₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,746 members, 3,439,544 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 04:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) (1305 Views)
CNN Interviews Ooni Ogunwusi In London (Photos) / Emir Sanusi Visits The Archbishop Of Canterbury In Lambeth Palace, UK (photos) / Sanusi & Kukah Meet Archbishop Of Canterbury In Italy(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jajayi: 11:23am
The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II was received by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby at his Lambert Palace, London.
See Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/ooni-of-ife-meets-archbishop-of.html
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by lfleak: 11:27am
dynasty
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jajayi: 11:33am
more
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by zico530(m): 11:42am
Na left Ooni dey use?
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jajayi: 11:43am
cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:51am
The one that visited bubu?
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 11:53am
Nice one.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jetleeee: 11:56am
Yoruba royalty!!
Swagoo always drippin
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Kowor(f): 12:27pm
Doesn't the bishop smile?
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by MrTypist: 4:16pm
Long live the king.
2 Likes
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:16pm
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:17pm
Meanwhile, Ooni Lé Kuje right now..
2 Likes
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 4:17pm
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 4:17pm
Our king, Ooni of Ife. Ki ade o pe lori, ki bata pe lese, ki irukere pe lowo. Longlive the king!!!
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 4:18pm
martineverest:Brethren, where is your sense?? Im sure you are sitting on your brain.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:18pm
He will soon visit Big Brother House....
Bisola fit give am bl0w Job sef.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Titilayodeji13(m): 4:19pm
Oosa
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:21pm
the king with no direction
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by iamtardey: 4:23pm
I just like this ooni sha. irunmole!
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:26pm
Every Yoruba person should be ashamed.
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:26pm
martineverest:
I dey tell you... They are killing and arresting his people back home
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by fizziea(m): 4:29pm
Oonirisa!!!
(0) (Reply)
Blue Jeans With Black Shirt / The Story Of An Orphan Saved By Mary Slessor / Pest Control Fumigation
Viewing this topic: penuelway(m), Dinobi77, peckhamboi, Bonzoker(m), dagreen14, Dotman23(m), jacobnel, megababajo, sameni123(m), skfa1, Kexcellency, jesus500(m), oyingeorge, laspo82(m), EROMS38(m), anselm791(m), Trone, Malakh, oluwafemi2017, rozayx5(m), quickly, blackberlin, Arebey, crestrader(m), Adeyinka12(m), clementtt, PureDamsel(f), otitokoroleti, fizziea(m), khalidjnr(m), publicenemy(m), Bulcqlay(m), issofou, Opeoluwaadewole, Emmyspecial(m), Jetleeee, Physicist(m), youseuph(m), Yinkame123(m), akigbemaru, SaffronSpice, isan(m), Emmanuel360(m), sunkymike(m), leesworld, rattlesnake(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23