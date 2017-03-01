₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by jesusson22: 11:12am
A Gallery of baby bumps!
All our stars looking beautiful with their bumps...
Which celebrity rocked the baby bump best?
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/which-celebrity-rocks-her-baby-bump.html?m=1
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Kjking(m): 11:17am
so we should fry okro
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Treloo(m): 11:40am
What is the purpose of this thread now? What's the moral lesson?
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Abortions: 11:43am
fVCKS ARE SCARCE I AIN'T GIVIN NONE
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by huche(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by tolexy007(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Onukube1(f): 2:02pm
2 and 5
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by mayoor15(m): 2:02pm
And this made FP.... RUBBISH
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by UnknownT: 2:02pm
WHEN WE THOUGHT WE HAVE SEEN IT ALL, SUEN COME AND DEACTIVATE MY ACCOUNT, I DON TIRE
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by drslimtommy: 2:02pm
This shit_ is nothing but misplaced priorities to me!
It's uncalled for i'll say.
Safety delivery is the main thing.
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by holyokoto(m): 2:02pm
Genievive Pregnant?
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by ilohemmy(m): 2:04pm
Rubbish
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:04pm
1 and 5 osas ighodaro and stephanie linus
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by odimbannamdi(m): 2:04pm
I was standing close to my pregnant colleague at the office while we used the xerox machine. Somehow, my body touch her baby bump and she flinched and moved away.
I didn't need anybody to tell me how much reverence she accords her baby bump and if she could show such reaction to an inadvertent and harmless touch, the last thing she would do is to expose it for just anybody to see.
That used to be the norm in the good old days - in the days of shamefacedness and lack of desire to attract undue attention to the supposedly private aspect of one's life.
But the reverse is the case now, and this post is one of the aftermath.
So disgusting!
MEanwhile, i have beautiful men loafers for sale
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Admin401(f): 2:06pm
Lol'd at number 8.
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by tellwisdom: 2:06pm
Who are these people?
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by ErnieSmallzz(f): 2:06pm
the Bleep is this? when dem born, dem invite me to come chop? and who are those fools, booking space? :-/
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by yemmight(m): 2:10pm
Things like these don't exist before. Already exposed the innocent unborn child to the world. Do you think its everybody that like you? Ti isu eni ba ta, ama nfi owo bo ni (yoruba proverb)
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by PenisCaP: 2:15pm
I hav this fantasy of bleeping my wife digggy staiyle wen she bcomz preggy
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by oladipo322(m): 2:18pm
Rubbish
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by DollarAngel(m): 2:18pm
Them
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by mokaflex(m): 2:21pm
This celebrity rocked his cassava more!!!
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by booqee(f): 2:24pm
all these new generational trends sef..
my mum use to say back then, pregnant women don't stand in front of camera to take pictures of themselves..
but now things have changed. what is even "baby bump", baby shower, pregnancy photoshoot, wedding photoshoot
afi suuru....
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by davodyguy: 2:25pm
Smh.
Just that Ivie and stephie looked the finest
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by mario383: 2:26pm
All these useless foolish women abi girls don start. Na parent still burn these things and they left to grow up and become highly indesciple and mannerless like this?
Who are even those boys who impreganant them sef?
I will prefer to own an average trained animal than marry these things
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by kenoz(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Emekus92(m): 2:28pm
Please who are they?
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Hades2016(m): 2:28pm
Kjking:my brother help me ask dem ooooo
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by omonighoblessing(f): 2:30pm
1/5
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by bedspread: 2:31pm
I JUST WANNA SAY
GBOSA!
GBOSA!
GBOSA!
All for the 1st three comments on this thread.....
OP RECEIVE BRAIN AND DISCARD THIS LUBBISH TOPIC
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Whoeppme(m): 2:31pm
Number 5 finish work for Aso Rocking of baby Bump
|Re: Which Celebrity Rocks Her Baby Bump The Best? (photo) by Husty(m): 2:32pm
*in psquare's Voice* I've got a story, stoory! Story story
story Eh eh
