₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,654 members, 3,445,847 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 10:38 PM

TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison (7590 Views)

Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review / Launching Of Tecno Camon Cx & Cx Air (Live Updates) / Gionee A1 Specifications And Features (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by easrael(m): 4:49pm On Mar 24
This is the TECNO Camon CX Review; TECNO's midrange smartphone for 2017 was launched in Kenya yesterday.

We have decided to title this topic thus: TECNO Camon CX Review due to its nature. The Camon Cx which is tipped as one of the best camera themed devices of 2017.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyncxjc0ooQ

Design

Display: 5.5" FHD IPS Touchscreen

Dimension: 152.8*75.8*5.6mm (Visual)

Resolution: 1920*1080

First of all, talking about the design of this device, it looks like an iPhone 6s resemblance much. While it cops a 5"5 screen size, it does allow the device.

Memory

16GB ROM + 2GB RAM

Expandable Micro SD, up to 128GB

Software

Operating System: AndroidTM 7.0
Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core
Network: GSM/WCDMA/LTE
Band: GSM: 900/1800
WCDMA: 900/2100
LTE: Band 3/7/20/28A/40
Connectivity: GPS, WiFi, BT

Also READ: [url]TECNO L9 Plus Unboxing and Review[/url]http://ladispeaks.com/2017/03/06/tecno-l9-plus-unboxing-and-tecno-l9-plus-review/

Sensor

G-Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint Sensor

Noteworthy in this device is the sensors the device comes with. Surprisingly, the device would be coming with 5 sensors and most importantly, the e-compass sensor hence making navigation an easy feat on the device.

Camera

16MP Front Camera with Dual Flash
16MP AF Back Camera with Ring Flash

With a 16MP front and rear camera, the device poses a great camera capacity. Although the device does not have camera properties, it does do its job. Furthermore, the device takes excellent night selfies when used. We hear that probably, a smaller version of the Camon CX would also be released into the market.

Battery

Finally, the battery comes with a 3,200 mAh capacity. While our team this is a good idea, based on how optimized the device is, some may opine otherwise. This argument about the strength of battery and their capacity in number will never go away. Some think; the more the number, the more the power. Some argue against this.

This device surely lasts long than the ordinary 3,000 - 3,200 mAh device.

Source: http://ladispeaks.com/2017/03/24/tecno-camon-cx-review-price-specifications-comparison/

2 Likes

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by missslimzy(f): 8:18pm On Mar 24
Nice review . Well done Ladi

2 Likes

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by easrael(m): 9:49pm On Mar 24
missslimzy:
Nice review . Well done Ladi

Thanks

lalatisclala
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by oscillation55(m): 7:52am On Mar 25
True talk for the battery. All I did with the phone the battery was relatively stable throughout.
easrael:


Source: http://ladispeaks.com/2017/03/24/tecno-camon-cx-review-price-specifications-comparison/
Pre-order with 5k & gets gifts plus opportunity to enter competition to win a drone.
Check my signature for contact.
Regards.

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by kelvinnaira: 3:39am On Mar 27
wow.. A really great device.
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by sammylee002: 6:13am On Mar 27
how much is dis tecno CX in Nigeria now.
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Jozprecious: 10:46am On Mar 27
until MissTechy do a review on this, I'm not taking it serious. gone were the days when you can get a fair review on NL. There are so many paid marketers now, it's just stupid and annoying.

2 Likes

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by tosyne2much(m): 12:12pm On Mar 27
And how much does it sell for?

1 Like

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by shedy03: 4:02pm On Mar 27
Jozprecious:
until MissTechy do a review on this, I'm not taking it serious. gone were the days when you can get a fair review on NL. There are so many paid marketers now, it's just stupid and annoying.
she has done the review of this cx
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Kingston6: 8:53pm
Tecno camon phne z simply d best
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 9:55pm
good

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by olasarah: 9:55pm
Tecno always falling hands in terms of battery.
How will a phone with such specifications still have a battery of 3200Mah?

I'd have love it to be more expensive with a good battery, rather than the lame 3200mah.

