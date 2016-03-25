₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
MOTHERS' DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by todaynewsreview: 7:50am
MOTHERS’ DAY
By Jeremiah Onoriode Atomre
Waking up that morning was just like every other day
Ooh! Ooh! Were the responses of my other siblings
Time for morning devotion
As she led the way
After some extra rest
Decided to take my bathe
Wao! Today really is mother’s day
Sorry, women’s day
But whose day is this really?
As I begin to ponder over
Who really owns the day?
Is it for all women or only for mothers?
Even as we headed for the day’s service
Parents were seen with their children
Leading them were the mothers
But which woman would never wanted to be a mother
Grieve in my heart
As I pondered on this issue
Oh God! Make them all mothers
The faith of the barren widows sounded
Oh! Can she for once be a mother?
Oh! Others who after many years of marriage
Can they be mothers too?
All mothers, oh! All women
Seen very happy and excited
As their God’s children present them gifts
Will she accept one of these as her?
No! Yes! No! Yes! No! No! Yes! Yes!
Even as she returns home
None of the God sons or daughters
Alone she went to a lonely home
Alone she went to the hands of him
“God’s time is the best”
As he consoles her
But what society can do without them?
I don’t think there’s any
Children, pupils, students and even husbands
Depends on these women for most things
Could it be for all things?
Only time and times can tell
She even borrowed when the going gets tough
Always there for the children upkeep
Even in the midst of none
Always sought for a way out
School fees, good clothes, good foods, better houses
Were her plight
When one is sick, hungry, accused or even arrested
She is always there
Wonder what life would have been without them
Oh God! Bless our mothers
Oh! Our women
Oh God! Bless all women
Oh God! Bless us all.
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Epositive(m): 7:57am
nice one
i miss my momma
NP> 2PAC ~ DEAR MAMA
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by sisisioge: 8:02am
Awwww...happy mother's day to my mom, every mom, every woman that takes care of a child and every woman in anticipation of motherhood.
To us all God's blessings
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Wuuworld(m): 11:27am
Bless the Barren women oh Lord!!
My heart goes to them..
Happy mothering Sunday to all mothers..
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Flexherbal(m): 11:36am
Lovely!
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by flyca: 11:36am
Hi mama, I miss you.
Happy Mother's day
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by soldierdollar(m): 11:37am
Sweet scented flavoured mother
Sweeter than the sweetest honey
Pretty colored mother
Prettier than the prettiest soul
RIP
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by adorablepepple(f): 11:37am
My mum is the best mother ever
# I remember how she would scold me and beat hell out of me whenever I misbehave, I used to think she wasn't my mum but we look alike
# my mum will still give my Brother and I goodnight pecks on our forehead and cheek when we go to bed till we got to senior secondary school .
# my mum would not hesitate to correct us wherever and whenever, so you have to behave to avoid embarrassment...
# lot of people use to claim my mum when we were young, everyone will be like am the first born of mummy I, am the second born o, in my mind I will be like so am what kwanu! The 27th born
# for close to 14 years my mother has been a widow and she has struggled to take care of us. She refused to remarry despite all the great offers...
# my mum influenced lot of couples positively when my beloved dad was alive and moved on to encourage and influence widows.....
# my mum doesn't believe you can't scold other people's kids,she believe once you give birth to a child the society has to help grow and train up the child, more reason why parents send their children to stay with us and learn.
# mummy I never understood why you use to be hard on me but now I know why,because everyday people thank God for my life and bless the parents who bore me and raised me.
# my mum is just so amazing and very funny
# my mum is over prayerful, we would be watching a movie and suddenly something happens in the movie, my mum will turn it into prayer point. Lol
# I don't want my momma to grow old, I want her to be forever young In good health...
# mummy we will always uphold your values and continue to enjoy your teachings.
# I can't say enough about my mum but a day with her is wonderful
# my brother and I will take care of you by God's grace
# I love you very dearly mama Nikoko
# to my dad, mummy loves you and still misses you, and we love you too. Keep resting in peace.
Happy Mothers day Iya Rere
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by jonahsunday97(m): 11:38am
#happy mothers day#
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by simplemach(m): 11:38am
Who sat and watched my infant head,
When sleeping on my cradle bed,
And tears of sweet affection shed?
My Mother.
When pain and sickness made me cry,
Who gazed upon my heavy eye,
And wept for fear that I should die?
My Mother.
Who dressed my doll in clothes so gay,
And fondly taught me how to play,
And minded all I had to say?
My Mother.
Who ran to help me when I fell,
And would some pretty story tell,
Or kiss the place to make it well?
My Mother.
Who taught my infant lips to pray,
And love God's holy book and day,
And walk in wisdom's pleasant way?
My Mother.
And can I ever cease to be
Affectionate and kind to thee,
Who was so very kind to me,
My Mother.
Ah no! the thought I cannot bear,
And if God please my life to spare,
I hope I shall reward thy care,
My Mother.
When thou art feeble, old, and grey,
My healthy arm shall be thy stay,
And I will soothe thy pains away,
My Mother.
And when I see thee hang thy head,
'Twill be my turn to watch thy bed,
And tears of sweet affection shed,
My Mother.
For could our Father in the skies
Look down with pleased or loving eyes,
If ever I could dare despise
My Mother?
Who fed me from her gentle breast,
And hushed me in her arms to rest,
And on my cheek sweet kisses prest?
My Mother.
When sleep forsook my open eye,
Who was it sung sweet hushaby,
And rocked me that I should not cry?
My Mother.
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by smartty68(m): 11:38am
Happy Mother's Day
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by angelusbrut: 11:39am
hail mother's in d house.it's ur day.and to u that's believing God 4 a miracle baby. God will answer u speedily.happy mothers day...
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Olasco93: 11:39am
Sweet mother...
Sweet mother I no go forgot all the suffer you suffer for me lai lai.
If I no chop, my mother no go chop... If I no sleep, my mother no dey sleep... She no dey tireee...
Sweet mother...
Our mothers shall eat the fruits of their labour...
Hit LIKE to AGREE jare...
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Noblesoul123: 11:39am
May all mothers live to reap the fruits of their labour.
May GOD reward them abundantly for their sacrifice and pain.
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by HOLYDICK(m): 11:40am
May GOD bless our beloved, indispensable mothers
Can i get an Amen!!
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by labakeJ(f): 11:41am
flyca:Nice
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by optional1(f): 11:41am
Happy Mother's Day to my sweet mom.
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Divay22(f): 11:43am
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Pavore9: 11:45am
Happy Mothers' day to all mothers.
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Sisqoman(m): 11:48am
Is today a mother day? u're out of my sense.
|Re: MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers by Factfinder1(f): 11:49am
