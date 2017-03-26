Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Can You Work Under Your Wife? (2008 Views)

Can You Work From Home Part-time As A Banker Or Company Worker? / When You Work With Someone That Pilfers / Sack Looming In Nigerian Banks - 5 Things To Do Now If You Work In A Bank (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

guys this question is for you. Can you work in the same company with your wife if she is your boss?

absolutely fůcking not 3 Likes 1 Share

I can't put up with that. 1 Like

ise82:

I can't put up with that. Why? Why?



I can't stay in a room with a female for more than 5 straight hours



You will commit suicide in 7 hours



They will frustrate your life and drive you to a point where you will lose your sanity 9 Likes 2 Shares

hell no

booked





mba 1 Share

NO

Not good!

Yea...its de best .women naturally hve respect for dia man once she truly loves him 1 Like

Maybe. I don't have to work directly under her 1 Like

HELL YEAH!!!





I WORK FOR THE MONEY + BEING HER LOVING HUSBAND, SHE CUTS ME SOME SLACK 3 Likes

Noooooo waaaaaaaay

Lawyer MI ni pe kole werk

Not ideal in either ways or vice versa.

really?

Not even good for them to work in the same establishment not to talk of one of them as a boss, particularly the wife as a boss. Bit considering the country's situation .if that will happen, then the husband must be really really humble while searching for another Job 4 Likes

[b][/b]hell no...... I cant do such thing.... nonsense

Rara, mba. No 2 Likes

Meh! Won't be easy OP. But if there's love/understanding then IT'S A NO PROBLEM for me. After all there are homes where wife carters for almost everything and this homes still survives. 1 Like

mekstaniac:

HELL YEAH!!!



I WORK FOR THE MONEY + BEING HER LOVING HUSBAND, SHE CUTS ME SOME SLACK

Typical Afonja

smbH Typical AfonjasmbH

mekstaniac:

HELL YEAH!!!



I WORK FOR THE MONEY + BEING HER LOVING HUSBAND, SHE CUTS ME SOME SLACK

Typical Afonja

smbH Typical AfonjasmbH

I would rather not...

theres nothing wrong in it.. just don't abuse the fact she's your boss.. 2 Likes





Sexists with dry nyash. If you can't deal with working under your wife as boss resign na, go wash her panties and plates for house aka househorseband



Shior See question.Sexists with dry nyash. If you can't deal with working under your wife as boss resign na, go wash her panties and plates for house akaShior 2 Likes

kkfada:

Yea...its de best .women naturally hve respect for dia man once she truly loves him says who? says who?

Depend on the relationship back home. If you have a smooth relationship with your wife, why not. But if otherwise, just keep off. This is because the embarrassment with be too much to bear.

No its not possible.. Even she can't employ me



and picures



https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/03/26/coffee-shops-with-bikini-clad-staff-spark-controversy/ Imagine you want to have a cup of coffee in a coffee shop and you see scantly dressed, beautiful ladies taking your order. Will it set you on or embarassing. To know more, click to see the videoand picures

CAPITAL NO.

Just because Adam was away for a few hours Eve ate the forbidden fruit just because she want to be like God and be the boss

We are still suffering the consequences uptill today

Women and power......... 4 Likes

I can't work for her at 5m dollars