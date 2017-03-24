Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Sacked Staff Drag Diamond Bank To Court (1986 Views)

Over 300 unlawfully disengaged staff of Diamond bank have dragged the management of the Bank to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Jos division over their unlawful disengagement and refusal of the bank to pay severance benefits. Investigations reveal that the bank has been heading southwards going by all industry standard performance indicators ever since the current Managing Director/Chief executive Officer - Mr Uzoma Dozie took over management of the lender about three years ago.



In a bid to reduce operational costs by all means due to the effects of the current economic recession, the bank adopted a new operational structure early last year (2016) resulting in the need for a reduced workforce. In implementing this, the bank opted for an unlawful means of retrenchment, deciding to yank off over 300 staff from various grades, even against the advise of the Honorable Minister of Labour. The affected staff were neither paid severance nor redundancy benefits, despite the fact that other banks who carried out similar exercises in the same year paid their affected staff severance/redundancy benefits. The affected staff have now decided and gone ahead to institute legal action against diamond bank at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Jos division.



Hearing of the case has been fixed for the 4th of April 2017. It is really worrisome seeing a bank that appears to hold integrity in high esteem flagrantly disregard labour laws in carrying out such exercise in a most wicked manner. Hopefully, the outcome of this case will make organizations operating in the country who hire and fire at will without recourse to the extant labour laws of the land to start acting responsibly. 2 Likes

This bank is in the habbit of sacking every month.soon again they will throw more people into the labour market.they need to be taught a lesson.

This is a callous act from a so called financial institution. It's a sign that the bank is really distressed if they can't even pay severance benefits while other banks did. I now see the reason why they embarked on dubious charges on customers' acct.



I even learnt this same confused bank has been all out scouting for experienced hire staff to fill up the space of the sacked staff about a year ago due to poor performance among its peers. Meanwhile, most experienced staff frm other banks being consulted are declining their offer to rescue their distressed situation. 1 Like

Dear Lalasticlala,



Kindly assist move thread to front page so Nigerians know the kind of organization diamond bank is being turned into by the current management that clearly has no human face.

This is the height of wickedness. I only hope this process wud not be politicized. I see no reason why the bank would not honour his obligation by paying severance. The painful thing is that these staff were even debitted for the upfront they received hitherto the termination. Justice must prevail. #Frontpage please.

The tagged underperformers are now with and doing well with other firms.



Some doing well as entrepreneur already.



This is long overdue. Diamond Bank, unlike other Commercial Banks have the habit of sacking their workers without paying their entitlements. Rather they debit their staff accounts and convert it to a loan facility with ambigious interest rates. The names of the afftected staff are then forwarded as loan defaulters.



This inhumane practise needs to be addressed once and for all.



Also, a lot of sharp and unethical practices are being done by the Bank's management, headed by Uzoma Dozie ranging from bad corporate goverance, management fraud, forex fraud, liquidity issues as a result of bad loans, excess charges and deductions needs to be looked into by the CBN before the Bank crashes.



The MD/CEO certainly dosent have what it takes to lead a Bank and he was only fortunate his father had controlling stakes in the bank.



May God help us all.



Meanwhile, lala pls do the needful and move this to frontpage

Na was o,

Why Diamond Bank de fall my hand sef.

It is not wrong to lay off staff when u think u dont need them but the issue of not paying the affected staff their severance according to labour laws is not only bad but wicked.

Other banks pay off their staff after exiting them so why is their case different. Do they belong to a different financial industry?

PMB shud treat this as a case of corruption.

Diamonds are precious gems. The bank should change its name because it's slowly losing its face and value.



I have some nice suggestions about a new name. They could try "Hitler Bank" since it is oppression its customers and ex- employees, or "HayPeeCee Bank" since them sabi disappoint

It is the same bank that deducted from its customers about N1,000 for SMS alert charges alone but for the outcry, na so d money for disappear like smoke

...... lets go there





The only thing banks know how to do is to sack. no organization exploit manpower like banks,with their mentality of a contract work

Diamond Bank usually sack for the fun of it. It has become part of their norms.





Work with them at your own risk.

Good...if they are entitled to any benefits, the bank go pay as case don reach court

I'll never work in a Bank