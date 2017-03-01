₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,661 members, 3,436,268 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like (8350 Views)
Kenyan Woman Claims She Was Assaulted By Her Nigerian Baby Daddy / When A Lady Claims To Be A Virgin. / This Girl Claims She Has The Tiniest Waist And Biggest Booty In Lagos (see Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by ChangeIsCostant: 9:17pm
Photos of this lady with her "unique" dreads are trending online due to obvious reasons. This lady who goes by Zion_lioness on Instagram says she has been growing her dreads for 23 years and wants to keep growing it for the next 18 years ...
The young lady has locked her account to private after being trolled by online users....
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/this-lady-claims-she-has-been-growing.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by Nwodosis(m): 9:17pm
How will she prepare a meal for herself before we talk of her husband(if any)?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by ChangeIsCostant: 9:18pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by Nne5(f): 9:18pm
I like it.
But I prefer my low cut hair.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by Cutehector(m): 9:19pm
Am sure dat hair is smelling..
But she's dope
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by henrydadon(m): 9:19pm
is she realated to samson in the bible?..how does she have her bath...what about headache?
have got so many questions i want to ask..
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by mrmrmister: 9:19pm
Disgusting!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by auntysimbiat(f): 9:19pm
hmmm...story
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by henrydadon(m): 9:21pm
lalasticala come and see oo..her hair resembles snake
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by jejemanito: 9:25pm
Disgusting.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by decatalyst(m): 9:26pm
Arrghhhh!
I can't imagine the germs under dah hair
She is just lazy and broke to do a new hair
1 Like
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by jonaifame22(f): 9:29pm
I'll use the dreads to tie her to the bed and fvck her pvssy dry ceaselessly
1 Like
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by ufuosman(m): 9:32pm
That's her own cup of tea
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by Lastpharoah33(m): 9:38pm
All I see is a mop rope bundle.. ..
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by McBrooklyn(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by dannybomb(m): 9:42pm
me that can not stay without cutting my hair, talk less of leaving it for years, am I mad
1 Like
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by zealblinks(m): 10:00pm
beginning of madness
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by DozieInc(m): 10:04pm
Make she seh some to Nigerian girls.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by Bowwow11(m): 10:07pm
this is maskqurade o
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:17pm
This lady go dey reason upside down since air no dey enter her head..
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by 0b10010011: 10:37pm
The Babe go make sense for bed!
Use that same hair to tie her into different positions and smash her till every hole in her body turns red
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by botad(m): 10:37pm
Somebody should call her daddy immediately!
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by smartty68(m): 10:37pm
Omo! This one look like sea weed
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by ALAYORMII: 10:37pm
23years old dreadlocks
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by bjhaid: 10:37pm
Dirty
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by alldbest: 10:38pm
How person wan take de knack dis one? D hair go de smell...
How she wan take PH and GH? (Provide head and Get head), the stvpid hairs go just de obstruct everything
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by tim1256(m): 10:38pm
Thrash
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by FuckBuhari(m): 10:38pm
imagine pulling the hair and stroking her from behind with a large black Libido. Seeing whitish cum on your Libido from her wet p*ssy. Imagine slapping The asz and hear her mourn in pleasure.
I know i am gonna get banned. So lemme use this medium to give a big shoutout to all my childhood friends who attended COMMAND CHILDREN SCHOOL, ZARIA. BRIGHTER TOMORROW NURSERY AND PRIMARY SCHOOL, AUCHI,EDO STATE. COMMAND CHILDREN SCHOOL, YOLA. COMMAND SECONDARY SCHOOL, JOS. MIDDLETON UNIVERSITY. may God Be with you all.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by modelmike7(m): 10:38pm
Lovely
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by Chidizman(m): 10:38pm
This one will marry herself
|Re: Lady Growing Her Dreads For 23 Years. See What It Looks Like by smartxyz(m): 10:39pm
oboy
Kososhee : Fresh / Pls Ladys / Shops That Sell Facial Creams That Can Cure Acne N Spots In Port Harcourt
Viewing this topic: Donkaz(m), Willion(m), stuntman007, utch(m), boneyard, richymillzz, mevisbleek, addey(m), Joeself1(m), Preshivano01(m), flowers4me(f), chyke4(m), okstone, itriumph(m), oscarnoble(m), donglazy(m), nicefaze, Idris222, Vycko(f), Farrang, fagbalex(m), Gunlawz(m), Zealoy(m), phlamingboy(m), Inanx, fabiansani, Osu175(m), princepee001, DivinelyBlessed(m), Optimisticlady, Owodiran1(m), Billbruno, Centyakam(m), ambsteve, vkon2(m), shortiespro, uminem02(m), Bsharp, Jibola10(m), spyroxy1(m), grunerite, olapluto(m), HotClumsyClown, helenCruz(f), fippycbk(m), omooba969, AnaCheks(m), maduinfo, massinola(m), omenpetrol, Chuksdede(m), Mydazz(m), Swiftlee(m), centlevi, impeccablephili, dolapo74, docZeey(f), felix281(m), Jane77(f), feldido(m), haryobami13(f), femiranking28(m), honourable356(m), Ephort, ManTiger(m), eagshay, Josephnice, smartblu(m), jayesmalling(m), zekepio, sircrabo, GCFR696(m), NosoChic(f), Sunnymatey(m), HomesOfLife(m), silver94(m), viickerz(m), Ceema1(f), simplymat, Joseph4God(m), sundilazo(m), holywoman, camiflexie, TutorV(m), footprintD55(m), donguy22(m), abbey621(m), Mrsprof(f), pecoprince, Woke4all(m), StPete, Dee9977, McLove(m), Temilayhor(m), Iskvyle, Professurr(m), yody, adeom141(m), samomeh(m), jbl007(m), guy2two, BabaCommander, muhakeem, Piercedclit(f), Brugo(m), SoloceeD2(m), Apostlevincent(m), jonbat(m), iykebest1(m), okpankucj, obinna222, doyin68, AceRoyal, JVgal(f), Spicy06, olayinkaayinde(m), Nick4life, mrmrmister, mrhm(m), renod, yinkslinks(m), SenJoe(m), xtratagem(m), chiraqDemon(m), justanaijagirl, sekeyso, olufijabs, distilledwalex(m), emmanuel26, charles009(m), geosegun(m), dexy007(m), Alexmania, hedocharles(m), njinah(m), smartolala, jobsat34(m), ChemicalReaction(f), jerrybakermillz(m), OLP46(m), akandry, kairo, elvis90(m), josholayinkah(m), bitingcool, bobuk, Olaseunojania, cris07(m), odtahi12(m), Raffie20, initialize(m), grandx88, oddysey(m), etemrich, Yemiafo(m), thonyrule(m), fzla(m), Arijosh(m), shotin(m), hijodedios, Princelegacylemoha(m), jagabanban, Heromaniaa, bangist and 236 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22