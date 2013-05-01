Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / A Bearded Guy's Before & After Shave Photos (17984 Views)

People kept asking who the person was in his profile photo because the difference just wasn't dismissible.



See more photos and his reaction below..



Still sexy sha If dem like ... they can use it to hide wtever

If u were a man, it's ppl like u that will not mind TO DO with this woman, despite the fact that u know her real appearance/face.





Hmm team no beards or at lest moderate and clean beard and not the Osama biladen type..



In truth though, 90% of bearded guys are not good looking on clean shaved..



some are even younger than guys with no beards..



The other day, i saw a guy that was given birth to in my presence, with beards, looking all mature, people will even think, he is my elder..



Beard is natural, "makeup" is not. 68 Likes

Beard on guys is cute.

It is manly and attractive. 19 Likes 1 Share

No mind them, let bad belle peepul shoot themselves in da eyez, you stee fine jare 9 Likes 1 Share



Is it their business? Is it their business?

Take u don’t have one Take u don’t have one 3 Likes 1 Share

at least beards are real and can last till u die...but make up is fake and clears of once u wash it off... 11 Likes 2 Shares

no beard, no 6pack,no 6inchs,no 30 billion 4 d akkant, no pretty face





lady how far naoooo 3 Likes

It aint thesame,beard is natural and its manly.Most guys that criticize beard guys wish they have one.Just trim it,and always keep it neat.Its watsup 7 Likes

Beard is natural 1 Like

Looking ugly without the beard. 5 Likes

No basis for comparison between beard and make-up.

The comparison is out of point!

Btw, dude still looks Okay after shave!





They could not be anymore not the same thing Having a beard is absolutely nothing like make upThey could not be anymore not the same thing 1 Like

see total transformation! wondering why mine are not coming out

he still looks cute na

im in South Africa at the moment and 85%of men are bald shaven AND BEARDLESS.

ladies claim clean shaven guys are sexy but i have gotten some looks from ladies that were damn impressive. only if i cud grow my hair stupid genes made me bald on top of head and so i have to shave all hair off.

im in South Africa at the moment and 85%of men are bald shaven AND BEARDLESS.

ladies claim clean shaven guys are sexy but i have gotten some looks from ladies that were damn impressive. only if i cud grow my hair stupid genes made me bald on top of head and so i have to shave all hair off.

atleast my beard grows thick like a carpet.i can even store stuff in there i rock the Rick Ross look. it seems to be working for me.

What happens when barber mistakenly shave off my beards.

damn I'm so fugly without my beards. 1 Like

Something aint right. The nose and lips aint the same. Haba!!!

Same can't be said for most girls. Actually, he rocks both looks perfectly

Once u start keeping beard you'll realise that taking it off will be very difficult.



I've been keeping mine for over 2 years now.



The manly looks are TOTALY different.



#team beard gang. 7 Likes

Maybe he's now born again.