₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,769 members, 3,923,513 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos (17984 Views)
Trendy Bearded Looks: Allegiance To ISIS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Drinokrane: 7:53am On Nov 19
A twitter user left his followers and other users stunned after he shared a photo of his beards all shaved up for a change.
People kept asking who the person was in his profile photo because the difference just wasn't dismissible.
See more photos and his reaction below..
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/just-like-makeup-some-men-are-using.html
2 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Lalas247(f): 7:54am On Nov 19
If dem like ... they can use it to hide wtever
Still sexy sha
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by xreal: 7:58am On Nov 19
Lalas247:
If u were a man, it's ppl like u that will not mind TO DO with this woman, despite the fact that u know her real appearance/face.
5 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by DrinkLimca(m): 7:59am On Nov 19
Hmm team no beards or at lest moderate and clean beard and not the Osama biladen type..
In truth though, 90% of bearded guys are not good looking on clean shaved..
some are even younger than guys with no beards..
The other day, i saw a guy that was given birth to in my presence, with beards, looking all mature, people will even think, he is my elder..
I was like, see this kid o.
40 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by ThatKING: 8:04am On Nov 19
Beard is natural, "makeup" is not.
68 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Amarabae(f): 8:05am On Nov 19
Beard on guys is cute.
It is manly and attractive.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Fazemood(m): 8:11am On Nov 19
No mind them, let bad belle peepul shoot themselves in da eyez, you stee fine jare
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:19am On Nov 19
Is it their business?
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Lalas247(f): 8:24am On Nov 19
xreal:Take u don’t have one
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by kingxsamz(m): 8:33am On Nov 19
at least beards are real and can last till u die...but make up is fake and clears of once u wash it off...
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:34am On Nov 19
no beard, no 6pack,no 6inchs,no 30 billion 4 d akkant, no pretty face
lady how far naoooo
3 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by walepackage(m): 8:57am On Nov 19
It aint thesame,beard is natural and its manly.Most guys that criticize beard guys wish they have one.Just trim it,and always keep it neat.Its watsup
7 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by superNOVA1995(m): 9:15am On Nov 19
Beard is natural
1 Like
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Chybeibe(f): 9:17am On Nov 19
Looking ugly without the beard.
5 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:54am On Nov 19
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:58am On Nov 19
No basis for comparison between beard and make-up.
The comparison is out of point!
Btw, dude still looks Okay after shave!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by theunnamed: 10:01am On Nov 19
Having a beard is absolutely nothing like make up
They could not be anymore not the same thing
1 Like
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by shollay09(m): 11:22am On Nov 19
see total transformation! wondering why mine are not coming out
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by jamarifox(m): 11:38am On Nov 19
DrinkLimca:if a guy that you saw the first day of his life is bearded, then I'm in my late 70s
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by jamarifox(m): 11:40am On Nov 19
Amarabae:see persin wife oooooo. olooshhhho ooo
2 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by McBeal10(f): 12:36pm On Nov 19
he still looks cute na
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by McBeal10(f): 12:43pm On Nov 19
ThatKING:lol it's like saying makeup is grown naturally
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by ubunja(m): 12:52pm On Nov 19
i rock the Rick Ross look. it seems to be working for me.
im in South Africa at the moment and 85%of men are bald shaven AND BEARDLESS.
ladies claim clean shaven guys are sexy but i have gotten some looks from ladies that were damn impressive. only if i cud grow my hair stupid genes made me bald on top of head and so i have to shave all hair off.
atleast my beard grows thick like a carpet.i can even store stuff in there
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Apus: 1:17pm On Nov 19
What happens when barber mistakenly shave off my beards.
damn I'm so fugly without my beards.
1 Like
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by hausadreturn(m): 1:46pm On Nov 19
Something aint right. The nose and lips aint the same. Haba!!!
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by pu7pl3(m): 1:50pm On Nov 19
Apus:
Which beards
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Blackhawk01: 1:55pm On Nov 19
Actually, he rocks both looks perfectly Same can't be said for most girls.
2 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by PenlsCaP: 1:55pm On Nov 19
Amarabae:
Sensible comment this time.
Ur hubby banana fall on u wella.
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Rooneyboy(m): 1:58pm On Nov 19
Once u start keeping beard you'll realise that taking it off will be very difficult.
I've been keeping mine for over 2 years now.
The manly looks are TOTALY different.
#team beard gang.
7 Likes
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by crackhouse(m): 2:30pm On Nov 19
Maybe he's now born again.
|Re: A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos by Dopenigga: 2:44pm On Nov 19
Proudly a member if the beard gang
1 Like 1 Share
Celebrities At Nollywood@20 Presidential Dinner (Pictures) / Beauty Of Burkina Faso / Quality Chiffon Tops
Viewing this topic: grunerite, Amebo123, kumalee, aaronson(m), Jeffhardy3000, lovelybanj(m), sexymamatee(f), autopulse(m), willjoe, Earthquake1, shawolin2020(m), Hormoniyi(m), Mrphilia, citee(m), spicytayomic(m), he1845, Dhayor001(m), Donzex, captainking(m), FemiLastBorn(m), Novaworld(m), Avatarmodest(m), runtoman, Kahy1, Wiziman(m), toyad(m), sixtyeight, Coefficient(m), Ujunkem(f), CheedyJ(m), nigerfine, Oospi(m), Nicolars(m), Emotionless100, se0un(m), Jhosh(m), Blackbelly(m), Xrayy, emmy178(m), Carsprayer22, Bablarry(m), agos, stevecantrell, hatchy, DRGREAT(m), jibikunle, Hunterone(m), IDKadiri, toyetade, anthonykezy(m), junioratallcost(m), wumade(f), olhawhaley, olulove(m), obicoolnino, Otuoke, enabosi, Emperor2463(m), origima, AntiWailer, yaki84, Samzzy94(m), ablelad(m), FanteAkwa, whiteprince(m), GdexFolami(m), Lawconfessor(f), Prefola, MaziOmenuko, salemdv(m), odukoko(m), brightdocare(m), Unionised(m), adeadebola(m), openmine(m), Aloko36(m), Debastin, zeemahn(m), kelvinquincy(m), Reptyle(m), apach4ever(m), yungmayor02(m), fav444(f), IamaNigerianGuy(m), hemenie(m), CarlyX8(m), klinlad(m), Nasirukry, bimflash(f), tianna123(f), sulips(f), irokooo, IamZod(m), Dominic3c43(m), JaffyJoe(m), cubzy, tonyblair4life(m), excorperwheezy(m), boygeorge, THONZE(m), Umbro01(m), MrEgghead(m), femi4love(m), teeboila(m), Coolgent, stiles009(m), Stevengerd(m), countsparrow, Surd2121(m), johncallidon(m), samirus, treads(m), beinstein(m), Jcob(m), chidonsinc(m), dennyena(m), topgun98, devigblegble, Henry46(m), raphloren, entrepreneurmic, purpinkx, kmcutez(f), Bossontop(m), Iyke366, Henryyy(m), xxleoxx(m), Skywalker5(m), Mrbllymer, felixzo1(m), clinik(f), ekesimo(m), RICKYMARIO(m), Tonynoah(m), olayinkaboss11(m), kriss27(m), larrydeck(m), Yookney, tola09(m), macaphan007(m), clans(f), Ibime(m), Imoemi(m), Semilore001(f), Delerichard(m), TEAMvido(m), VIPERVENOM(m), kbshow100(m), Haphard(m), soloravely, bukalino(m), 2fine2fast(m), Augustus79, dumo1(m), scopenatty7 and 210 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6