President Buhari attends Juma'at Prayers at the State House today 24th March 2017

DRY BONE 9 Likes

Who e epp 3 Likes

Yoruba people market list:::

Rice -5 cups

Beans -3 cups

Maggi -50

Fresh pepper N300

Dried pepper N150

Native pepper N400

Cameroon pepper N250

Tatashi N200

Chilli pepper N100

Fairly used pepper N50

Green pepper N200

Garlic N100

And Yetunde When You Are

Coming Back Abeg Tell Mama Ade

To Give You

The Pepper She Promised Me!

Jimmyo3:

Ten12:

Who e epp



Zero chill Zero chill







the only thing wey I like about Buhari be sey, him caftan e dey fitted and the guy don dey wear some nice loafers..but based on the economy, na lie

WATCH: WHAT PRESIDENT BUHARI CAUSED





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKEd95BHZMM 1 Like

Nice shoe ..God bless our president



Na who wear shoe know where e dey pain am.

Made in Nigeria......up PMB

Hand go just dey scratch una any how.... To think that this made front page Wetin kon hapn to the shoe, wey u won show us ehhn Op.... Na shoe wey we never see before, or is he the first Nigeria president to wear shoe?

Ok

See his shoe........... Later they will say that buhari is poor

Nonsense post

Simple

O boy! Pmb ti ja... baba won designer

Wetin buhari shoe get to offer ShoeWetin buhari shoe get to offer

Mosque is considered to be a sacred place. That's the reason why he took off his shoes. Even the devil the follow get im quiet time. Lol

Ajasco222:

President Buhari attends Juma'at Prayers at the State House today 24th March 2017



Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-attends-jumaat-prayers_24.html If he removes that cap, Nigeria will collapse more. He looks more like a chicken that was poured hot water now.