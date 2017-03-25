₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by djbenchilovsky: 4:47pm
BBN Ex house mate was received in style today, at the Ibom international airport. A welcome back party holds at Decozy lounge, Uyo.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Kingsasian(m): 4:54pm
Everybody na celebrity these days o
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Omagago(m): 5:46pm
Them try for am.
#kementibossa.
29 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:36pm
Good to know his no longer trending for the wrong reasons, miss his dance steps on saturday night party best of luck.
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by elektra(f): 7:37pm
Red carpet from someone's sitting room + 10 people = 'welcome in style'
Okay
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by himkers2: 7:37pm
Akwa ibom people no get sense.. They re organizing a red carept reception for a rapist
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Ra88: 7:37pm
Ok
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by rafhell(m): 7:38pm
needless
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 7:38pm
Person wey wan go rape person daughter? Welcome? Hmmm na wa o
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:38pm
kemen the boy...
glad he his not letting the incident involving the white witch tear him down.
good to see people showing support to him
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 7:38pm
Dis one wey wear black vest like say na bullet proof come dey form DSS. Na slap I go use pursue this one
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Emekus999(m): 7:38pm
who e help?
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:38pm
kemen
club be lit as f.ck tonight in ewet housin
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 7:38pm
First the State Government used tax payers money to erect a massive billboard urging Akwa Ibomites to vote for Kemen, though I doubt if this welcome party is government sponsored, but wetin concern govt with BBN? Misplaced priority!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by udyheart01(m): 7:39pm
Okay
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Janetade86(f): 7:40pm
Upon say the guy was disqualified, how many of them voted for him? Now, they are welcoming him in grandstyle..na so life be!
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Nnamdi99(m): 7:40pm
like play,like play,this guy don become super star oooo.I swear i must go next year BBN.
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:40pm
Nellybank:
chai..take it easy now
konji never hold you before ?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by udyheart01(m): 7:40pm
rozayx5:Obongowo Aya Turnup?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:40pm
Smh.
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by dasauce(m): 7:41pm
Some people are just saying nonsense...
After all, He had apologize!!
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Isaacpyo04(m): 7:41pm
Nawao, there's absolutely nothing we don't celebrate in this country!
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by kenzysmith: 7:41pm
Smh una dey welcome dis margort 4 romancing tboss lap abi
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Jaybeee(m): 7:42pm
himkers2:who did he rape?? Mumu.
12 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 7:43pm
lol d 3rd picture tho
It looks as if he has sighted someone to kemen
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:44pm
udyheart01:
nya dok . uwong aya ba steady
anyways itie ado na myhangout
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 7:44pm
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 7:45pm
Nice one but all I see is a ruffled red rug hurriedly spread on the floor and some people standing far from him and smiling at him(maybe they are scared that he will 'kemen' them). I just hope he won't 'kemen' Uriel at the after party..lol
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:45pm
Dem d welcome the guy base on say E go flexing and bleeping chicks up and down Abi waiting? Make dem no make me Vex ooo
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 7:46pm
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 7:46pm
dasauce:
Wetin grammar do you wey you come slaughter am like dis?
3 Likes
