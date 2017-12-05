Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) (10235 Views)

Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) / Chidinma,AY,Ebube Nwagbo,Toyin Aimakhu At Akpororo's Comedy Show In Lagos(Pics) / Toyin Aimakhu At The Burial Of Francis Aiyegbeni (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Celebrities spotted at the Lagos Carnival

Denrele

Tonyi Aimakhu

Deputy Governor of Lagos

Check them out.

Photo credit: Omagxii Tha Paparazzo

Toyin Aimakhu

Deputy Governor of Lagos

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Seun

This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.



No kind rules forever 2 Likes

Useless carnival

Denrele or dende is trying best to be a celebrity at all cost.

Who Lagos carnival epp

tosyne2much:

This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.



No kind rules forever bobrisky ti take over bobrisky ti take over 3 Likes

Nice one

Can the Deputy Governor use Cambridge Weight Plan for her weight?



I don't think that weight for her stature is healthy... 2 Likes

Denrele been giving them since the 90s 1 Like

didn't see anyone dazzling here Dazzle u said,didn't see anyone dazzling here

jashar:

Can the Deputy Governor use Cambridge Weight Plan for her weight?



I don't think that weight for her stature is healthy... LWKM O LWKM O



Wearing Agbada on a street carnival day

Nigerians and agbada sha Abeg, wetin the man on white agbada thing say dem dey do? (2nd to the last picture)Wearing Agbada on a street carnival dayNigerians and agbada sha

tosyne2much:

This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.



No kind rules forever Denrele is popular than you, your sisters, your father, your mother, your family members alive and dead and your generations yet to come.��� Denrele is popular than you, your sisters, your father, your mother, your family members alive and dead and your generations yet to come.���

what is denrele doing with an ANC party regalia,is ANC now a nigerian political party?

long live Lagos state

bannykel:



LWKM O

i'm actually serious o. No jabs intended. i'm actually serious o. No jabs intended.

Toyin's last name has been changed from Aimakhu to Abraham

OMG

What's going on with the Deputy Governor's physique

OMGWhat's going on with the Deputy Governor's physique

nothing to say

Lagos carnival ko

Rhythm unplugged ni



Abeg who get rhythm unplugged free ticket

Denrele, Bobrisky etc. Yorubas have no values. 1 Like

Like that guys swag



http://www.agadablog.com.ng/ for more entertainment and celebrites gist visit