|A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by ProudBornoBoy: 8:39pm
Good Evening Ladies and Gent,
I went to Benchill Schools today to get my JAMB form being the only accredited center in warri. When I arrived at the school, the turn out of was low unlike the crowd I expected. I was directed to an office where you will create you jamb profile if you have not done yours for a fee of N100, I had already created an account before going to the school but I was told I will still pay the Hundred naira. I paid and then collected a JAMB registration template. I headed to the other office when the e-pins are bought and the application processed and I was told that everything is #6200, #5500 for the e-pin and #700 for the book. I was surprised because I read it online that it was #5500 for both the e-pin and book. I had no choice but to pay then I was given just the required novel IN DEPENDENT by Sarah Ladipo Manyika and nothing more, no jamb brochure, no syllabus. I asked for it but I was told I was too inquisitive that it's not available. I was told to come on Monday for thumb printing.
After everything I was just thinking deep, why is the price higher than the one slated by the exam board (JAMB)? why did they give me just a novel when I am entitled to other things? That was the questions running in my head when I left.
Source: MYEXPERIENCE
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by xstry(m): 8:42pm
N5,500 for PIN, N700 for registration
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by ProudBornoBoy: 8:46pm
xstry:yap, that's what they told me
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by xstry(m): 8:49pm
ProudBornoBoy:People are paying 300 to create profiles in Kaduna. You'll pay N500 if you don't have an email address
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by FreshShavedBalls(m): 8:51pm
E be like you don forget say na warri you dey
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by ProudBornoBoy: 8:54pm
xstry:sewious?
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by topsam1(m): 9:04pm
Upon say jamb no allow cafes to register, these acclaimed accredited centers still dey obtain people....chaaaii...how nija wan take beta
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Sharon6(f): 10:46pm
Naija which way?
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Japhet04(m): 10:46pm
ProudBornoBoy:Bro, does this one need you to think deeply again before you know that Nigeria is a lost and corrupt Nation
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by emmanuelpopson(m): 10:47pm
iranu...abasha
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by BarakOkenny(m): 10:48pm
Brace yourself, nothing goes as said here.. Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Asito(m): 10:48pm
xstry:meanwhile...
100level students be like
Wetin consign us
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by yhemsy62(m): 10:48pm
xstry:Ehhhhh
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by idbami2(m): 10:48pm
Me no dey cmprehend this him story gan.. Aigoo
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Jimmyo3(m): 10:49pm
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by brandon180(m): 10:49pm
op u are even lucky, aat jamb office over here at calabar, 500 to create email and 500 for d profile thingy...meaning at the end of the day u end up paying 1k...
And to think of d fact dat its not even a cafe, it jamb office...
Seriously nigeria is screwed up
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Ra88: 10:49pm
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by TTLHORLA: 10:50pm
beta pray u've nt been cheated
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Taryur3(m): 10:51pm
Failed government with failed ppu.
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Mattins(m): 10:51pm
some mofos will continue to use jamb reg stuff to exploit the students.... God help us in this country of ours
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by slawomir: 10:52pm
ok
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by easynett(m): 10:53pm
in many parts Of Lagos, Jamb registration is 8k
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by Fiverrgig(m): 10:54pm
Hhm
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:54pm
poo
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by TrapHedges(m): 10:55pm
Youve not been cheated fam
na their hustle
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by cruzyteejay(m): 10:55pm
Am so so disappointed in our so called students......whats the use of having a smartphone but u can't create a jamb profile and email?
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by willjoe: 10:55pm
The revenue jamb will generate can clear the arrears ALL the states owe
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by MrSly(m): 10:57pm
ProudBornoBoy:I don't think there is any reason for this post as that centre you are trying to put to the mud is one of the accredited centre that follow 2017 jamb directive. Surely you not listen very well hence you claimed that you were told that N700 is for e-book.jamb pin and novel is N5500. Online registration fee approved by jamb is N700. Total is N6200.
So stop crying for nothing.
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by smithsydny(m): 10:57pm
U better register ooo.. Leave complain
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by chukagodwin(m): 10:57pm
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by seunlly(m): 10:59pm
Warri people sha.
For my sidde my guy told me it 6500 altogether including. Profile
|Re: A Nairalander's Experience At An Accredited JAMB Center Today In Warri by auntysimbiat(f): 11:00pm
hmm
