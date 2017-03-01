₦airaland Forum

Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos)

Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jajayi: 11:23am
The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II was received by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby at his Lambert Palace, London.

See Photos below;

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/ooni-of-ife-meets-archbishop-of.html

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by lfleak: 11:27am
dynasty
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jajayi: 11:33am
more

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by zico530(m): 11:42am
Na left Ooni dey use?

1 Like

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jajayi: 11:43am
cc; Lalasticlala
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:51am
The one that visited bubu?
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 11:53am
Nice one.
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Jetleeee: 11:56am
Yoruba royalty!!

Swagoo always drippin
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Kowor(f): 12:27pm
Doesn't the bishop smile?
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by MrTypist: 4:16pm
Long live the king.

2 Likes

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:16pm
tongue tongue tongue
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:17pm
Meanwhile, Ooni Lé Kuje right now.. cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 4:17pm
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 4:17pm
Our king, Ooni of Ife. Ki ade o pe lori, ki bata pe lese, ki irukere pe lowo. Longlive the king!!!

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 4:18pm
martineverest:
the king with no direction
Brethren, where is your sense?? Im sure you are sitting on your brain. undecided undecided

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:18pm
He will soon visit Big Brother House....





Bisola fit give am bl0w Job sef.
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by Titilayodeji13(m): 4:19pm
Oosa

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:21pm
the king with no direction
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by iamtardey: 4:23pm
I just like this ooni sha. irunmole! kiss
Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:26pm
Every Yoruba person should be ashamed.

1 Like

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 4:26pm
martineverest:
the king with no direction

I dey tell you... They are killing and arresting his people back home

1 Like

Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby In London (Photos) by fizziea(m): 4:29pm
Oonirisa!!!

(0) (Reply)

