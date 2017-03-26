₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can You Work Under Your Wife? by cyndyzuriks(f): 11:07am On Mar 24
guys this question is for you. Can you work in the same company with your wife if she is your boss?
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by FvckShiT: 11:10am On Mar 24
absolutely fůcking not
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by ise82(m): 11:15am On Mar 24
I can't put up with that.
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by cyndyzuriks(f): 4:28pm On Mar 24
ise82:Why?
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:03am
I can't stay in a room with a female for more than 5 straight hours
You will commit suicide in 7 hours
They will frustrate your life and drive you to a point where you will lose your sanity
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by oganass(m): 7:04am
hell no
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by SexyNairalander: 7:04am
booked
mba
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by tydi: 7:04am
NO
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by SirAweezy(m): 7:05am
Not good!
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by kkfada(m): 7:05am
Yea...its de best .women naturally hve respect for dia man once she truly loves him
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by CuteCeo: 7:05am
Maybe. I don't have to work directly under her
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by mekstaniac(m): 7:05am
HELL YEAH!!!
I WORK FOR THE MONEY + BEING HER LOVING HUSBAND, SHE CUTS ME SOME SLACK
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by tolexy123: 7:05am
Noooooo waaaaaaaay
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by afoltundeseun(m): 7:06am
Lawyer MI ni pe kole werk
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by GreatMahmud: 7:07am
Not ideal in either ways or vice versa.
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by crazydude1: 7:07am
really?
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by sainty2k3(m): 7:07am
Not even good for them to work in the same establishment not to talk of one of them as a boss, particularly the wife as a boss. Bit considering the country's situation .if that will happen, then the husband must be really really humble while searching for another Job
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by Inquisitor97(m): 7:07am
[b][/b]hell no...... I cant do such thing.... nonsense
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by nonjebose(m): 7:08am
Rara, mba. No
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by smartty68(m): 7:08am
Meh! Won't be easy OP. But if there's love/understanding then IT'S A NO PROBLEM for me. After all there are homes where wife carters for almost everything and this homes still survives.
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by tydi: 7:08am
mekstaniac:
Typical Afonja
smbH
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by Adesiji77: 7:09am
I would rather not...
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by tetula123(m): 7:09am
theres nothing wrong in it.. just don't abuse the fact she's your boss..
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by ifyalways(f): 7:09am
See question.
Sexists with dry nyash. If you can't deal with working under your wife as boss resign na, go wash her panties and plates for house aka househorseband
Shior
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by dingbang(m): 7:09am
kkfada:says who?
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by tolufase(m): 7:10am
Depend on the relationship back home. If you have a smooth relationship with your wife, why not. But if otherwise, just keep off. This is because the embarrassment with be too much to bear.
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by dingbang(m): 7:10am
No its not possible.. Even she can't employ me
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by 0lumuyiwa: 7:10am
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by factsandfigures: 7:11am
CAPITAL NO.
Just because Adam was away for a few hours Eve ate the forbidden fruit just because she want to be like God and be the boss
We are still suffering the consequences uptill today
Women and power.........
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:11am
I can't work for her at 5m dollars
|Re: Can You Work Under Your Wife? by nonjebose(m): 7:11am
kkfada:Don't expect the same respect at home from her. Work place is different.
