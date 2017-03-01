₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Ajasco222: 10:04pm On Mar 24
President Buhari attends Juma'at Prayers at the State House today 24th March 2017
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-attends-jumaat-prayers_24.html
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 10:10pm On Mar 24
Time to fry beans
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:15pm On Mar 24
DRY BONE
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Ten12(m): 10:16pm On Mar 24
Who e epp
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Jimmyo3(m): 11:02pm On Mar 24
Yoruba people market list:::
Rice -5 cups
Beans -3 cups
Maggi -50
Fresh pepper N300
Dried pepper N150
Native pepper N400
Cameroon pepper N250
Tatashi N200
Chilli pepper N100
Fairly used pepper N50
Green pepper N200
Garlic N100
And Yetunde When You Are
Coming Back Abeg Tell Mama Ade
To Give You
The Pepper She Promised Me!
#pepperdemgang#
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Japhet04(m): 11:02pm On Mar 24
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Jetleeee: 11:02pm On Mar 24
Jimmyo3:
Alabiabia developers and their dry, watery jokes. Just lukat!
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Youngzedd(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Ten12:
Zero chill
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by noetic5: 11:03pm On Mar 24
the only thing wey I like about Buhari be sey, him caftan e dey fitted and the guy don dey wear some nice loafers..but based on the economy, na lie
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:03pm On Mar 24
WATCH: WHAT PRESIDENT BUHARI CAUSED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKEd95BHZMM
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Nice shoe ..God bless our president
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Asito(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Na who wear shoe know where e dey pain am.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by onunwa21(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
Made in Nigeria......up PMB
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by amanze15(m): 11:03pm On Mar 24
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by kashflynn(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
Wetin kon hapn to the shoe, wey u won show us ehhn Op.... Na shoe wey we never see before, or is he the first Nigeria president to wear shoe? Hand go just dey scratch una any how.... To think that this made front page
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by thisisayus(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by AkachukwuD(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
See his shoe........... Later they will say that buhari is poor
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by bjhaid: 11:04pm On Mar 24
Nonsense post
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 11:04pm On Mar 24
Simple
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by Xeedorf: 11:04pm On Mar 24
O boy! Pmb ti ja... baba won designer
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:04pm On Mar 24
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by BCISLTD: 11:04pm On Mar 24
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by olaric(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
Jimmyo3:
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 11:05pm On Mar 24
Shoe Wetin buhari shoe get to offer
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by smartty68(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
Mosque is considered to be a sacred place. That's the reason why he took off his shoes. Even the devil the follow get im quiet time. Lol
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 11:05pm On Mar 24
If he removes that cap, Nigeria will collapse more. He looks more like a chicken that was poured hot water now.
Ajasco222:
|Re: President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) by dacovajnr: 11:05pm On Mar 24
CROWNWEALTH019:SHALL RISE AGAIN!!! ♫
