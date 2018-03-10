Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) (12501 Views)

APC is full of propaganda, they lie too much and is so disgusting.



I also attached the date before BMC accuses me of lying 32 Likes

99 percent of the rice in Nigerian market including the so called Kebbi lake rice is imported 90 Likes 3 Shares

Man abeg how much u buy am,am interested to get one here in ph abeg 14 Likes

Man abeg how much u buy am,am interested to get one here in ph abeg

11,500 11,500 15 Likes 1 Share

There is beauty in truth, even if is painful. Those who lie, twist life so that it looks tasty to the lazy, brilliant to the ignorant, and powerful to the weak. But lies only strengthen our defects. They don't teach anything, help anything, fix anything. Nor do they develop one's mind, one's heart or one's soul 38 Likes 1 Share

How many Kg?

50kg

You guys should forgive Buhari na, am sure he no wan do again 17 Likes

Mister man that thing you just bought is a local rice bagged in a bag with foreign inscription. Come to Aba here and see people manufacturing bags of mama gold and stallion and other foreign bags rice to bag local rice and to be sold as foreign rice. I am a victim of these Aba boys, they sell it to mostly customers that comes from Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom and other surrounding states or cities so that you will find it difficult to return it when you have bought them and left Aba town. 62 Likes 5 Shares

Where exactly did you buy it?

Mister man that thing you just bought is a local rice bagged in a bag with foreign inscription. Come to Aba here and see people manufacturing bags of mama gold and stallion and other foreign bags rice to bag local rice and to be sold as foreign rice. I am a victim of these Aba boys, they sell it to mostly customers that comes from Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom and other surrounding states or cities so that you will find it difficult to return it when you have bought them and left Aba town.

I'm not in aba, abi you have compression issues I'm not in aba, abi you have compression issues 41 Likes 1 Share

Evn if it is thailand imported rice, it maybe one of those smuggled rice. 3 Likes

APC is full of propaganda, they lie too much and is so disgusting.



I also attached the date before BMC accuses me of lying Oya Audu Ogbeh come and see ooo



Thought he said Thailand rice Mills had been shut down. Apc stinks of lies and corruption.

Zombies will say it's ipob rice. Oya Audu Ogbeh come and see oooThought he said Thailand rice Mills had been shut down. Apc stinks of lies and corruption.Zombies will say it's ipob rice. 13 Likes

Lol...dats how small Benin republic became one of d largest importer of Thailand rice ..awon smugglers ti take over, import through Benin and smuggle into naija 1 Like

I know it is hard for u to believe but there is a big repackaging of local rice as foreign rice on going now 25 Likes 1 Share

very few people know about this

I wonder why they are doing it sha



I wonder why they are doing it sha very few people know about thisI wonder why they are doing it sha 2 Likes

I wonder why they are doing it sha

It the Nigerian mentality

Everything foreign is the best



Everything foreign is the best It the Nigerian mentalityEverything foreign is the best 7 Likes

apc and propaganda are like 5 and 6 . someone help me with that pic ooooo 5 Likes

11,500

Where exactly in Lagos? I'm interested in buying it.

APC is full of propaganda, they lie too much and is so disgusting.



I also attached the date before BMC accuses me of lying smuggled rice smuggled rice 1 Like 2 Shares

Where is Lalasticlala sef

APC is full of propaganda, they lie too much and is so disgusting.



I also attached the date before BMC accuses me of lying Oga, it's either rebagged or smuggled. They do it perfectly to existent that you would never see any traces of it being repackaged. The same way they remove 1-2 yellow plastics from the bags before being sold and without you noticing anything. I'm talking from experience. Oga, it's either rebagged or smuggled. They do it perfectly to existent that you would never see any traces of it being repackaged. The same way they remove 1-2 yellow plastics from the bags before being sold and without you noticing anything. I'm talking from experience. 6 Likes

You guys should forgive Buhari na, am sure he no wan do again

Tell him to resign first

Lies cannot turn to food Tell him to resign firstLies cannot turn to food 5 Likes

This anti government people never seems to amaze me , no one have ever said Nigeria has got all the imported rice off our market, we still have them very much around through smuggling by those unpatriotic Nigerians but not in that quantity of insanity we are used to.

And there is 80 % tendency you bought a rebagged abakaliki rice, but what do I know so far you are happy you bought Thailand rice at the detriment of your own country. The joke is on you.



Buy Nigeria and grow Nigeria. That is my own pinch of salt for your likes. 28 Likes 3 Shares

very few people know about this



I wonder why they are doing it sha More than 1,000,000 bags of rice is being smuggled in via Seme, Owode and Idiroko borders everyday. More than 1,000,000 bags of rice is being smuggled in via Seme, Owode and Idiroko borders everyday. 7 Likes 1 Share

Oga, it's either rebagged or smuggled. They do it perfectly to existent that you would never see any traces of it being repackaged. The same way they remove 1-2 yellow plastics from the bags before being sold and without you noticing anything. I'm talking from experience. Most of the rice sold in Lagos has been 'rebagged'. You can only get filled ones @ badagry. Most of the rice sold in Lagos has been 'rebagged'. You can only get filled ones @ badagry. 3 Likes

I'm not in aba, abi you have compression issues And so? That Aba rice you bought could have reached you anywhere you are in Nigeria. Must you be in Aba to be a victim of their criminal ways? And so? That Aba rice you bought could have reached you anywhere you are in Nigeria. Must you be in Aba to be a victim of their criminal ways? 3 Likes

99 percent of the rice in Nigerian market including the so called Kebbi lake rice is imported 99.5% 99.5% 5 Likes

All this one wey una de talk no concern me. Na how person take buy 50 kg of rice for 11,500 naira de surprise me. Since when rice cheap like dat? 8 Likes 1 Share

Ok

All this one wey una de talk no concern me. Na how person take buy 50 kg of rice for 11,500 naira de surprise me. Since when rice cheap like dat? The price has gone down drastically. The recent approach by the government yielded something good. The price has gone down drastically. The recent approach by the government yielded something good. 5 Likes 1 Share