Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) (8402 Views)

Akintola Seun "Big Wayne" Dies In Car Crash (Photos) / Driver Jumps Out Of His Burning Jeep In Cameroon (Photos) / ''Don't Browse Here' Written In A Taxi In Ogun State (PICS ) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





As shared by a Facebook user, who, unfortunately, used pidgin English ...



Report use caterpillar take enter studio say at about 1:48 pm e get one SIENNA XIE wit registration number SAP 148 GB and d driver of d car na one small Ibo boy Luke wen get electrical store 4 Okpe road d smally name na Emeka e frive very very very high speed like Lawrence Anini driving na so wen e reach Akintola road immediately after Atufe Junction b4 White City d boy hit another car parked by d road side a brand new Lexus Jeep den hit another Navy man 4 runner Jeep wen dem also park by d road side wit registration number AS 908 ASB making 2 cars dis small Orienda (wizard) boy name. My people we thank God say no life was lost. I come c Luke dey discuss wit d owners of d cars nai dem toll d navy man car go d nearest mechanic workshop. D thing wen surprise me pass b say i nor knw where d small boy run pass i believe say e use jazz take vanish if not for dat our strong Camara wen dey c through wall spot d small devil dey race pass front of one church wen dey near GKS corner. Make we get sense knw who we go dey give our motor dey drive. As for Luke u nor try at all so na still u go suffer d carelessness u caused. Make I go Branama store go buy Kunu Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/24/sienna-hits-lexus-jeep-in-motor-accident-on-akintola-road-sapele-delta-state/ As shared by a Facebook user, who, unfortunately, used pidgin English ...

real messed up

See wreckage 2 Likes

Thank God no body died, for the damages, money can buy it.

.



Too much damages tho Chidi if na so brand new lexus jeep dey abeg no bother....I no dey buy again, biko bring back my money....Too much damages tho 3 Likes

chei 1 Like

But i still don't get how this is Front page worthy! Na wa o 2 Likes

#Epic

You don buy market... Na who win

Lol

wow

Dem just dey come from the gym....dem wan know who get muscle pass.

Dis one no be accident jo, Na kiss dem kiss each other

, 5 Likes

Buncha plastic cars

Which kain gbege be this?

I weak for 9ja

legrande69:

You don buy market... Na who win which one be na who win again? Na ram fight? which one be na who win again? Na ram fight? 1 Like

the guy nor sharp reach! him for move.

speed dey sweet sha



I remember last year when me and my cousin brother don mozz some bottles finish. our eyes don dirty. so like that like that na Im I start my Highlander. oya make we dey enter house. I come begin match motor o. you know as sapele road for Benin city dey free for night na! before I know na gbeeeeeeeee! for near Pz junction! we don jam one guy motor. the guy back glass finish.

instantly na im my eye clear. ha! my cousin brother halla oboy na movement o.

trust me I match motor speed off.

na that day I know say Highlander strong because I reach house na only small scratch I see for my ride.

up till today me and my cousin brother still dey wait for karma. make karma deal with us because we run. the evil men do must surely live with them!

car war

eyaah

Edo witches connection they reach sapele u kw say sapele dey close 2 benin

NL is crumbling 2 Likes

legrande69:

You don buy market... Na who win na Sienna win na, you no see as the Lexus carry one leg up like babe wey dem wan fok from the back na Sienna win na, you no see as the Lexus carry one leg up like babe wey dem wan fok from the back 2 Likes

IYANGBALI:

Dis one no be accident jo, Na kiss dem kiss each other

Abi? Crocodile and alligator kiss Abi? Crocodile and alligator kiss 1 Like

Both carry the same engine

emeijeh:





Abi? Crocodile and alligator kiss yes o yes o

Chaii!!! If na me get that sienna, na my fault or not. I go jump down pick race, come back tomorrow come tow my car 1 Like

and it hit front page?

i hope every accident that occurs in the country from henceforth gets moved to fp.

Serious matter

Smiles. Okpe road, akintola road, gks, etc. Good old sapele days. Shey Del rosca motel still dey function?