don't want elections manipulation
He (Buhari) who pays the piper dictates the tune
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:19pm
Why should the federal government nominate inec Rec officials, inec is an independent body they should be allowed to act independent
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Dareomo(m): 10:19pm
Time table for February 2019 Election is sacrosant.
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:20pm
Dapyem:
Good one
I see
The end shall tell
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by steppins: 10:20pm
If only he lives to see them work...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by weedtheweeds: 10:21pm
New appointees?? Buhari came out and spent almost the first quarter of his tenure selecting ministers. Many Nigerians argued that he should be given the time to choose the best. They thought the man knew what he was doing. The list appearance sparked controversy as Buhari smeared in the faces of all Nigerians that the best of Nigeria come from the north. The long awaited list came with an assurance that he chose the best. Now, using the minister of power, Fashola. The nation is in stark darkness and someone is paid salary and allowance for being a minister of light? Can you all believe that we still have a minister of water resources in Nigeria? I do not know if it is pure water or bottled water. Now, the lethargic ministers he appointed have all proved themselves useless. There have been no achievements so far. The contracts we all see them commission are uncompleted works from the previous dispensation that he constantly accuses even when he has less than 2 years to complete his own tenure. Instead of appointing new staff midway to the end of his tenure, why not lay off some ministers that have no input in the change mantra? Will these new appointees be paid from the almost depleted cofer or the vault suffering from a recession?
Being hard of hearing does not incapacitate someone's ability to reason. In a time like this, we all can agree that this tenure cannot afford to pay any more bills, talk more of excesses like INEC. All these appointments are organized by the cabals simply to secure 2019 for a man that at this point, should have resigned at will and spent his last days with his family and grandkids
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by ALAYORMII: 10:22pm
Lilimax:
There's no need buying them over because they are already sold and bought
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:22pm
TheSlyone2:
Who is this 'kid?'
Return to primary school and forget about NL quick
Please, who knows this kid @TheSlyone2?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by eph123: 10:26pm
Appointments upandan, zero achievement. Mschew
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by jerrykho(m): 10:26pm
seen
|Re: Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) by Babachukwu: 10:26pm
What happen to Rivers and Ekiti........Buhari too dey carry something for mind
Court Stops Review Of Constitution • Immunity Clause May Be Expunged / Hardtalk:with Dora Akunyili / Agagu Out, Mimiko In: Ondo Tribunal Orders New Governor Sworn In
Viewing this topic: sanitelag(m), Debayurr, ballem(m), timota(m), Nji, Talkingboy, Emmatee22(m), Lbotusme, samjoeokai(m), able24(m), sirsholley, mcmaurice20(m), nerus419, usmankawu(m), blessednamso, SirBrightoc(m), segunphilips, OLAplusONE(m), Alabamagnate, Ebullience, mkuattah6191(m), amarudeen(m), ibsadiq, niyogeol(m), Inspectorsuga(m), miketemi4luv(m), kingdave(m), Toscoas2(m), ntuedor(m), soldierkunle, lawcatalan and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6