|3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Thepasserby(m): 9:38pm On Mar 25
Christianity is a race which does not belong to the swift but to those who are knowledgeable about whom they follow. In Christianity, relationship is very vital and important, that is what builds up your faith. I have read a good number of comments on what people think about Christianity.
These are three things that can kill your Christian Faith.
1. Building your faith around a fellow man
No matter how annointed a man or woman of God is, s/he is still a human being with weaknesses and capable of falling into sin or temptation.
It is a good thing to have a spiritual father but it is a bad thing to base your christinity on the vision of a fellow man. He might be more spiritual than you are but take this from me, you are both equal before God. The difference between the two of you is the level of sacrifice and commitment to God.
Listen to what God is telling you and not what others have heard from God.
2. Refusing to submit
The major seasoning our belief lacks is not faith but submission. We are too stubborn that we don't want to hear God anymore. We are so educated that we think our pastors can no longer tell us what God is saying about our life. Lack of submission is an act of rebellion.
3. Absence of a good relationship with God
Christian race is all about relationship. If your relationship with God is bad, you are just wasting your time and energy.
This should be the first step in every Christian race.
The laws guiding christianity are simple and true. Follow them and receive life.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:34am
God does not exist
We have been expecting his coming since 5 million years ago
He will throw people who don't believe in him into the hell fire ?? What type of fire is in that hell fire ?? It has been flaming for 5 million years without stopping and the people in it haven't turned to ashes ??
God sits in heaven, in a palace decorated with golds and his children are on earth starving and dying of cancer
Can you go tell that story to primary school kids
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by weedtheweeds: 7:34am
Some of these threads are posted by Muslims who try to snitch on Christians. They are not only operating physically, but also using the internet. Beware
Koran 2:191 "Slay the unbelievers whenever you find them."
Koran 3:28 "Muslims must not take the infidels as friends."
Koran 3:85 "Any religion other than Islam is not acceptable."
Koran 5:33 "Maim and crucify the infidels if they criticize Islam".
Koran 8:12 "Terrorize and behead those that believe in scriptures other than the Koran."
Koran 8:60 "Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels."
Koran 8:65 "The unbelievers are stupid; urge all muslims to fight them."
Koran 9:5 "When opportunity arises kill the infidels wherever you find them."
Koran 9:30 "The Jews and Christians are perverts, fight them."
Koran 9:123 "Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood."
Koran 22:19 "Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked iron rods, boiling water, melt their skin and bellies".
Koran 47:4 "Do not hanker for peace with the infidels; behead them when you catch them.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by ugohemma: 7:34am
masturbation and fornication is a serial killer,,,
If u are one, u are what they call absent ffrom the spirit but present in the body.
carcass in the house of God.
God have mercyonme
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by lordraiden(m): 7:37am
looking at women with big asssssss
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:38am
OP that is very true! He that has ears let him hear!
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by YesNo: 7:39am
Nairaland Religion Section
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Vickiweezy(m): 7:39am
1. Pvssy
2. Money
3. Weed
#Fact
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Onwardvic(m): 7:39am
Ok. but how do you measure your performance on these points?
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by kinibigdeal(m): 7:39am
Glory be to God
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by YesNo: 7:42am
weedtheweeds:
Oh wow!
where is the Love ?
i wonder how people simply forget to be human while being religious.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Pastafarian: 7:42am
3 things that would kill your Christian faith
1. discussing with atheists like me
2. searching for the evidence that your god exists (you'll find none)
3. reading the Bible
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Ikpangi: 7:44am
A serious guide to all
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by EternalBeing: 7:46am
hj
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Babs015(m): 7:47am
Submission/Obedient
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Babs015(m): 7:50am
weedtheweeds:And who are the infidels? I wonder why we mingle with animals sef...... Yet we preach peace and claim we are one Nigeria
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Nigeriadondie: 7:50am
Most if not nearly all churches are built around a man. At worse they have become family entities with the names & pictures of the man and his wife in the church buildings, adverts and their publications. The husband is the Daddy GO the wife is the Mummy GO. I guess the children wud be Pikin GO.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by jericco1(m): 7:53am
Yea God is faithful.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by Reyus: 7:57am
Thepasserby:4. Sexual Immorality is a major factor that destroys christian faith. fornication and adultery
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by SIRmanjar: 7:57am
All dis list pipo sef una don come again..many tinz can kill ur christian faith..based on my experience I will mention Women,Money ad impatience..These three tinz can destroy ur relationship with God.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by KevMitnick: 7:57am
Only the third point is valid. Faith is believe, why should I submit to a man in whom I cannot believe? Submission is to be to God's word, you must be given to his word and be submitted to it and not to any man. It may sound rebellious but that is it, this is why Jesus didn't fall for the pharisees and the teachers of the law, he knew God's word and followed it and not a man's definition of the word.
It's messages like this that put weak or baby Christians in trouble, turning them to gullible slaves for older Christians who manipulate them for their personal gain all in the name of submitting. Be wise, learn. God help us.
|Re: 3 Things That Can Kill Your Christian Faith by specco(m): 8:00am
MrEgbegbe:
YOU ARE A BIG FOOL as the bible says.
