|Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by metromediaboss: 9:07pm On Mar 25
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony was pictured with his fan last night during his eviction party in Lekki, Lagos. Former housemates, Gifty and Soma were also present. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-soma-and-gifty-thin-tall-tony-party.html
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by metromediaboss: 9:08pm On Mar 25
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by timidapsin(m): 10:46pm On Mar 25
Annoying
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 10:46pm On Mar 25
Why is ThinTallTony always doing like agbaya in photos?
Soma can so stand like "one nation" . For him mind now that pose dey dope...smh!
Gifty looking pretty as always
Drops mic****goodnight***
11 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by rasazee(m): 10:46pm On Mar 25
Thin Tall Tonic. eze gburugburu of bbn bedmatics
12 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by akandry: 10:46pm On Mar 25
Gifty na real wa with this your shirt
3 Likes
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by 0b10010011: 10:47pm On Mar 25
Ok.....
Next.....
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by JayceeYT: 10:47pm On Mar 25
soma my guy
1 Like
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by georgen2u(m): 10:47pm On Mar 25
Ok
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by casaso: 10:47pm On Mar 25
ok
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 10:47pm On Mar 25
making his 25m within 3month on point! wo cares!
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by malbro(m): 10:47pm On Mar 25
Ok.....the gurl below has something to say
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by fpeter(f): 10:47pm On Mar 25
Mstcheeeewww
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by emandman: 10:48pm On Mar 25
Who foot the bill for all these their partying?
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by expee06(m): 10:48pm On Mar 25
Tony how the family?
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by MrMystrO(m): 10:48pm On Mar 25
OK o
1 Like
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:48pm On Mar 25
I hope say he get money way he go use employ "cook" make madam nor mix 'tusa tusa' inside egusi soup give am.....
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 10:48pm On Mar 25
Eviction party?....like wtf?!
who dafuck celebrates failure?!
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:48pm On Mar 25
.
Chelsea for life!!!!
KTBFFH!!!
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:48pm On Mar 25
What's even with this stupîd show and the evicted whatever
Oh
I see... They're are now celebs... Nonesense!
Even that Dólt from Akwa Ibom was celebrated after being evicted because HE FINGERED A SLÛT....
Well, this stupîd show I shall never watch.
For the mere fact that it's even been aired from that stupîd Xenophobic country, IT'S AN INSULT TO MY PERSON.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:49pm On Mar 25
Dis guy fok bisola tire for big brother naija
1 Like
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by ipreach(m): 10:49pm On Mar 25
ok
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by JewelRegi(f): 10:49pm On Mar 25
Wow! That's gud
This guy is jst Too Tall Tony.
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by ekanDamie: 10:50pm On Mar 25
how old is this TTT he acts, looks n dresses like a damn teenager
he should just go n join Nickelodeon.
4 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:51pm On Mar 25
So people are still watching this our 'Immoral show' with us. Make Una leave us, the immoral people, to watch am alone nah.
DJ Lambo in the house. Why is Tboss always sitting down in parties. She no sabi dance?
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:53pm On Mar 25
Eviction party, how winner party go come be?
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 10:53pm On Mar 25
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by MrTypist: 10:54pm On Mar 25
He try.
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by jimi4us: 10:55pm On Mar 25
ok
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:03pm On Mar 25
hmmm
|Re: Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) by touchplay(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
jimi4us post=54948 ;D985:
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume: Hot Or Trash? / Lovers Of Tupac Gonna Love This!!! / Prophet Ajanaku Latest: Tope Alabi Begs Me For Sex
