I remember last year when me and my cousin brother don mozz some bottles finish. our eyes don dirty. so like that like that na Im I start my Highlander. oya make we dey enter house. I come begin match motor o. you know as sapele road for Benin city dey free for night na! before I know na gbeeeeeeeee! for near Pz junction! we don jam one guy motor. the guy back glass finish.

instantly na im my eye clear. ha! my cousin brother halla oboy na movement o.

trust me I match motor speed off.

na that day I know say Highlander strong because I reach house na only small scratch I see for my ride.

up till today me and my cousin brother still dey wait for karma. make karma deal with us because we run. the evil men do must surely live with them!