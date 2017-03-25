₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by baylord101(m): 6:41am
I got an email alert announcing and directive on how to pay for RCCG offering, tithe etc online with FCMB mobile application, How many church have such package?
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by menace001(m): 6:44am
Wish GTB can help collect for my grandpa's OGUN AJOBO too.
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by adioolayi(m): 6:53am
RCCG going cashless being a business enterprise... lodging huge sum of cash received every sunday will attract certain % of the amount.. so, it's better to go cashless... BRAVO!!
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by coolebux(m): 7:01am
Digital Church
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Kondomatic(m): 7:04am
Business
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by kestolove95(f): 7:11am
Nigeria churches are business ventures. ... party ground
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by BleSSedMee(f): 7:15am
This here is what I'd call Upgrading.
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Eddygourdo(m): 7:19am
Wise men have learnt to exploit the weakness of people whose only knowledge in life comes from a fictional book. Well God isn't fiction but its clear many have no idea about how to serve him. Keep paying for blessings, good helath, good jobs and heaven. The last days will speak for itself. At least some people (pastors) are gaining from the charade (private jets and threesomes no be beans)
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by TimmyPapa(m): 8:01am
SOME people arer so stupid for asking some gullible questions... just like asking how can churches own Car
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Moreoffaith(m): 11:33am
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by CASTOSVILLA(m): 11:33am
I'll also buy shares at RGGC
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Tazdroid(m): 11:33am
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by etenyong(m): 11:33am
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by ichommy(m): 11:33am
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by ichommy(m): 11:34am
Eddygourdo:
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by SalamRushdie: 11:34am
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by ifenes(m): 11:34am
Thieves!
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by despi64(m): 11:35am
From POS in church, to mobile payments when out of church. E remain make them kuku establish collection points for people houses
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by emmasege: 11:35am
Am waiting for a time when RCCG and Nigerian churches will start redistributing wealth among their members such thst the poor are helped and the church goes back the way it started i.e. none lacked anything and they all had things in common.
Until this is done and GOs/pastors start living a modest life like Jesus, I don't see any reason why church leaders should make non-tithers feel they are sinners.
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by 989900: 11:36am
I pity all the sheeple.
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by hardeycute: 11:37am
[b][/b]ι ∂σ тнιик ѕσмєтιмєѕ ι иєє∂ тσ єѕтαвℓιѕн α.¢нυя¢н тσ єχραи∂ тнє ¢σαѕт
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by jamace(m): 11:38am
No one cares about your soul anymore, the fvcking money or get lost.
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by samx4real(m): 11:39am
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Coolgent: 11:39am
Digital 10% collectors!
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Coolgent: 11:40am
Digital 10% collection!
I hope it wl not go to 3some exeecise
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by DollarAngel(m): 11:40am
Has it gotten to this
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by Spicycat(f): 11:40am
The church should put more emphasis on impacting people's life rather than money because many are still looking up to it for change since the government has failed
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by botad(m): 11:43am
The ministry is indeed moving. Towards the right direction.....that I don't know.
|Re: FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? by latest90: 11:44am
