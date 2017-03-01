Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty, Soma Attend Thin Tall Tony's Eviction Party (Photos) (10366 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-soma-and-gifty-thin-tall-tony-party.html Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony was pictured with his fan last night during his eviction party in Lekki, Lagos. Former housemates, Gifty and Soma were also present. See photos below

Annoying 7 Likes 1 Share





Soma can so stand like "one nation" . For him mind now that pose dey dope...smh!





Gifty looking pretty as always



Drops mic****goodnight*** Why is ThinTallTony always doing like agbaya in photos?Soma can so stand like "one nation" . For him mind now that pose dey dope...smh!Gifty looking pretty as alwaysDrops mic****goodnight*** 11 Likes

Thin Tall Tonic. eze gburugburu of bbn bedmatics 12 Likes

Gifty na real wa with this your shirt 3 Likes



Ok.....



Next.....

soma my guy 1 Like

Ok

ok

making his 25m within 3month on point! wo cares!

Ok.....the gurl below has something to say

Mstcheeeewww

Who foot the bill for all these their partying? 2 Likes

Tony how the family?

OK o 1 Like

I hope say he get money way he go use employ "cook" make madam nor mix 'tusa tusa' inside egusi soup give am.....



who dafuck celebrates failure?! Eviction party?....like wtf?!who dafuck celebrates failure?! 2 Likes











































Chelsea for life!!!!



KTBFFH!!! Chelsea for life!!!!KTBFFH!!!





Oh

I see... They're are now celebs... Nonesense!





Even that Dólt from Akwa Ibom was celebrated after being evicted because HE FINGERED A SLÛT....







Well, this stupîd show I shall never watch.



For the mere fact that it's even been aired from that stupîd Xenophobic country, IT'S AN INSULT TO MY PERSON. What's even with this stupîd show and the evicted whateverOhI see... They're are now celebs... Nonesense!Even that Dólt from Akwa Ibom was celebrated after being evicted because HE FINGERED A SLÛT....Well, this stupîd show I shall never watch.For the mere fact that it's even been aired from that stupîd Xenophobic country, IT'S AN INSULT TO MY PERSON. 1 Like 1 Share

Dis guy fok bisola tire for big brother naija 1 Like

ok

Wow! That's gud

This guy is jst Too Tall Tony.

how old is this TTT he acts, looks n dresses like a damn teenager

he should just go n join Nickelodeon. 4 Likes

So people are still watching this our 'Immoral show' with us. Make Una leave us, the immoral people, to watch am alone nah.





DJ Lambo in the house. Why is Tboss always sitting down in parties. She no sabi dance?

Eviction party, how winner party go come be?





He try.

ok 3 Likes

hmmm