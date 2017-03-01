I was standing close to my pregnant colleague at the office while we used the xerox machine. Somehow, my body touch her baby bump and she flinched and moved away.



I didn't need anybody to tell me how much reverence she accords her baby bump and if she could show such reaction to an inadvertent and harmless touch, the last thing she would do is to expose it for just anybody to see.



That used to be the norm in the good old days - in the days of shamefacedness and lack of desire to attract undue attention to the supposedly private aspect of one's life.



But the reverse is the case now, and this post is one of the aftermath.



So disgusting!



