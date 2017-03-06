₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by easrael(m): 4:49pm On Mar 24
This is the TECNO Camon CX Review; TECNO's midrange smartphone for 2017 was launched in Kenya yesterday.
Source: http://ladispeaks.com/2017/03/24/tecno-camon-cx-review-price-specifications-comparison/
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by missslimzy(f): 8:18pm On Mar 24
Nice review . Well done Ladi
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by easrael(m): 9:49pm On Mar 24
missslimzy:
Thanks
lalatisclala
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by oscillation55(m): 7:52am On Mar 25
True talk for the battery. All I did with the phone the battery was relatively stable throughout.
easrael:Pre-order with 5k & gets gifts plus opportunity to enter competition to win a drone.
Check my signature for contact.
Regards.
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by kelvinnaira: 3:39am On Mar 27
wow.. A really great device.
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by sammylee002: 6:13am On Mar 27
how much is dis tecno CX in Nigeria now.
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Jozprecious: 10:46am On Mar 27
until MissTechy do a review on this, I'm not taking it serious. gone were the days when you can get a fair review on NL. There are so many paid marketers now, it's just stupid and annoying.
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by tosyne2much(m): 12:12pm On Mar 27
And how much does it sell for?
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by shedy03: 4:02pm On Mar 27
Jozprecious:she has done the review of this cx
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Kingston6: 8:53pm
Tecno camon phne z simply d best
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 9:55pm
good
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by olasarah: 9:55pm
Tecno always falling hands in terms of battery.
How will a phone with such specifications still have a battery of 3200Mah?
I'd have love it to be more expensive with a good battery, rather than the lame 3200mah.
P. S: The phone is perfect. Na battery spoil am
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Iamlordgee(m): 9:56pm
Dude.. What's the price
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Neyoor(m): 9:56pm
I still prefer infinix zero 4 to this.
dunno why I just hate the name "Techno"
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by otunbakplu(m): 9:56pm
Where is the price...
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by masterkraft18: 9:57pm
nice
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by GenBloodykiIler: 9:58pm
when will all these Chinese OEM start using 2k and 4k display
the technology been used by companies like LG since 2014.
tecno should add IR blaster to their devices
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by slye(m): 9:58pm
Wetin be price naa
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by goingape1: 9:58pm
piece of Shiite for 70k
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by goingape1: 9:58pm
Iamlordgee:190USD
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by chloride6: 10:00pm
That band 28 is Glo's band shey?
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by segun911(m): 10:00pm
where is d price now
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by eleojo23: 10:01pm
I can see that it supports LTE band 28.
But which one is 28A again?
I just hope GLO's 4G will work on this device.
I don't know why glo chose that unpopular band sef
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Kunleforreal(m): 10:01pm
Whaooo, tecno really tried on this phone.
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Cutealexio(m): 10:01pm
I was told at SLOT that it will go for 70k, although they don't have it in stock yet
Iamlordgee:
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by GenBloodykiIler: 10:01pm
Neyoor:
tecno dey try ooo but they device is always costly
imagine l8 plus for 50k when I'll get hot 4 pro with higher processor and 4g capability for 52k at slot.
but in all i give it to gionee they are baba
starting from their aluminum case IR blaster amoled display huge battery etc
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Dottore: 10:02pm
Ok
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by forke(m): 10:03pm
goingape1:
Hw nuch in naira
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by trendymarseey(f): 10:03pm
Kool
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by TTLHORLA: 10:04pm
nice specs....but i was expecting 4500-5000 mah for the battery
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by Rilwayne001: 10:04pm
Price?
|Re: TECNO Camon CX Review: Price, Specifications And Comparison by tgmservice: 10:05pm
all this paper phones selling for huge prices
God dey ooo
