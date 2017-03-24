Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos: Dino Melaye Posing With His Mother (8878 Views)

https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/845316324150726657 Dino and mother 1 Like 1 Share

Okun Iye Dino. Wa jeun omo kale 14 Likes

See as e be like one better person 3 Likes 3 Shares

he yeye b4?

I like this man. Him captions no dey long 4 Likes

Mama love is always sincere and true. God bless all mothers 19 Likes 2 Shares

hahahahaha,, sahara report unstable this man psychologically 1 Like

So Na de woman Wey burn thief and fraudster be that...



After all his money he no fit take good care of his mother.. See as his mother resemble housemaid...

So Na de woman Wey burn thief and fraudster be that...



After all his money he no fit take good care of his mother.. See as his mother resemble housemaid...





that's harsh mehn.

Dino and mother



https://twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/845316324150726657



...Dino has mother and behave like vagabon?

hoo! sorry mama!

...Dino has mother and behave like vagabon?

hoo! sorry mama!

I know Dino didn't yeild to your advice!

hello

Ami... Okun oo.

Dino comot this pix o, b4 Sahara talk say u bribe the woman to mother you 1 Like

...arogant boy!

can't you kneel down for your mama?

when they steal our collective wealth it's not harsh Abef free me ooo. My dislike for politicians is like acid and water

So Na de woman Wey burn thief and fraudster be that...



After all his money he no fit take good care of his mother.. See as his mother resemble housemaid...





na ur mama?

...arogant boy!

so ppl just dey annoying. Nor b picture dem dey take

Dino the GIANT 1 Like

Coughs***clear throat # mama daniel

he yeye pass yeye

typical Ekiti being





Her mouth be like



Daniella Okeke Kpekus.



Her mouth be like

Daniella Okeke Kpekus.

The lips tho!



Be like kemen own

thats because his prick is not long

Go and face your problems, stupid man.

When boys grow,they become their moms husbands.





If you are here and when we asked that "vegetable" himself should produce his certificate...because of hatred and tribal sentiment, you said "no" and grouped all of us who asked as "ipob youth" who is only angry because jonathan lost and now you want dino melaye (the slayer of ashiwaju of corruption) to present his certificate!



God will punish you and your family!



ANNOUCEMENT! ANNOUCEMENT!! ANNOUCEMENT!!!

If you are here and when we asked that "vegetable" himself should produce his certificate...because of hatred and tribal sentiment, you said "no" and grouped all of us who asked as "ipob youth" who is only angry because jonathan lost and now you want dino melaye (the slayer of ashiwaju of corruption) to present his certificate!

God will punish you and your family!

You will work hard but the fruit of your labour you will not see!

This man no deh tire to talk?