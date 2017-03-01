Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Nominates 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (FULL LIST) (6545 Views)

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday read a letter from the presidency requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the

Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

The letter,as seen by the media, was dated February 27 and signed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the time he was acting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s behalf.

But the letter was at the office of Mr. Saraki on Tuesday, February 21.

Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed.

Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.



Below is the full list of 27 nominees and their states:



1. Godswill Obioma, Abia (new appointment);

2. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa (new appointment);

3. Ahmed Makama, Bauchi (reappointment);

4. James Apam, Benue (new appointment);

5. Mike Igini, Delta (reappointment);

6. Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi (new appointment);

7. Iloh Chuks, Enugu (new appointment);

8. Hussaini Pai, FCT (reappointment);

9. Sadiq Musa, Kaduna (reappointment);

10. Jibrin Zarewa, Kano (reappointment);

11. Asmau Maikudi, Katsina (new appointment);

12. Mahmuda Isah Kebbi (new appointment);

13. Samuel Egwu, Kogi (new appointment)

14. Rufus Akeju, Lagos (reappointment);

15. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger (new appointment);

16. Agboke Olaleke, Ogun (new appointment);

17. Sam Olumekun, Ondo (reappointment);

18. Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo (new appointment);

19. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto (new appointment);

20. Kasim Geidam, Yobe (reappointment);

21. Bello Mahmud, Zamfara (new appointment);

22. Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau (new appointment);

23. Umar Ibrahim, Taraba (new appointment);

24. Emeka Joseph, Imo (new appointment);

25. Obo Effanga, Cross River (new appointment);

26. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra (new appointment);

and

27. Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa (new appointment).



SOURCE:

As usual, list for Northerners





TheSlyone2:

As usual, list for Northerners NOT always so

TheSlyone2:

As usual, list for Northerners Who be this Oponu

They have finally seen those that will do their biddings

HottestFire:

They have finally seen those that will do their biddings

Lol...

Lol he should nominate magu here now..since they rejected him the other side..

Ndi ara

Is INEC not independent? 1 Like

Check d list well,every state must be represented. We have only 36 states plus FCT making 37. So no state will have two nominations. There are 3 on ground as RECs dat are still serving remaining 6 dat will still be nominated by Mr President.

Ok.

Dapyem:

Check d list well,every state must be represented. We have only 36 states plus FCT making 37. So no state will have two nominations. There are 3 on ground as RECs dat are still serving remaining 6 dat will still be nominated by Mr President. u get it

Nice list

hmmmmm

list of new billionaires , come 2019

hmm

Time is almost ripe

Another error 1 Like 1 Share

*dusts voters Card* Baba please I am voting you out

TheSlyone2:

As usual, list for Northerners

A good one but just hoping they would not be bought over by these evil and wicked men that are power drunk

And you don't want elections manipulation







He (Buhari) who pays the piper dictates the tune

Why should the federal government nominate inec Rec officials, inec is an independent body they should be allowed to act independent

Time table for February 2019 Election is sacrosant.

Dapyem:

Check d list well,every state must be represented. We have only 36 states plus FCT making 37. So no state will have two nominations. There are 3 on ground as RECs dat are still serving remaining 6 dat will still be nominated by Mr President.

Good one



I see



The end shall tell

If only he lives to see them work...

New appointees?? Buhari came out and spent almost the first quarter of his tenure selecting ministers. Many Nigerians argued that he should be given the time to choose the best. They thought the man knew what he was doing. The list appearance sparked controversy as Buhari smeared in the faces of all Nigerians that the best of Nigeria come from the north. The long awaited list came with an assurance that he chose the best. Now, using the minister of power, Fashola. The nation is in stark darkness and someone is paid salary and allowance for being a minister of light? Can you all believe that we still have a minister of water resources in Nigeria? I do not know if it is pure water or bottled water. Now, the lethargic ministers he appointed have all proved themselves useless. There have been no achievements so far. The contracts we all see them commission are uncompleted works from the previous dispensation that he constantly accuses even when he has less than 2 years to complete his own tenure. Instead of appointing new staff midway to the end of his tenure, why not lay off some ministers that have no input in the change mantra? Will these new appointees be paid from the almost depleted cofer or the vault suffering from a recession?

Being hard of hearing does not incapacitate someone's ability to reason. In a time like this, we all can agree that this tenure cannot afford to pay any more bills, talk more of excesses like INEC. All these appointments are organized by the cabals simply to secure 2019 for a man that at this point, should have resigned at will and spent his last days with his family and grandkids

Lilimax:

A good one but just hoping they would not be bought over by these evil and wicked men that are power drunk



There's no need buying them over because they are already sold and bought

TheSlyone2:

As usual, list for Northerners

Who is this 'kid?'



Return to primary school and forget about NL quick



Who is this 'kid?'

Return to primary school and forget about NL quick

Please, who knows this kid @TheSlyone2?

Appointments upandan, zero achievement. Mschew

seen