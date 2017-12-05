₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 9:45pm On Dec 04
Celebrities spotted at the Lagos Carnival
Denrele
Tonyi Aimakhu
Deputy Governor of Lagos
Check them out.
Photo credit: Omagxii Tha Paparazzo
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 9:54pm On Dec 04
Toyin Aimakhu
Deputy Governor of Lagos
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by emmyquan: 9:57pm On Dec 04
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 10:18pm On Dec 04
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Seun
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:29pm On Dec 04
This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.
No kind rules forever
2 Likes
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Keneking: 9:56am
Useless carnival
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:56am
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 9:56am
Denrele or dende is trying best to be a celebrity at all cost.
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:56am
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by presido997(m): 9:56am
Who Lagos carnival epp
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:57am
tosyne2much:bobrisky ti take over
3 Likes
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by bannykel: 9:57am
Nice one
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jashar(f): 9:57am
Can the Deputy Governor use Cambridge Weight Plan for her weight?
I don't think that weight for her stature is healthy...
2 Likes
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 9:57am
Denrele been giving them since the 90s
1 Like
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 9:58am
Dazzle u said, didn't see anyone dazzling here
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by bannykel: 9:58am
jashar:LWKM O
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 9:58am
Abeg, wetin the man on white agbada thing say dem dey do? (2nd to the last picture)
Wearing Agbada on a street carnival day
Nigerians and agbada sha
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by uc4uandc(m): 10:00am
tosyne2much:Denrele is popular than you, your sisters, your father, your mother, your family members alive and dead and your generations yet to come.���
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by nomenclature(m): 10:01am
what is denrele doing with an ANC party regalia,is ANC now a nigerian political party?
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 10:02am
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 10:03am
long live Lagos state
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jashar(f): 10:04am
bannykel:
i'm actually serious o. No jabs intended.
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Maltaleeza(f): 10:04am
Toyin's last name has been changed from Aimakhu to Abraham
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 10:08am
OMG
What's going on with the Deputy Governor's physique
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jieta: 10:19am
nothing to say
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 10:35am
Lagos carnival ko
Rhythm unplugged ni
Abeg who get rhythm unplugged free ticket
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:43am
Denrele, Bobrisky etc. Yorubas have no values.
1 Like
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jadudabik: 10:43am
Like that guys swag
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by agadablog: 10:44am
for more entertainment and celebrites gist visit
http://www.agadablog.com.ng/
|Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:51am
Why this Lagos Deputy Governor come be like agbepoo (poo-carrier) so?
