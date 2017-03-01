₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,329 members, 3,438,394 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 12:00 AM

President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) (12577 Views)

President Buhari Attends Friday Juma'at Prayer After Coming Back From UK(Pics) / "Buhari Attends Mosque In London, But Very Ill, Not Coming Home Soon" - Guardian / Buhari Attends Funeral Service In Cotonou (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Ajasco222: 10:04pm On Mar 24
President Buhari attends Juma'at Prayers at the State House today 24th March 2017

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-attends-jumaat-prayers_24.html

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 10:10pm On Mar 24
Time to fry beans

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:15pm On Mar 24
DRY BONE undecided

9 Likes

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Ten12(m): 10:16pm On Mar 24
Who e epp

3 Likes

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Jimmyo3(m): 11:02pm On Mar 24
Yoruba people market list:::
Rice -5 cups
Beans -3 cups
Maggi -50
Fresh pepper N300
Dried pepper N150
Native pepper N400
Cameroon pepper N250
Tatashi N200
Chilli pepper N100
Fairly used pepper N50
Green pepper N200
Garlic N100
And Yetunde When You Are
Coming Back Abeg Tell Mama Ade
To Give You
The Pepper She Promised Me!
#pepperdemgang#

55 Likes 4 Shares

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Japhet04(m): 11:02pm On Mar 24
cool

25 Likes 6 Shares

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Jetleeee: 11:02pm On Mar 24
Jimmyo3:
Yoruba people market list:::
Rice -5 cups
Beans -3 cups
Maggi -50
Fresh pepper N300
Dried pepper N150
Native pepper N400
Cameroon pepper N250
Tatashi N200
Chilli pepper N100
Fairly used pepper N50
Green pepper N200
Garlic N100
And Yetunde When You Are
Coming Back Abeg Tell Mama Ade
To Give You
The Pepper She Promised Me!
# pepperdemgang #


Alabiabia developers and their dry, watery jokes. grin cheesy Just lukat!

38 Likes 6 Shares

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Youngzedd(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Ten12:
Who e epp


Zero chill grin
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by noetic5: 11:03pm On Mar 24



the only thing wey I like about Buhari be sey, him caftan e dey fitted and the guy don dey wear some nice loafers..but based on the economy, na lie cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:03pm On Mar 24
WATCH: WHAT PRESIDENT BUHARI CAUSED


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKEd95BHZMM

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Nice shoe ..God bless our president cool

3 Likes

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Asito(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
grin
Na who wear shoe know where e dey pain am.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by onunwa21(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Made in Nigeria......up PMB

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by amanze15(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
undecided
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by kashflynn(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
Wetin kon hapn to the shoe, wey u won show us ehhn Op.... Na shoe wey we never see before, or is he the first Nigeria president to wear shoe? Hand go just dey scratch una any how.... To think that this made front page cool angry

3 Likes

Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by thisisayus(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
Ok
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by AkachukwuD(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
See his shoe........... Later they will say that buhari is poor
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by bjhaid: 11:04pm On Mar 24
Nonsense post
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
Simple
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Xeedorf: 11:04pm On Mar 24
O boy! Pmb ti ja... baba won designer
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:04pm On Mar 24
sad
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by BCISLTD: 11:04pm On Mar 24
angry
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by olaric(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
Jimmyo3:
Yoruba people market list:::
Rice -5 cups
Beans -3 cups
Maggi -50
Fresh pepper N300
Dried pepper N150
Native pepper N400
Cameroon pepper N250
Tatashi N200
Chilli pepper N100
Fairly used pepper N50
Green pepper N200
Garlic N100

It is obvious that you are obsessed with the tribe and race call Yoruba and the name alone makes you feel like hitting your head on the wall. Show me how the post relates to Yoruba.
And Yetunde When You Are
Coming Back Abeg Tell Mama Ade
To Give You
The Pepper She Promised Me!
# pepperdemgang #
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 11:05pm On Mar 24
Shoe Wetin buhari shoe get to offer
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by smartty68(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
Mosque is considered to be a sacred place. That's the reason why he took off his shoes. Even the devil the follow get im quiet time. Lol
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
If he removes that cap, Nigeria will collapse more. He looks more like a chicken that was poured hot water now.
Ajasco222:
President Buhari attends Juma'at Prayers at the State House today 24th March 2017

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-attends-jumaat-prayers_24.html
Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by dacovajnr: 11:05pm On Mar 24
CROWNWEALTH019:
DRY BONE undecided
SHALL RISE AGAIN!!! undecided

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Breaking News:::Atiku Defeats Obasanjo At Appeal Court! / Nigerian Student Jailed In Edinburgh For Drug Trafficking / Fake Universities Busted In Lagos.

Viewing this topic: lohresloco, pharmguru, barrykayus(m), ogb12(m), Billbruno, infgost234(m), ahamonyeka(m), othenok(f), icnsystem(m), ABRlink(m), olumose001(m), iPopAlomo(m), davestix(m), phinedhe(f), Lordwize(m), opydan, Eemeekaa(m), matsylver(m), viper86(m), easyzworld, femibig(m), theoptimist298, Ndubuisioma(m), EastGold(m), afeezet, barx(m), Toyyn, Geesarki(m), Moslaw, she234, Favoureduc, finalboss(m), TUNSBOYLE(m), Obatarhe1(m), ceragon123, Dayocold001, LuckyLadolce(m), locutas, ogorwyne(f), edwardlancer, Brownhypo(m), cardinal12, Desdola(m), stanogb(m), Jmkventures, cr7lomo, ProsperUSA, ibombiz, Lanceslot(m), kzubyar, Wuzyurdaddy(m), Enigmaholysiner(m), lefulefu(m), Uzr1, Oladapo791, Celsony, 69MissedCalls(m), Everfrank(m), phelps007, zeemladen(m), Uym57, blackstreak, ProYouAdminsUK, dongeorgio, descrisom(m), Bayo0502(m), adexmuhyi(m), greenlegs(m), hmbassey1960(m), joepepsy(m), dljbd1(m), unclesege2, dapsin999(m), henrysilver(m), Q3(m), mekadmiry(m), jasi41, ChappyChase(m), An0nimus, bolaaliu, budusky05(m), DWil, BOYILO, LadiIshola(m), joshnnanna, BraveHeart72(m), Muscled1, ofoneduj, KOKOwonder(m), Judithjovial(f), Frederick2017, Heshei, ichommy(m), CuteJude, Gracito(f) and 198 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.