|I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ruggedised: 5:31pm On Mar 09
APC is full of propaganda, they lie too much and is so disgusting.
I also attached the date before BMC accuses me of lying
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by FarahAideed: 5:34pm On Mar 09
99 percent of the rice in Nigerian market including the so called Kebbi lake rice is imported
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by SpyAC(m): 5:34pm On Mar 09
Man abeg how much u buy am,am interested to get one here in ph abeg
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ruggedised: 5:35pm On Mar 09
SpyAC:
11,500
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:40pm On Mar 09
There is beauty in truth, even if is painful. Those who lie, twist life so that it looks tasty to the lazy, brilliant to the ignorant, and powerful to the weak. But lies only strengthen our defects. They don't teach anything, help anything, fix anything. Nor do they develop one's mind, one's heart or one's soul
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by SOFTENGR: 5:40pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:How many Kg?
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ruggedised: 5:42pm On Mar 09
SOFTENGR:50kg
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by tribalistseun: 5:44pm On Mar 09
You guys should forgive Buhari na, am sure he no wan do again
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by KenOne: 5:44pm On Mar 09
Mister man that thing you just bought is a local rice bagged in a bag with foreign inscription. Come to Aba here and see people manufacturing bags of mama gold and stallion and other foreign bags rice to bag local rice and to be sold as foreign rice. I am a victim of these Aba boys, they sell it to mostly customers that comes from Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom and other surrounding states or cities so that you will find it difficult to return it when you have bought them and left Aba town.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by SOFTENGR: 5:46pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:Where exactly did you buy it?
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ruggedised: 5:49pm On Mar 09
KenOne:
I'm not in aba, abi you have compression issues
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Pierohandsome: 6:17pm On Mar 09
Evn if it is thailand imported rice, it maybe one of those smuggled rice.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ConAir(m): 7:15pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:Oya Audu Ogbeh come and see ooo
Thought he said Thailand rice Mills had been shut down. Apc stinks of lies and corruption.
Zombies will say it's ipob rice.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by aktom007: 7:27pm On Mar 09
Lol...dats how small Benin republic became one of d largest importer of Thailand rice ..awon smugglers ti take over, import through Benin and smuggle into naija
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Okoroawusa: 8:32pm On Mar 09
I know it is hard for u to believe but there is a big repackaging of local rice as foreign rice on going now
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by omololu2020(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
Okoroawusa:very few people know about this
I wonder why they are doing it sha
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Okoroawusa: 8:41pm On Mar 09
omololu2020:It the Nigerian mentality
Everything foreign is the best
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Annie939(f): 9:01pm On Mar 09
apc and propaganda are like 5 and 6 . someone help me with that pic ooooo
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by kingofthemall: 9:23pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:
Where exactly in Lagos? I'm interested in buying it.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by iamTeBz: 9:41pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:smuggled rice
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by dragonking2: 9:44pm On Mar 09
Where is Lalasticlala sef
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by IFearGod(m): 9:45pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:Oga, it's either rebagged or smuggled. They do it perfectly to existent that you would never see any traces of it being repackaged. The same way they remove 1-2 yellow plastics from the bags before being sold and without you noticing anything. I'm talking from experience.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by ZombieTAMER: 9:50pm On Mar 09
tribalistseun:
Tell him to resign first
Lies cannot turn to food
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by kolaaderin: 9:55pm On Mar 09
This anti government people never seems to amaze me , no one have ever said Nigeria has got all the imported rice off our market, we still have them very much around through smuggling by those unpatriotic Nigerians but not in that quantity of insanity we are used to.
And there is 80 % tendency you bought a rebagged abakaliki rice, but what do I know so far you are happy you bought Thailand rice at the detriment of your own country. The joke is on you.
Buy Nigeria and grow Nigeria. That is my own pinch of salt for your likes.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Machiavelli1(m): 10:19pm On Mar 09
omololu2020:More than 1,000,000 bags of rice is being smuggled in via Seme, Owode and Idiroko borders everyday.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Machiavelli1(m): 10:22pm On Mar 09
IFearGod:Most of the rice sold in Lagos has been 'rebagged'. You can only get filled ones @ badagry.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by GoroTango(m): 10:41pm On Mar 09
ruggedised:And so? That Aba rice you bought could have reached you anywhere you are in Nigeria. Must you be in Aba to be a victim of their criminal ways?
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by Manager001: 10:52pm On Mar 09
FarahAideed:99.5%
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by faceURfront(m): 10:53pm On Mar 09
All this one wey una de talk no concern me. Na how person take buy 50 kg of rice for 11,500 naira de surprise me. Since when rice cheap like dat?
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by IFearGod(m): 11:20pm On Mar 09
Machiavelli1:Ok
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by IFearGod(m): 11:21pm On Mar 09
faceURfront:The price has gone down drastically. The recent approach by the government yielded something good.
|Re: I Bought A Bag Of Rice From Thailand In Lagos Today (picture) by IFearGod(m): 11:26pm On Mar 09
Machiavelli1:True, you are right
