Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 9:45pm On Dec 04
Celebrities spotted at the Lagos Carnival
Denrele
Tonyi Aimakhu
Deputy Governor of Lagos
Check them out.
Photo credit: Omagxii Tha Paparazzo

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 9:54pm On Dec 04
Toyin Aimakhu
Deputy Governor of Lagos

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by emmyquan: 9:57pm On Dec 04
shocked
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 10:18pm On Dec 04
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Seun
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 10:29pm On Dec 04
This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.

No kind rules forever

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Keneking: 9:56am
Useless carnival
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:56am
cool
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 9:56am
Denrele or dende is trying best to be a celebrity at all cost.
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:56am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by presido997(m): 9:56am
Who Lagos carnival epp
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:57am
tosyne2much:
This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.

No kind rules forever
bobrisky ti take over

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by bannykel: 9:57am
Nice one
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jashar(f): 9:57am
Can the Deputy Governor use Cambridge Weight Plan for her weight?

I don't think that weight for her stature is healthy...

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 9:57am
Denrele been giving them since the 90s

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 9:58am
Dazzle u said, didn't see anyone dazzling here
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by bannykel: 9:58am
jashar:
Can the Deputy Governor use Cambridge Weight Plan for her weight?

I don't think that weight for her stature is healthy...
LWKM O
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 9:58am
Abeg, wetin the man on white agbada thing say dem dey do? (2nd to the last picture)
Wearing Agbada on a street carnival day undecided
Nigerians and agbada sha smiley
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by uc4uandc(m): 10:00am
tosyne2much:
This Denrele is really struggling to be noticed now that he's now being starved of attention.

No kind rules forever
Denrele is popular than you, your sisters, your father, your mother, your family members alive and dead and your generations yet to come.���
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by nomenclature(m): 10:01am
what is denrele doing with an ANC party regalia,is ANC now a nigerian political party?
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 10:02am
embarassed
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Olawalesadiq(m): 10:03am
long live Lagos state
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jashar(f): 10:04am
bannykel:

LWKM O

i'm actually serious o. No jabs intended.
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Maltaleeza(f): 10:04am
Toyin's last name has been changed from Aimakhu to Abraham
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 10:08am
shocked OMG shocked
What's going on with the Deputy Governor's physique
embarassed
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jieta: 10:19am
nothing to say
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 10:35am
Lagos carnival ko
Rhythm unplugged ni

Abeg who get rhythm unplugged free ticket
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:43am
Denrele, Bobrisky etc. Yorubas have no values.

Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by jadudabik: 10:43am
Like that guys swag
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by agadablog: 10:44am
Re: Denrele, Toyin Aimakhu At The Lagos Carnival 2017 (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:51am
Why this Lagos Deputy Governor come be like agbepoo (poo-carrier) so?

