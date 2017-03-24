₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by sirequity(m): 8:20pm
Dino and mother
https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/845316324150726657
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Nne5(f): 8:22pm
ok
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by sirequity(m): 8:22pm
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Babzrockman: 8:23pm
Okun Iye Dino. Wa jeun omo kale
14 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by xstry(m): 8:24pm
See as e be like one better person
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Solowande(m): 8:27pm
xstry:he yeye b4?
12 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by LivingHuman: 8:27pm
I like this man. Him captions no dey long
4 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Solowande(m): 8:27pm
Mama love is always sincere and true. God bless all mothers
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by fakeprophet(m): 9:05pm
hahahahaha,, sahara report unstable this man psychologically
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Sketchandcraft: 9:11pm
So Na de woman Wey burn thief and fraudster be that...
After all his money he no fit take good care of his mother.. See as his mother resemble housemaid...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by ozo13(m): 9:24pm
Sketchandcraft:that's harsh mehn.
11 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by auntysimbiat(f): 9:30pm
cool
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by oyinkinola: 9:34pm
sirequity:...Dino has mother and behave like vagabon?
hoo! sorry mama!
I know Dino didn't yeild to your advice!
6 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Boscojugunu(m): 9:35pm
Babzrockman:hello
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Guseh(m): 9:43pm
Babzrockman:Ami... Okun oo.
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by demolinka(m): 9:47pm
Dino comot this pix o, b4 Sahara talk say u bribe the woman to mother you
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by oyinkinola: 9:50pm
...arogant boy!
can't you kneel down for your mama?
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Sketchandcraft: 9:58pm
ozo13:when they steal our collective wealth it's not harsh Abef free me ooo. My dislike for politicians is like acid and water
2 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Solowande(m): 10:13pm
Sketchandcraft:na ur mama?
8 Likes
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Solowande(m): 10:18pm
oyinkinola:so ppl just dey annoying. Nor b picture dem dey take
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by iambijo(m): 10:27pm
Dino the GIANT
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by dahunsy(m): 10:42pm
Coughs***clear throat # mama daniel
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by IYANGBALI: 10:43pm
Solowande:he yeye pass yeye
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by daemrys(m): 10:43pm
Babzrockman:typical Ekiti being
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by NwamaziNwaAro: 10:43pm
Her mouth be like
Daniella Okeke Kpekus.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by celestialAgent(m): 10:44pm
The lips tho!
Be like kemen own
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by IYANGBALI: 10:44pm
LivingHuman:thats because his prick is not long
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:44pm
Go and face your problems, stupid man.
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Dexema(m): 10:44pm
When boys grow,they become their moms husbands.
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by LesbianBoy(m): 10:45pm
ANNOUCEMENT! ANNOUCEMENT!! ANNOUCEMENT!!!
If you are here and when we asked that "vegetable" himself should produce his certificate...because of hatred and tribal sentiment, you said "no" and grouped all of us who asked as "ipob youth" who is only angry because jonathan lost and now you want dino melaye (the slayer of ashiwaju of corruption) to present his certificate!
God will punish you and your family!
You will work hard but the fruit of your labour you will not see!
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by Oyind18: 10:45pm
This man no deh tire to talk?
|Re: Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother by timawoku(m): 10:46pm
And many people will fall for this cheap publicity stunt, even many nairalanders go begin dey hail mediocrity now...naija I bow oooo
