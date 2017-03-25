Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Akwa Ibom Welcomes Kemen (Photos) (12068 Views)

BBN Ex house mate was received in style today, at the Ibom international airport. A welcome back party holds at Decozy lounge, Uyo. 12 Likes 2 Shares

#kementibossa. 29 Likes

Good to know his no longer trending for the wrong reasons, miss his dance steps on saturday night party best of luck. 11 Likes

Red carpet from someone's sitting room + 10 people = 'welcome in style'



Akwa ibom people no get sense.. They re organizing a red carept reception for a rapist 7 Likes 1 Share

Person wey wan go rape person daughter? Welcome? Hmmm na wa o 2 Likes





kemen the boy...



glad he his not letting the incident involving the white witch tear him down.



Dis one wey wear black vest like say na bullet proof come dey form DSS. Na slap I go use pursue this one 5 Likes 3 Shares

club be lit as f.ck tonight in ewet housin









kemenclub be lit as f.ck tonight in ewet housin 4 Likes

First the State Government used tax payers money to erect a massive billboard urging Akwa Ibomites to vote for Kemen, though I doubt if this welcome party is government sponsored, but wetin concern govt with BBN? Misplaced priority! 1 Like 1 Share

Upon say the guy was disqualified, how many of them voted for him? Now, they are welcoming him in grandstyle..na so life be!

like play,like play,this guy don become super star oooo.I swear i must go next year BBN.

chai..take it easy now





konji never hold you before ? chai..take it easy nowkonji never hold you before ? 2 Likes

Obongowo Aya Turnup? Obongowo Aya Turnup? 2 Likes

Some people are just saying nonsense...

After all, He had apologize!! 7 Likes

Nawao, there's absolutely nothing we don't celebrate in this country!

Smh una dey welcome dis margort 4 romancing tboss lap abi

It looks as if he has sighted someone to kemen

Nice one but all I see is a ruffled red rug hurriedly spread on the floor and some people standing far from him and smiling at him(maybe they are scared that he will 'kemen' them). I just hope he won't 'kemen' Uriel at the after party..lol 1 Like

Dem d welcome the guy base on say E go flexing and bleeping chicks up and down Abi waiting? Make dem no make me Vex ooo

