Good Evening Ladies and Gent,

I went to Benchill Schools today to get my JAMB form being the only accredited center in warri. When I arrived at the school, the turn out of was low unlike the crowd I expected. I was directed to an office where you will create you jamb profile if you have not done yours for a fee of N100, I had already created an account before going to the school but I was told I will still pay the Hundred naira. I paid and then collected a JAMB registration template. I headed to the other office when the e-pins are bought and the application processed and I was told that everything is #6200, #5500 for the e-pin and #700 for the book. I was surprised because I read it online that it was #5500 for both the e-pin and book. I had no choice but to pay then I was given just the required novel IN DEPENDENT by Sarah Ladipo Manyika and nothing more, no jamb brochure, no syllabus. I asked for it but I was told I was too inquisitive that it's not available. I was told to come on Monday for thumb printing.



After everything I was just thinking deep, why is the price higher than the one slated by the exam board (JAMB)? why did they give me just a novel when I am entitled to other things? That was the questions running in my head when I left.



N5,500 for PIN, N700 for registration 5 Likes

xstry:

N5,500 for PIN, N700 for registration yap, that's what they told me yap, that's what they told me

ProudBornoBoy:



yap, that's what they told me People are paying 300 to create profiles in Kaduna. You'll pay N500 if you don't have an email address People are paying 300 to create profiles in Kaduna. You'll pay N500 if you don't have an email address 1 Like

E be like you don forget say na warri you dey 4 Likes

xstry:

People are paying 300 to create profiles in Kaduna. You'll pay N500 if you don't have an email address sewious ? sewious

Upon say jamb no allow cafes to register, these acclaimed accredited centers still dey obtain people....chaaaii...how nija wan take beta

Naija which way?





ProudBornoBoy:



After everything I was just thinking deep, why is the price higher than the one slated by the exam board (JAMB)? why did they give me just a novel when I am entitled to other things? That was the questions running in my head when I left.

Bro, does this one need you to think deeply again before you know that Nigeria is a lost and corrupt Nation Bro, does this one need you to think deeply again before you know that Nigeria is a lost and corrupt Nation 5 Likes 1 Share

iranu...abasha

Brace yourself, nothing goes as said here.. Welcome to Nigeria

xstry:

People are paying 300 to create profiles in Kaduna. You'll pay N500 if you don't have an email address meanwhile...





100level students be like













Wetin consign us

5 Likes

xstry:

People are paying 300 to create profiles in Kaduna. You'll pay N500 if you don't have an email address Ehhhhh Ehhhhh

Me no dey cmprehend this him story gan.. Aigoo

op u are even lucky, aat jamb office over here at calabar, 500 to create email and 500 for d profile thingy...meaning at the end of the day u end up paying 1k...









And to think of d fact dat its not even a cafe, it jamb office...







Seriously nigeria is screwed up 4 Likes

beta pray u've nt been cheated

Failed government with failed ppu.

some mofos will continue to use jamb reg stuff to exploit the students.... God help us in this country of ours

in many parts Of Lagos, Jamb registration is 8k 1 Like

Hhm 1 Like

Youve not been cheated fam

na their hustle

Am so so disappointed in our so called students......whats the use of having a smartphone but u can't create a jamb profile and email? 1 Like

The revenue jamb will generate can clear the arrears ALL the states owe

ProudBornoBoy:

I don't think there is any reason for this post as that centre you are trying to put to the mud is one of the accredited centre that follow 2017 jamb directive. Surely you not listen very well hence you claimed that you were told that N700 is for e-book.jamb pin and novel is N5500. Online registration fee approved by jamb is N700. Total is N6200.

So stop crying for nothing. I don't think there is any reason for this post as that centre you are trying to put to the mud is one of the accredited centre that follow 2017 jamb directive. Surely you not listen very well hence you claimed that you were told that N700 is for e-book.jamb pin and novel is N5500. Online registration fee approved by jamb is N700. Total is N6200.So stop crying for nothing.

U better register ooo.. Leave complain

Warri people sha.

For my sidde my guy told me it 6500 altogether including. Profile