http://www.sarahnewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/now-that-otobos-mother-has-exposed-her.html Now that the Canada based self confessed stripper/harlot's mother has confessed, on video, that she never went for any introduction in Apostle Suleman's office and has never even met him and has not spoken to her daughter in 3 years, and that she is "not well", can those who insulted me for coming to the man of God's defense be honorable enough to apologize to both Apostle Suleman and myself? First she said the introduction took place in her father's house, the father denied. Then she said it took place in the Apostle's office with her mum in tow, the mother also denies. The devil is a liar and anybody, whether Governor or not that is using that girl has failed woefully both today and tomorrow in Jesus's name! 3 Likes

Wait ooo, Reno has not said anything abt d appreciation of d naira to dollar. 8 Likes 1 Share

One thing i knw 4 sure is dat In every rumour there's an element of truth 1 Like 2 Shares

Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all. 18 Likes 2 Shares

From all view points available, the Lady is lying but the case should be properly investigated.

Another fake Pastor don come defend him partner







I go even take the Stripper's words over Reno's





A so called pastor who served in the corrupt Goodluck government 7 Likes

Brainwashed mofos 3 Likes

How? Because the mama collect money and support pastor? All this lame defense is ridiculous. Provide ur pass port apostuuuu Sule. Stephanie claimed she was in Napoli with u. Catch her in her lies. U still haven't explained that g wagon parked outside that actress house with ur registration fa. 7 Likes 2 Shares





RENOcyrus please goan sleep The mother is a zombie. One of these staunch Christians who can't see or act for themselves. Not saying OTOBO is right, but you can't condemn her alone, after all apostle Suleiman is the Man and also the Pastor..RENOcyrus please goan sleep 3 Likes 1 Share

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai VS Apostle Suleman



Is my prediction right?

It is too early to defend anyone?

How much was she pad to say that ? People don't go mad over night. Who had more to lose with the allegation? The pastor or the lady? 1 Like

Na them 2 Likes

I STAND WITH APOSTLE SUILEMAN, MAY GOD FORGIVE ALL THOSE BEHIND THIS BLACKMAIL, THE GATE OF DARKNESS CANNOT PREVAIL OVER LIGHT 3 Likes 1 Share

The Nigerian Intrigues.....not coming soon

Lol, just like they released a statement claiming Stephanie Otobo doesn't know her lawyer festus keyamo and that apostle Suleiman was innocent.



Later they claimed the said lady has confessed her sins, i guess that one didn't work so they moved to interview some imaginary father who said her daughter was in her twenties but he divorced her mother over 30 years ago and Stephanie Otobo was small when she left.



Now this mother aka (Mama Tope) that claimed she hasn't seen her daughter for three years but was quick to say she was lying and she never had any relationship with apostle Suleiman.



C'mon what type of mother throws Her daughter under the bus. Definitely a paid mother will do that or an imaginary mother like the earlier imaginary father that was also interviewed





All these stories sincerely doesn't add up and that's why we might never know the truth of the matter. We will just be hearing different stories



People are not asking why church tithes are being used to buy jeeps for ladies living large already.



So apostle claimed he gave a stripper money to set up a business but never did a follow up or asked about the business but continued to send the church's money to her . I remembered when a church bought some taxis for some people, they came back to see the condition of those taxis



The lady said they went to hotel together in abuja,

They were in napoli together .

She said check my bank transactions



People are not asking the apostle to clarify these things but are always quick to attack the girl.



Even the apostle told his congregation that anybody that doubts him is a demon. So what he is saying is that just believe me anything i do like zombie 2 Likes

The jihadist supplying Fulani herdsmen with food and ammunition with helicopter in delta state, those killing and raping in southern kaduna and the middle belt, those arresting only yoruba in ife, those who destroyed tb Joshua's church and are hiring people to attack Suleiman's reputation cos he spoke against them. You will all be exposed and disgraced. You would wish you were never born.

CplusJason:

youngest85:

One thing i knw 4 sure is dat In every rumour there's an element of truth element ko, compound ni. haters must hate. una hand don fall yakata. element ko, compound ni. haters must hate. una hand don fall yakata.

Rtopzy:

From all view points available, the Lady is lying but the case should be properly investigated.

And she should jailed And she should jailed

The church marches on!

Meaning that some politicians are behind this force rumour against the man of God, the thunder that'll fire them is still gyming at mountain of fire n soon it'll locate them one after d other

нммммм яєиσ ιѕ αи ι∂ισт,нє ωαитѕ мє тσ.вєℓιєνє тнє мσтнєя ωнєи ι киσω нσω тнєу αℓωαуѕ нσℓ∂ тнє ѕσ ¢αℓℓє∂ мєиσf gσ∂ ιи єѕтєєм 1 Like

daneni1:

Wait ooo, Reno has not said anything abt d appreciation of d naira to dollar.

No. Reno will never see anything positive about this government. No. Reno will never see anything positive about this government.

youngest85:

One thing i knw 4 sure is dat In every rumour there's an element of truth tell me the element of truth in joseph and pharohs wife.... I love learning more tell me the element of truth in joseph and pharohs wife.... I love learning more

ifenes:

How much was she pad to say that ? People don't go mad over night. Who had more to lose with the allegation? The pastor or the lady? question question

This OTOBO girl is a real OTONDO ... APC used and dump material

SNOWCREAM:

The mother is a zombie. One of these staunch Christians who can't see or act for themselves. Not saying OTOBO is right, but you can't condemn her alone, after all apostle Suleiman is the Man and also the Pastor..



RENOcyrus please goan sleep How would you feel of someone called your mum a zombie? Bad right? Then don't call people mother like that even if there is free speech. How would you feel of someone called your mum a zombie? Bad right? Then don't call people mother like that even if there is free speech.

