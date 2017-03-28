₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,654 members, 3,445,847 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 (1498 Views)
Moi-Moi And Garri For N20,000: Would You Buy? / See The #100 Tomatoes I Bought Today / See The Bread I Bought From Onitsha Shoprite Yesterday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 8:44pm On Mar 25
My wife waznt feeling fine so she made d list for me to go to market.
I was shocked everywhere they were selling dat custard paint N1,200
The last time I bought garri was in January and I bought it N600
I buy d garri wit vex.
Virtually everything I bought I bought dem grumbling at d outrageous Prices of foodstuffs.
Please how much is garri in ur area/state/location.
2 Likes
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by youngest85(m): 8:46pm On Mar 25
Let's assume you are not lying....how much is it now?
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Dyt(f): 8:50pm On Mar 25
Even dollar falling to 150
These prices won't ever deflate
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by jospepper: 8:52pm On Mar 25
#800 in Makurdi.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by harlems02: 8:56pm On Mar 25
#1000 in Enugu.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Thewrath(m): 8:59pm On Mar 25
Hope you didn't vote for change!
2 Likes
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by teekay213(m): 9:20pm On Mar 25
No b only you o.
This country Don tire me.
Last week I went market with the price of goods I brought 2 weeks ago.I was shocked with new price I saw.I nearly cry because it was my baby food I must buy it.
I won comot for this country even na Togo.WETIN!
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Oyind18: 9:41pm On Mar 25
Round rubber, a bit bigger than paint is #1,600.00 here in Port Harcourt
1 Like
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by realtalk19(f): 7:37am On Mar 26
Oyind18:
white garri here in ikorodu garage is #700 -800 per paint
yellow garri-#850 per paint
1 Like
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by sisisioge: 7:44am On Mar 26
It is N900 here in gbagada o, the ijebu garri and yellow garri are same price.
Maybe you live in lekki. The day I priced mango there...I recoiled with fright!
7 Likes
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by makems: 10:04am On Mar 26
Here in uyo,akpan andem market its 1200. Imagine Knorr maggi is 600 and small tin tomatoes is 70. Its well wt us.we will survive
1 Like
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Joavid(f): 11:09am On Mar 26
make I start garri production o...choi!!
see goldmine!!
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Fadamant: 2:07pm On Mar 26
Hahahahahaha. I've been laughing hard , @op grumblingly buying stuffs from the market. That is what women face everyday, trying to prepare meals for the family.
I guess, the op stays in Port Harcourt. The last time I went to buy, I was quoted 1k and I refused to buy. I later heard it has increased to 1200 within two days.
For now I am not buying, as my sister has promised to send me garri from home by Tuesday. Ah ah! Buying 1 small basin of garri at 5k. Hmmmm. God help us.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by warrah(m): 3:42pm On Mar 26
Different garri from different locations have their prices.
Garri Ngwa( garri from Ngwa people in Abia state) #1200 a paint
Garri Nsuka( garri from nsuka folks in Enugu state) #1000 a paint
Garri White #900
etc........
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Agbaletu: 5:32pm On Mar 26
sisisioge:lol
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 7:00pm On Mar 26
Very sad..
The rate at which ppl drink garri now has drastically reduced
No matter how u manage am e go still finish in days
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Fadamant: 9:55pm On Mar 26
J0hnTrevolt:
I have been asking to know the reasons there seems to be shortage of garri(why its now expensive). So far I am not satisfied with what I have been told. Reasons like, people in rural areas no longer farming owing to communal clashes, menace of cult boys operating in villages and fulani herdsmen destroying farms with their cattle. Are these the real reasons? If they are, then why is garri expensive in rural areas too given that they produce the garri by themselves?
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 12:42am On Mar 27
Fadamant:I believe its greed on their part. since d price of virtually everything has gone up the farmers no wan carry last. I feel Sorry for dis generation.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by trustworthy1: 3:58am On Mar 27
800 or 850 in Asaba
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by trustworthy1: 4:04am On Mar 27
infact I bought half of the bucket of garri 400 naira. Initially, I was told 450 naira but I bargained till we agreed at 400 naira.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by fuckerstard: 4:24am On Mar 27
One cannot eat indomie and egg again, now to drink garri na wahala.
I pray this one no turn famine as it dey go so.. and some people still dey order food online oo.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Abiagirl777(f): 9:27am On Mar 27
yellow #1200 here in ph while white garri is @1000
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by tee59(f): 2:52pm On Mar 27
Here in Ibadan,one congo of garri is #300.All dis igbo garri is btw #500-550 per congo.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by YesNo: 4:53pm On Mar 27
sisisioge:
funniest comment of the day goes to.....
nne why u wan tear my belle with laff...
#LekkiMango
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by YesNo: 4:59pm On Mar 27
Thats the sad tale of Nigerians and the Nigerian food/household market.
Milk has totally lost taste. in those days you will smell your neighbours cup of tea from the next house. but now you can not get such milk no matter how much you have in your wallet.
I remember when B29 soap came out. it was the first of its kind with superb smell and quality. but now, it turns to PASTE if u leave it in water for 3 mins.
Back then, you dare not use more than 2 Maggi cubes for a pot of anything you are cooking. but now....
even Coca-Cola now tastes like SH!T
quality of goods is going down, price and demand is going WAY UP.
