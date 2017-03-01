₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by PapiNigga: 4:59pm
Toke Makinwa looked gorgeous in this white piece as Ciroc Nigeria unveils her alongside Nigerian Pop singer Tekno as new ambassadors of the brand.
She took to her social media page to share the good news with these lovely photos...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/toke-makinwa-dazzles-in-white-as-she.html?m=1
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by PapiNigga: 5:00pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Epositive(m): 5:08pm
wedding gown?
this woman is wishing herself something
#positivevibes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by klassykute(m): 5:37pm
ah dem on fan under d gown?
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by CaroLyner(f): 5:37pm
Stunning.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by EastGold(m): 5:46pm
klassykute:
5 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Kelklein(m): 7:09pm
Why is Bangalee not on the picture. Have they dropped him as an ambasssador.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Culin(f): 7:09pm
i want that dress now!
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by cleanshaven(m): 7:10pm
i can see her green veins without my glasses , "bleaching things"
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by ojobabafemi(m): 7:10pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by abiolasogey(m): 7:11pm
klassykute:na wetin me sef stil dey reason b dat...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by uwebos: 7:11pm
congrats to her. Just wondering what she will be bringing to the table
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by classicsuave(m): 7:11pm
So this wan is news!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by paradigmshift(m): 7:11pm
go girl.....
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by KingAfo(m): 7:12pm
Oloshozzz
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by coolcah: 7:13pm
CaroLyner:
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Ermacc: 7:13pm
ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by oviejnr(m): 7:13pm
Culin:
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by jeffoski(m): 7:13pm
Wow that dress is beautiful and she truly look stunning. Congratulations Toke. Keep shining. God will continue to bless you and give you the strength to pull tru challenges.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Elnino4ladies: 7:13pm
Hustle finally pay
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by IamAirforce1: 7:15pm
I love her dress
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by henrydadon(m): 7:16pm
this toke totally faked it
till she made it.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by majicplus: 7:17pm
ok. . .na todae bi the wedding?. . .i don forget sef
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by gincmedia: 7:17pm
Established
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Epraize(m): 7:18pm
Culin:I will buy for you
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by seuncyrus(m): 7:22pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Culin(f): 7:25pm
Epraize:call me after you've gotten it and posted the pic here.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Victornezzar(m): 7:27pm
Am an igbo guy but sincerely yoruba ladies are very beautiful
Don't ask me why
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Funkybabee(f): 7:29pm
waooooooh this very beautiful
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Elle277(f): 7:33pm
Gorgeous!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Becomes Ciroc Ambassador, Dazzles In White by Epraize(m): 7:34pm
Culin:Surely I will. Message me ya numba
