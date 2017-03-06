Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison (7590 Views)

This is the TECNO Camon CX Review; TECNO's midrange smartphone for 2017 was launched in Kenya yesterday.



We have decided to title this topic thus: TECNO Camon CX Review due to its nature. The Camon Cx which is tipped as one of the best camera themed devices of 2017.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyncxjc0ooQ



Design



Display: 5.5" FHD IPS Touchscreen



Dimension: 152.8*75.8*5.6mm (Visual)



Resolution: 1920*1080



First of all, talking about the design of this device, it looks like an iPhone 6s resemblance much. While it cops a 5"5 screen size, it does allow the device.



Memory



16GB ROM + 2GB RAM



Expandable Micro SD, up to 128GB



Software



Operating System: AndroidTM 7.0

Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

Network: GSM/WCDMA/LTE

Band: GSM: 900/1800

WCDMA: 900/2100

LTE: Band 3/7/20/28A/40

Connectivity: GPS, WiFi, BT



Sensor



G-Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint Sensor



Noteworthy in this device is the sensors the device comes with. Surprisingly, the device would be coming with 5 sensors and most importantly, the e-compass sensor hence making navigation an easy feat on the device.



Camera



16MP Front Camera with Dual Flash

16MP AF Back Camera with Ring Flash



With a 16MP front and rear camera, the device poses a great camera capacity. Although the device does not have camera properties, it does do its job. Furthermore, the device takes excellent night selfies when used. We hear that probably, a smaller version of the Camon CX would also be released into the market.



Battery



Finally, the battery comes with a 3,200 mAh capacity. While our team this is a good idea, based on how optimized the device is, some may opine otherwise. This argument about the strength of battery and their capacity in number will never go away. Some think; the more the number, the more the power. Some argue against this.



This device surely lasts long than the ordinary 3,000 - 3,200 mAh device.

Nice review . Well done Ladi

Nice review . Well done Ladi

Thanks



wow.. A really great device.

how much is dis tecno CX in Nigeria now.

until MissTechy do a review on this, I'm not taking it serious. gone were the days when you can get a fair review on NL. There are so many paid marketers now, it's just stupid and annoying.

And how much does it sell for?

Jozprecious:

she has done the review of this cx

Tecno camon phne z simply d best





How will a phone with such specifications still have a battery of 3200Mah?



I'd have love it to be more expensive with a good battery, rather than the lame 3200mah.



How will a phone with such specifications still have a battery of 3200Mah?

I'd have love it to be more expensive with a good battery, rather than the lame 3200mah.

P. S: The phone is perfect. Na battery spoil am

Dude.. What's the price

I still prefer infinix zero 4 to this.



dunno why I just hate the name "Techno" 2 Likes

Where is the price...







when will all these Chinese OEM start using 2k and 4k display



the technology been used by companies like LG since 2014.





when will all these Chinese OEM start using 2k and 4k display

the technology been used by companies like LG since 2014.

tecno should add IR blaster to their devices

Wetin be price naa

piece of Shiite for 70k

Iamlordgee:

190USD

That band 28 is Glo's band shey?

where is d price now



But which one is 28A again?



I just hope GLO's 4G will work on this device.



I can see that it supports LTE band 28.
But which one is 28A again?
I just hope GLO's 4G will work on this device.
I don't know why glo chose that unpopular band sef

Whaooo, tecno really tried on this phone.

Iamlordgee:

I was told at SLOT that it will go for 70k, although they don't have it in stock yet

Neyoor:

I still prefer infinix zero 4 to this.



dunno why I just hate the name "Techno"

tecno dey try ooo but they device is always costly

imagine l8 plus for 50k when I'll get hot 4 pro with higher processor and 4g capability for 52k at slot.



but in all i give it to gionee they are baba

tecno dey try ooo but they device is always costly
imagine l8 plus for 50k when I'll get hot 4 pro with higher processor and 4g capability for 52k at slot.
but in all i give it to gionee they are baba
starting from their aluminum case IR blaster amoled display huge battery etc

Ok

goingape1:

190USD

Hw nuch in naira

Kool

nice specs....but i was expecting 4500-5000 mah for the battery

Price?