P. S: The phone is perfect. Na battery spoil am undecided

1 Like

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Iamlordgee(m): 9:56pm
Dude.. What's the price

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Neyoor(m): 9:56pm
I still prefer infinix zero 4 to this.

dunno why I just hate the name "Techno"

2 Likes

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by otunbakplu(m): 9:56pm
Where is the price...
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by masterkraft18: 9:57pm
nice


Meet the Thick Igbo Girl Causing Commotion on Instagram with Her Massive Hips and Bum (Photos)

https://www.wapextra.com.ng/11508-meet-the-thick-igbo-girl-causing-commotion-on-instagram-with-her-massive-hips-and-bum-photos.html
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by GenBloodykiIler: 9:58pm
grin
when will all these Chinese OEM start using 2k and 4k display cheesy

the technology been used by companies like LG since 2014.


tecno should add IR blaster to their devices

1 Like

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by slye(m): 9:58pm
Wetin be price naa
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by goingape1: 9:58pm
piece of Shiite for 70k

1 Like

Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by goingape1: 9:58pm
Iamlordgee:
Dude.. What's the price
190USD
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by chloride6: 10:00pm
That band 28 is Glo's band shey?
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by segun911(m): 10:00pm
where is d price now
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by eleojo23: 10:01pm
I can see that it supports LTE band 28.
But which one is 28A again?

I just hope GLO's 4G will work on this device.

I don't know why glo chose that unpopular band sef sad
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Kunleforreal(m): 10:01pm
Whaooo, tecno really tried on this phone.
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Cutealexio(m): 10:01pm
I was told at SLOT that it will go for 70k, although they don't have it in stock yet
Iamlordgee:
Dude.. What's the price
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by GenBloodykiIler: 10:01pm
Neyoor:
I still prefer infinix zero 4 to this.

dunno why I just hate the name "Techno"

tecno dey try ooo but they device is always costly
imagine l8 plus for 50k when I'll get hot 4 pro with higher processor and 4g capability for 52k at slot.

but in all i give it to gionee they are baba
starting from their aluminum case IR blaster amoled display huge battery etc
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Dottore: 10:02pm
Ok
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by forke(m): 10:03pm
goingape1:
190USD

Hw nuch in naira
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by trendymarseey(f): 10:03pm
Kool
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by TTLHORLA: 10:04pm
nice specs....but i was expecting 4500-5000 mah for the battery
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Rilwayne001: 10:04pm
Price?
Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by tgmservice: 10:05pm
all this paper phones selling for huge prices
God dey ooo

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Get 13GB For Just #1500. / Pls, I Wanna Un-suscribe From Airtel Club 10... Help!!! / Get MTN 3GB No Imei Tweaking Required

Viewing this topic: schoolreal1(m), neyokool, crispinkc(m), iamademorlar(m), akrufus08(m), fammo, Kezbaba, tedd(m), MizTyna(f), bejeria101(m), akinshivic(m), kpoins(m), TheBraggg(m), Ovems(f), stanislaus67(m), ozoneboy, omojerry, Jojone, Succinct1(m), Gmekx(m), yvonnelynx, Abisme(m), rius17, Phemmhie, GCSolutions, olive2000, abey20(m), Nick4life, FreshShavedBalls(m), Daskeepol(m), illegalking, deolu2000(m), Soje353, frandal, Harkynkunle(m), Teedamaniac, wizard007(m), Cunnilingus(m), benjamin007, AdeniyiA(m), Chadotik, greatsodade(m), Italin, Adamsdelrio(m), dlectura(m), iokpebholo, Okies27(m), alexov(m), piehorse, ferarifero(m), cyphher(m), petux(m), comrChris(m), Theultimate(m), geraldleo, chidika, hadedeji, Petrosonly, sammuell(m), Calebosko(m), haryobami13(f), zealblinks(m), ScepticalPyrrho, olunuthegreat(m), Kewt, boundlezz(m), Timoodi, agentowolabi47(m), ubath(m), radiokilla(m), oluwamitomisin, MummyIMadeIt, Greenbuoy(m), hapheeyxz, alasene, sirclemzy, trendphemmy(m), gomeks(m), samwizzye(m), sunrap(m), ayodeji17, habolaji02, CDCEO001(m), DandyWalker(m), Feyikemi12(f), renod, niqqa(m), gannod(m), oraclechamber(m), innobarca(m), youngbabaj(m), codedope(m), leokennedi(m), fheyee28, graciousolo(m), goldenone(f), Aagadingo(m), TeeSeven(m), chykmoni(m), koko1abiola(m), cryptic21(m), Cutejessy66 and 89 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.