4 Likes
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Gold45(f): 6:51am
YesNo:
Everybody has forgotten that tea used to have one kain nice aroma like that. Nice to know someone also noticed it.
We go survive.
1 Like
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 2:49pm
YesNo:Everything has lost value. From my favorite minimie chin chin, beloxi crackers, Gala, egg roll, sugar, Apple drink. The quality of everything in naija has reduced.
I bought cheeseballs N100 for my baby ystdy n I almost wept on wat I saw inside.
There's nothing to enjoy in dis country again. The locally manufactured products in naija has lost value. This is so sad. We weren't like dis b4. I miss when I drank the original milo n bournvita
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by xynerise(m): 2:51pm
My Garri never finish yet
1 Like
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 2:59pm
E go still finish
1 Like
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by YesNo: 4:15pm
J0hnTrevolt:
Please don't mention Gala... there's no such thing in Nigeria anymore.
I wonder how much original NASCO WAFERS or WALLS ICECREAM would be sold for if it was to be produced today at same size and same quality.
as for the cheeseballs. they just put 10 naira crap + pump 90 naira air into the pack and sell it to Nigerians.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by Acidosis(m): 4:55pm
haba, I don't believe these figures. Same paint size for rice cost N1550.
|Re: I Bought A Paint Of Garri N1200 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 5:21pm
Acidosis:u don't go to market my dear
What Is Couscous. / Know When Your Gas Seller Is Cheating You / What's The Weirdest Food Combination You Have Ever Had
Viewing this topic: Dandeson1(m), koonleh, chineselink, misymeg, Kapasky80, kayLion(m), Chipappii(m), DrVictor(m), Nzewise01, gadpeter(m), waterhouse071(m), Surd2121(m), labienyce(m), ejihand, graciousolo(m), TINALETC3(f), OgaJonah(m), Leo81(m), iliyande(m), slex(m), Costa2000(m), Debroslink, DisturbNot, Fadeelah24(f), Tpappie, chubysoft1(m), osemu8(m), donklint86, Singapore1(m), oluseyiforjesus(m), simtosul, TheSCRYPT, Ikigia, d33types, Daliano(m), Jacksparr0w127, edwardlancer, Jabioro, Moneytize, milanseedorf(m), rinzylee(m), martineverest(m), menama(m), ALAYORMII, joceey(m), niyiguy(m), pimppimp(m), BRAINZBox(m), IamAirforce1, Biddypearl(f), Autophys1, toby2(m), yemzzy22(m), rozey247(m), tociano009(m), babaloke, Sonoyom(m), Eaa247(m), Marcus01, victorjoe(m), Tundeobama(m), Zzyzxt(m), merit455(m), Delphi(m), Xzbit91, obiZEAL(m), Dottore, Ezyp(m), link2ok22, balateef(m), pepetua(m), swagagolic01, macaranta(m), juliuscapps(m), purissimo1998(m), gameboi, opeoluwa20(m), noordean(m), Bishop1monte(m), MickyMozay(m), digoster(m), Sadiq7420, Gbengard(m), visiondee(m), horlarkoonlay(m), angelgabriel26(m), josemadu, pboiskinpy(m), Mrsprof(f), Benard94(m), opethom(m), tolutweety(m), tipdrips, OriEyeLe(m), susanovy(f), juniorboy, debdave(f), skyfada, scholes23(m), nikkyshyne(f), kaka22(m), donefesco(m), genghiskhan007(m), Machiny, sonnie10, omah33, agrovick(m), Prinxxdave(m), clem62000(m), T4Tough, rozayx5(m), realjoker(m), KingSarzy(m), fluxbush(f), naijacentric(m), Dymaco(m), djboy50, Ayohbk(m), Tadeknkeepcalm, folamee, eleko1, gabsea(m), adeom141(m), botad(m), adewhale(m), successinlife, adeboolusegun(m), heartdesir(f), Emblj, Hadar4328(m), Witnes, lollyworldwide, 2black1(m), kinibigdeal(m), hotspec(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), benedictgold(m), iheanyi4u(m), malachytochukwu(m), Emereolevanwill(m), neahyo(m), Umarlulu, Orpe7(m), gbemmy2k10(m), blkmum700, tabanny(m), gbbec, lifestyle1(m), uniquebeauty(f), NightCrawler1, nonso84(m), chloride6, smartty68(m), Emmysky(m), Jaytee1985, bryght4u(m), Kekekenny(m), babzo(m), omophunky(m), ikorodureporta, dunmotuscana(m), cobadit(m), Oyind18, CarlosTheJackal, shilz(f), draj93(m), deji15, donwilz(m), swissobed, tazzus(m), 9iceboi(m), mrsfavour(f), GODISGREAT123, holaralph(m), teamv, NubiLove(m), oluhyohmih(m), fuckerstard, XXCASH, CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), doingood, dyze, jeamie(m), Dronedude(m), laris, Okeycima, taayourty(m), hakimi1974(m), bellong, obamartins(m), Ontarget, BabaCommander, orimsamsam(m), Dezzx(m), Studentcosmos(m), harlee(m), dom(m), Phi001(m), xcolanto(m), ibro2hot(m), anibo2(m) and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3