These are three things that can kill your Christian Faith.



1. Building your faith around a fellow man



No matter how annointed a man or woman of God is, s/he is still a human being with weaknesses and capable of falling into sin or temptation.



It is a good thing to have a spiritual father but it is a bad thing to base your christinity on the vision of a fellow man. He might be more spiritual than you are but take this from me, you are both equal before God. The difference between the two of you is the level of sacrifice and commitment to God.

Listen to what God is telling you and not what others have heard from God.



2. Refusing to submit



The major seasoning our belief lacks is not faith but submission. We are too stubborn that we don't want to hear God anymore. We are so educated that we think our pastors can no longer tell us what God is saying about our life. Lack of submission is an act of rebellion.



3. Absence of a good relationship with God



Christian race is all about relationship. If your relationship with God is bad, you are just wasting your time and energy.



This should be the first step in every Christian race.





The laws guiding christianity are simple and true. Follow them and receive life.



adapted from palmchat #religion



God does not exist



We have been expecting his coming since 5 million years ago



He will throw people who don't believe in him into the hell fire ?? What type of fire is in that hell fire ?? It has been flaming for 5 million years without stopping and the people in it haven't turned to ashes ??



God sits in heaven, in a palace decorated with golds and his children are on earth starving and dying of cancer



Can you go tell that story to primary school kids 2 Likes

masturbation and fornication is a serial killer,,,



If u are one, u are what they call absent ffrom the spirit but present in the body.

carcass in the house of God.



God have mercyonme 1 Like

looking at women with big asssssss

OP that is very true! He that has ears let him hear!

Nairaland Religion Section

1. Pvssy

2. Money

3. Weed







#Fact 1 Share

Ok. but how do you measure your performance on these points?

Glory be to God

Oh wow!

where is the Love ?

i wonder how people simply forget to be human while being religious. Oh wow!where is the Love ?i wonder how people simply forget to be human while being religious.

3 things that would kill your Christian faith



1. discussing with atheists like me



2. searching for the evidence that your god exists (you'll find none)



3. reading the Bible

A serious guide to all

hj

Submission/Obedient

And who are the infidels? I wonder why we mingle with animals sef...... Yet we preach peace and claim we are one Nigeria And who are the infidels? I wonder why we mingle with animals sef...... Yet we preach peace and claim we are one Nigeria

Most if not nearly all churches are built around a man. At worse they have become family entities with the names & pictures of the man and his wife in the church buildings, adverts and their publications. The husband is the Daddy GO the wife is the Mummy GO. I guess the children wud be Pikin GO.

Yea God is faithful.

www.palmchatnow.com 4. Sexual Immorality is a major factor that destroys christian faith. fornication and adultery 4. Sexual Immorality is a major factor that destroys christian faith. fornication and adultery

All dis list pipo sef una don come again..many tinz can kill ur christian faith..based on my experience I will mention Women,Money ad impatience..These three tinz can destroy ur relationship with God.

Only the third point is valid. Faith is believe, why should I submit to a man in whom I cannot believe? Submission is to be to God's word, you must be given to his word and be submitted to it and not to any man. It may sound rebellious but that is it, this is why Jesus didn't fall for the pharisees and the teachers of the law, he knew God's word and followed it and not a man's definition of the word.

It's messages like this that put weak or baby Christians in trouble, turning them to gullible slaves for older Christians who manipulate them for their personal gain all in the name of submitting. Be wise, learn. God help us.