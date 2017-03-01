₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by broseme: 8:59pm On Mar 23
In this new movie ,popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu dressed like a woman.She was pictured begging Chioma Akpotha.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nollywood-actor-don-brymo-uchegbu.html?m=1
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:13pm On Mar 23
Even the gown can't cover the pregnancy
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Nne5(f): 9:17pm On Mar 23
Thought it'd be Mr ibu.
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:20pm On Mar 23
na wa ooo
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:29pm On Mar 23
See a husband and father hustling...all because of cash
Money good, I beg!
6 Likes
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:37pm On Mar 23
Dis dressing na just for money o, hustling of different kind
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by weedtheweeds: 11:23pm On Mar 23
that guy could have been gay. the pose and all. but who am I to judge? I understand that art is self-expression, but is this the best Nollywood can bring? Are we out of writers? Why promoting homosexuality that is against our law? Are our censor board members aware of our constitution? The other Yoruba guy was let to get away with his act in a gay promoting movie. Kids view these movies and they get adjusted to that life pattern and sooner or later, i see Nigeria bending to that corner if these actors are let to get away with movies and acts like this?
I understand that a pastor placed a curse on Big brother. Isn't there anyone to lay a curse on this?
1 Like
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Chrisozone: 11:24pm On Mar 23
Old man dey misbehave because of Money
respect to pete Edochie !!!
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by olasarah: 11:24pm On Mar 23
Okay
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:25pm On Mar 23
The man look like the older version of Dino Melaye
3 Likes
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by DollarAngel(m): 11:25pm On Mar 23
That's Senator Dino Melaye
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by profmsboi(m): 11:25pm On Mar 23
What should we do now?
Boil egg?
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:25pm On Mar 23
These days, anybody fit do anytin for the chedda
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by iykofias(m): 11:25pm On Mar 23
Wit their wack storyline, shame dey catch me if I dey watch them
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Uchennazico: 11:26pm On Mar 23
Rubbish
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Adesiji77: 11:26pm On Mar 23
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by sweetkev(m): 11:26pm On Mar 23
Op, Why used SHE was pictured begging when you knew he's a man
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Alexchubee(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
Nollywood movies that decreases IQ.
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by sagitariusbaby(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
decatalyst:
It's not always about money but the fulfilment that comes with doing what you like for others to enjoy
1 Like
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Sochimaobim(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
How I wish these Nollywood people will understand that most of the shits they do is not as hilarious as they think it is. Am seriously trying to imagine a role that this man could be playing in that movie that will warrant this attire
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by talk2rotman(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
professionalism
2 Likes
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by negz1(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
observer
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by youngberry001(m): 11:29pm On Mar 23
profmsboi:no oh fry chicken
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:29pm On Mar 23
Chai!!! Money oooo!! Money go make person papa fool himself
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by publicenemy(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Any one who doesnt find this Funny is a sadist.
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by otemanuduno: 11:32pm On Mar 23
Lol
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by smithsydny(m): 11:32pm On Mar 23
chai zanders
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by burkingx(f): 11:33pm On Mar 23
2 Likes
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by publicenemy(m): 11:33pm On Mar 23
Chrisozone:
He is doing his job you gay donkey.
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by Ada9103(f): 11:33pm On Mar 23
Ftc
|Re: Don Brymo Uchegbu Dresses As A Woman In New Movie (photos) by profmsboi(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
youngberry001:Ahbi....
But think am bros, this one na news
