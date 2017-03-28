Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 (1498 Views)

My wife waznt feeling fine so she made d list for me to go to market.

I was shocked everywhere they were selling dat custard paint N1,200

The last time I bought garri was in January and I bought it N600

I buy d garri wit vex.

Virtually everything I bought I bought dem grumbling at d outrageous Prices of foodstuffs.

Please how much is garri in ur area/state/location. 2 Likes

Let's assume you are not lying....how much is it now?

Even dollar falling to 150

These prices won't ever deflate

#800 in Makurdi.

#1000 in Enugu.

Hope you didn't vote for change! 2 Likes

No b only you o.

This country Don tire me.

Last week I went market with the price of goods I brought 2 weeks ago.I was shocked with new price I saw.I nearly cry because it was my baby food I must buy it.

I won comot for this country even na Togo.WETIN!

Round rubber, a bit bigger than paint is #1,600.00 here in Port Harcourt 1 Like

white garri here in ikorodu garage is #700 -800 per paint

yellow garri-#850 per paint white garri here in ikorodu garage is #700 -800 per paintyellow garri-#850 per paint 1 Like

It is N900 here in gbagada o, the ijebu garri and yellow garri are same price.



Maybe you live in lekki. The day I priced mango there...I recoiled with fright! 7 Likes

Here in uyo,akpan andem market its 1200. Imagine Knorr maggi is 600 and small tin tomatoes is 70. Its well wt us.we will survive 1 Like

make I start garri production o...choi!!



see goldmine!!

Hahahahahaha. I've been laughing hard , @op grumblingly buying stuffs from the market. That is what women face everyday, trying to prepare meals for the family.



I guess, the op stays in Port Harcourt. The last time I went to buy, I was quoted 1k and I refused to buy. I later heard it has increased to 1200 within two days.



For now I am not buying, as my sister has promised to send me garri from home by Tuesday. Ah ah! Buying 1 small basin of garri at 5k. Hmmmm. God help us.

Different garri from different locations have their prices.



Garri Ngwa( garri from Ngwa people in Abia state) #1200 a paint

Garri Nsuka( garri from nsuka folks in Enugu state) #1000 a paint

Garri White #900

etc........

The rate at which ppl drink garri now has drastically reduced

I have been asking to know the reasons there seems to be shortage of garri(why its now expensive). So far I am not satisfied with what I have been told. Reasons like, people in rural areas no longer farming owing to communal clashes, menace of cult boys operating in villages and fulani herdsmen destroying farms with their cattle. Are these the real reasons? If they are, then why is garri expensive in rural areas too given that they produce the garri by themselves? I have been asking to know the reasons there seems to be shortage of garri(why its now expensive). So far I am not satisfied with what I have been told. Reasons like, people in rural areas no longer farming owing to communal clashes, menace of cult boys operating in villages and fulani herdsmen destroying farms with their cattle. Are these the real reasons? If they are, then why is garri expensive in rural areas too given that they produce the garri by themselves?

800 or 850 in Asaba

infact I bought half of the bucket of garri 400 naira. Initially, I was told 450 naira but I bargained till we agreed at 400 naira.

One cannot eat indomie and egg again, now to drink garri na wahala.

I pray this one no turn famine as it dey go so.. and some people still dey order food online oo.

yellow #1200 here in ph while white garri is @1000

Here in Ibadan,one congo of garri is #300.All dis igbo garri is btw #500-550 per congo.

funniest comment of the day goes to.....



nne why u wan tear my belle with laff...



Thats the sad tale of Nigerians and the Nigerian food/household market.



Milk has totally lost taste. in those days you will smell your neighbours cup of tea from the next house. but now you can not get such milk no matter how much you have in your wallet.



I remember when B29 soap came out. it was the first of its kind with superb smell and quality. but now, it turns to PASTE if u leave it in water for 3 mins.



Back then, you dare not use more than 2 Maggi cubes for a pot of anything you are cooking. but now....



even Coca-Cola now tastes like SH!T



quality of goods is going down, price and demand is going WAY UP. 4 Likes

Everybody has forgotten that tea used to have one kain nice aroma like that. Nice to know someone also noticed it.

I bought cheeseballs N100 for my baby ystdy n I almost wept on wat I saw inside.

My Garri never finish yet 1 Like

E go still finish 1 Like

Please don't mention Gala... there's no such thing in Nigeria anymore.



I wonder how much original NASCO WAFERS or WALLS ICECREAM would be sold for if it was to be produced today at same size and same quality.



haba, I don't believe these figures. Same paint size for rice cost N1550.