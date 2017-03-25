₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by djbenchilovsky: 4:47pm
BBN Ex house mate was received in style today, at the Ibom international airport. A welcome back party holds at Decozy lounge, Uyo.

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Kingsasian(m): 4:54pm
Everybody na celebrity these days o

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Omagago(m): 5:46pm
Them try for am.

#kementibossa.

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:36pm
Good to know his no longer trending for the wrong reasons, miss his dance steps on saturday night party best of luck.

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by elektra(f): 7:37pm
Red carpet from someone's sitting room + 10 people = 'welcome in style'

Okay

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by himkers2: 7:37pm
Akwa ibom people no get sense.. They re organizing a red carept reception for a rapist angry

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Ra88: 7:37pm
Ok

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by rafhell(m): 7:38pm
needless
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 7:38pm
Person wey wan go rape person daughter? Welcome? Hmmm na wa o

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:38pm
grin

kemen the boy...

glad he his not letting the incident involving the white witch tear him down.

good to see people showing support to him

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 7:38pm
Dis one wey wear black vest like say na bullet proof come dey form DSS. Na slap I go use pursue this one

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Emekus999(m): 7:38pm
who e help?
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:38pm
kemen


club be lit as f.ck tonight in ewet housin




cool cool

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 7:38pm
First the State Government used tax payers money to erect a massive billboard urging Akwa Ibomites to vote for Kemen, though I doubt if this welcome party is government sponsored, but wetin concern govt with BBN? Misplaced priority! angry angry

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by udyheart01(m): 7:39pm
Okay
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Janetade86(f): 7:40pm
Upon say the guy was disqualified, how many of them voted for him? Now, they are welcoming him in grandstyle..na so life be!
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Nnamdi99(m): 7:40pm
like play,like play,this guy don become super star oooo.I swear i must go next year BBN.
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:40pm
Nellybank:
Person wey wan go rape person daughter? Welcome? Hmmm na wa o

chai..take it easy now


konji never hold you before ?

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by udyheart01(m): 7:40pm
rozayx5:
kemen

club be lit as f.ck tonight in ewet housin



cool cool
Obongowo Aya Turnup?

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:40pm
Smh.
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by dasauce(m): 7:41pm
Some people are just saying nonsense...
After all, He had apologize!!

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Isaacpyo04(m): 7:41pm
Nawao, there's absolutely nothing we don't celebrate in this country!
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by kenzysmith: 7:41pm
Smh una dey welcome dis margort 4 romancing tboss lap abi
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Jaybeee(m): 7:42pm
himkers2:
Akwa ibom people no get sense.. They re organizing a red carept reception for a rapist angry
who did he rape?? Mumu.

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 7:43pm
lol d 3rd picture tho
It looks as if he has sighted someone to kemen
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:44pm
udyheart01:

Obongowo Aya Turnup?

nya dok . uwong aya ba steady cool

anyways itie ado na myhangout

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 7:44pm
shocked

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 7:45pm
Nice one but all I see is a ruffled red rug hurriedly spread on the floor and some people standing far from him and smiling at him(maybe they are scared that he will 'kemen' them). I just hope he won't 'kemen' Uriel at the after party..lol

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:45pm
Dem d welcome the guy base on say E go flexing and bleeping chicks up and down Abi waiting? Make dem no make me Vex ooo
Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 7:46pm
smiley wink cheesy grin angry sad shocked cool tongue embarassed lipsrsealed undecided kiss cry cry kiss undecided lipsrsealed embarassed tongue cool shocked sad angry grin cheesy wink smiley smiley wink cheesy grin angry sad shocked cool tongue embarassed lipsrsealed undecided kiss cry cry kiss undecided lipsrsealed embarassed tongue cool shocked sad angry grin cheesy wink

Re: BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 7:46pm
dasauce:
Some people are just saying nonsense...
After all, He had apologized!!

Wetin grammar do you wey you come slaughter am like dis?

