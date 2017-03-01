₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by rayonews: 6:03am
Now that the Canada based self confessed stripper/harlot's mother has confessed, on video, that she never went for any introduction in Apostle Suleman's office and has never even met him and has not spoken to her daughter in 3 years, and that she is "not well", can those who insulted me for coming to the man of God's defense be honorable enough to apologize to both Apostle Suleman and myself? First she said the introduction took place in her father's house, the father denied. Then she said it took place in the Apostle's office with her mum in tow, the mother also denies. The devil is a liar and anybody, whether Governor or not that is using that girl has failed woefully both today and tomorrow in Jesus's name!
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by rayonews: 6:03am
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by daneni1: 6:06am
Wait ooo, Reno has not said anything abt d appreciation of d naira to dollar.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by youngest85(m): 6:09am
One thing i knw 4 sure is dat In every rumour there's an element of truth
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by CplusJason(m): 6:16am
Psalm 34 vs 19 (King James Version)
Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Rtopzy(f): 6:23am
From all view points available, the Lady is lying but the case should be properly investigated.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by hungryboy(m): 6:52am
Another fake Pastor don come defend him partner
I go even take the Stripper's words over Reno's
A so called pastor who served in the corrupt Goodluck government
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by PaulKillerman(m): 6:53am
Brainwashed mofos
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by chynie: 11:21am
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Akshow: 11:22am
How? Because the mama collect money and support pastor? All this lame defense is ridiculous. Provide ur pass port apostuuuu Sule. Stephanie claimed she was in Napoli with u. Catch her in her lies. U still haven't explained that g wagon parked outside that actress house with ur registration fa.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:22am
The mother is a zombie. One of these staunch Christians who can't see or act for themselves. Not saying OTOBO is right, but you can't condemn her alone, after all apostle Suleiman is the Man and also the Pastor..
RENOcyrus please goan sleep
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by obembet(m): 11:22am
Mallam Nasir El-Rufai VS Apostle Suleman
Is my prediction right?
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by typingmaster: 11:22am
It is too early to defend anyone?
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by ifenes(m): 11:22am
How much was she pad to say that ? People don't go mad over night. Who had more to lose with the allegation? The pastor or the lady?
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by ojimbo(m): 11:22am
Na them
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by DollarAngel(m): 11:23am
I STAND WITH APOSTLE SUILEMAN, MAY GOD FORGIVE ALL THOSE BEHIND THIS BLACKMAIL, THE GATE OF DARKNESS CANNOT PREVAIL OVER LIGHT
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Tazdroid(m): 11:23am
The Nigerian Intrigues.....not coming soon
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by omofunaab(m): 11:23am
Lol, just like they released a statement claiming Stephanie Otobo doesn't know her lawyer festus keyamo and that apostle Suleiman was innocent.
Later they claimed the said lady has confessed her sins, i guess that one didn't work so they moved to interview some imaginary father who said her daughter was in her twenties but he divorced her mother over 30 years ago and Stephanie Otobo was small when she left.
Now this mother aka (Mama Tope) that claimed she hasn't seen her daughter for three years but was quick to say she was lying and she never had any relationship with apostle Suleiman.
C'mon what type of mother throws Her daughter under the bus. Definitely a paid mother will do that or an imaginary mother like the earlier imaginary father that was also interviewed
All these stories sincerely doesn't add up and that's why we might never know the truth of the matter. We will just be hearing different stories
People are not asking why church tithes are being used to buy jeeps for ladies living large already.
So apostle claimed he gave a stripper money to set up a business but never did a follow up or asked about the business but continued to send the church's money to her . I remembered when a church bought some taxis for some people, they came back to see the condition of those taxis
The lady said they went to hotel together in abuja,
They were in napoli together .
She said check my bank transactions
People are not asking the apostle to clarify these things but are always quick to attack the girl.
Even the apostle told his congregation that anybody that doubts him is a demon. So what he is saying is that just believe me anything i do like zombie
2 Likes
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by omogin(f): 11:23am
The jihadist supplying Fulani herdsmen with food and ammunition with helicopter in delta state, those killing and raping in southern kaduna and the middle belt, those arresting only yoruba in ife, those who destroyed tb Joshua's church and are hiring people to attack Suleiman's reputation cos he spoke against them. You will all be exposed and disgraced. You would wish you were never born.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Tazdroid(m): 11:24am
CplusJason:an applicable citation
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Odkosh: 11:24am
youngest85:element ko, compound ni. haters must hate. una hand don fall yakata.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by RALPHOW(m): 11:24am
Rtopzy:
And she should jailed
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by donigspain(m): 11:25am
The church marches on!
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by annnikky(f): 11:25am
Meaning that some politicians are behind this force rumour against the man of God, the thunder that'll fire them is still gyming at mountain of fire n soon it'll locate them one after d other
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by hardeycute: 11:25am
нммммм яєиσ ιѕ αи ι∂ισт,нє ωαитѕ мє тσ.вєℓιєνє тнє мσтнєя ωнєи ι киσω нσω тнєу αℓωαуѕ нσℓ∂ тнє ѕσ ¢αℓℓє∂ мєиσf gσ∂ ιи єѕтєєм
1 Like
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by yemmight(m): 11:26am
daneni1:
No. Reno will never see anything positive about this government.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by weyab: 11:26am
youngest85:tell me the element of truth in joseph and pharohs wife.... I love learning more
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Odkosh: 11:26am
ifenes:question
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by wayne4loan: 11:27am
This OTOBO girl is a real OTONDO ... APC used and dump material
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by pokipoki: 11:27am
SNOWCREAM:How would you feel of someone called your mum a zombie? Bad right? Then don't call people mother like that even if there is free speech.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by Daddybright1986(m): 11:27am
I Started Fearing W€€D Since The Day I Saw My neighbour Spend The Whole Night Dancing To The Sound Of The Generator.
|Re: Now That Stephanie Otobo's Mother Has Exposed Her Daughter By Reno Omokri by SouthWestBlood(m): 11:28am
You believed what the mother & father said because of you're baissed. Which African parent will not deny her own daughter who's a stripper and a LovePeddler?
