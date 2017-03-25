Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? (3094 Views)

I got an email alert announcing and directive on how to pay for RCCG offering, tithe etc online with FCMB mobile application, How many church have such package?

Wish GTB can help collect for my grandpa's OGUN AJOBO too. 1 Like

RCCG going cashless being a business enterprise... lodging huge sum of cash received every sunday will attract certain % of the amount.. so, it's better to go cashless... BRAVO!! 5 Likes

Digital Church 2 Likes

Business 2 Likes

Nigeria churches are business ventures. ... party ground 4 Likes

This here is what I'd call Upgrading.

Wise men have learnt to exploit the weakness of people whose only knowledge in life comes from a fictional book. Well God isn't fiction but its clear many have no idea about how to serve him. Keep paying for blessings, good helath, good jobs and heaven. The last days will speak for itself. At least some people (pastors) are gaining from the charade (private jets and threesomes no be beans) 7 Likes

SOME people arer so stupid for asking some gullible questions... just like asking how can churches own Car

Religion.... 1 Like

I'll also buy shares at RGGC

Making life easier

Ok

Eddygourdo:

GBAM!! GBAM!!

Good news

Thieves! 1 Like

From POS in church, to mobile payments when out of church. E remain make them kuku establish collection points for people houses

Am waiting for a time when RCCG and Nigerian churches will start redistributing wealth among their members such thst the poor are helped and the church goes back the way it started i.e. none lacked anything and they all had things in common.



Until this is done and GOs/pastors start living a modest life like Jesus, I don't see any reason why church leaders should make non-tithers feel they are sinners.

I pity all the sheeple.

[b][/b]ι ∂σ тнιик ѕσмєтιмєѕ ι иєє∂ тσ єѕтαвℓιѕн α.¢нυя¢н тσ єχραи∂ тнє ¢σαѕт

No one cares about your soul anymore, the fvcking money or get lost.

HALLELUJA!!!

Digital 10% collectors!

Digital 10% collection!

I hope it wl not go to 3some exeecise

Has it gotten to this

The church should put more emphasis on impacting people's life rather than money because many are still looking up to it for change since the government has failed

The ministry is indeed moving. Towards the right direction.....that I don't know.