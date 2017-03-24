₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:51pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/24/sienna-hits-lexus-jeep-in-motor-accident-on-akintola-road-sapele-delta-state/
As shared by a Facebook user, who, unfortunately, used pidgin English ...
Report use caterpillar take enter studio say at about 1:48 pm e get one SIENNA XIE wit registration number SAP 148 GB and d driver of d car na one small Ibo boy Luke wen get electrical store 4 Okpe road d smally name na Emeka e frive very very very high speed like Lawrence Anini driving na so wen e reach Akintola road immediately after Atufe Junction b4 White City d boy hit another car parked by d road side a brand new Lexus Jeep den hit another Navy man 4 runner Jeep wen dem also park by d road side wit registration number AS 908 ASB making 2 cars dis small Orienda (wizard) boy name. My people we thank God say no life was lost. I come c Luke dey discuss wit d owners of d cars nai dem toll d navy man car go d nearest mechanic workshop. D thing wen surprise me pass b say i nor knw where d small boy run pass i believe say e use jazz take vanish if not for dat our strong Camara wen dey c through wall spot d small devil dey race pass front of one church wen dey near GKS corner. Make we get sense knw who we go dey give our motor dey drive. As for Luke u nor try at all so na still u go suffer d carelessness u caused. Make I go Branama store go buy Kunu
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by xstry(m): 5:52pm
real messed up
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:53pm
See wreckage
2 Likes
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:00pm
Thank God no body died, for the damages, money can buy it.
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by meskana212(m): 8:41pm
Chidi if na so brand new lexus jeep dey abeg no bother....I no dey buy again, biko bring back my money.... .
Too much damages tho
3 Likes
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:41pm
chei
1 Like
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by WetDreamz: 8:41pm
But i still don't get how this is Front page worthy! Na wa o
2 Likes
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by iamwizzle(m): 8:41pm
#Epic
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by legrande69: 8:41pm
You don buy market... Na who win
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by Negotiate: 8:42pm
Lol
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:42pm
wow
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by botad(m): 8:42pm
Dem just dey come from the gym....dem wan know who get muscle pass.
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 8:42pm
Dis one no be accident jo, Na kiss dem kiss each other
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by Dildo(m): 8:43pm
,
5 Likes
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 8:43pm
Buncha plastic cars
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by Jalubarika(m): 8:43pm
Which kain gbege be this?
I weak for 9ja
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by lammsohiman(m): 8:44pm
legrande69:which one be na who win again? Na ram fight?
1 Like
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by slawomir: 8:44pm
the guy nor sharp reach! him for move.
speed dey sweet sha
I remember last year when me and my cousin brother don mozz some bottles finish. our eyes don dirty. so like that like that na Im I start my Highlander. oya make we dey enter house. I come begin match motor o. you know as sapele road for Benin city dey free for night na! before I know na gbeeeeeeeee! for near Pz junction! we don jam one guy motor. the guy back glass finish.
instantly na im my eye clear. ha! my cousin brother halla oboy na movement o.
trust me I match motor speed off.
na that day I know say Highlander strong because I reach house na only small scratch I see for my ride.
up till today me and my cousin brother still dey wait for karma. make karma deal with us because we run. the evil men do must surely live with them!
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by josepphh: 8:44pm
car war
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 8:44pm
eyaah
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by kenzysmith: 8:44pm
Edo witches connection they reach sapele u kw say sapele dey close 2 benin
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by blackbelt: 8:44pm
NL is crumbling
2 Likes
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 8:44pm
legrande69:na Sienna win na, you no see as the Lexus carry one leg up like babe wey dem wan fok from the back
2 Likes
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:44pm
IYANGBALI:
Abi? Crocodile and alligator kiss
1 Like
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by datola: 8:45pm
Both carry the same engine
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 8:45pm
emeijeh:yes o
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 8:45pm
Chaii!!! If na me get that sienna, na my fault or not. I go jump down pick race, come back tomorrow come tow my car
1 Like
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 8:46pm
and it hit front page?
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by Uchemus(m): 8:47pm
i hope every accident that occurs in the country from henceforth gets moved to fp.
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by mzdeee(f): 8:47pm
Serious matter
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by chronique(m): 8:48pm
Smiles. Okpe road, akintola road, gks, etc. Good old sapele days. Shey Del rosca motel still dey function?
|Re: Sienna Hits Lexus Jeep In Sapele, Delta State (Photos) by chyckxx(m): 8:48pm
boys go replace the ride ASAP. that Lexus cute sha..
