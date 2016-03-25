Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / MOTHERS’ DAY: A Poem Dedicated To All Mothers (1385 Views)

MOTHERS’ DAY

By Jeremiah Onoriode Atomre



Waking up that morning was just like every other day

Ooh! Ooh! Were the responses of my other siblings

Time for morning devotion

As she led the way



After some extra rest

Decided to take my bathe

Wao! Today really is mother’s day

Sorry, women’s day

But whose day is this really?

As I begin to ponder over

Who really owns the day?

Is it for all women or only for mothers?



Even as we headed for the day’s service

Parents were seen with their children

Leading them were the mothers

But which woman would never wanted to be a mother

Grieve in my heart

As I pondered on this issue

Oh God! Make them all mothers



The faith of the barren widows sounded

Oh! Can she for once be a mother?

Oh! Others who after many years of marriage

Can they be mothers too?



All mothers, oh! All women

Seen very happy and excited

As their God’s children present them gifts

Will she accept one of these as her?

No! Yes! No! Yes! No! No! Yes! Yes!



Even as she returns home

None of the God sons or daughters

Alone she went to a lonely home

Alone she went to the hands of him

“God’s time is the best”

As he consoles her



But what society can do without them?

I don’t think there’s any



Children, pupils, students and even husbands

Depends on these women for most things

Could it be for all things?

Only time and times can tell

She even borrowed when the going gets tough

Always there for the children upkeep

Even in the midst of none

Always sought for a way out



School fees, good clothes, good foods, better houses

Were her plight

When one is sick, hungry, accused or even arrested

She is always there



Wonder what life would have been without them

Oh God! Bless our mothers

Oh! Our women

Oh God! Bless all women

Oh God! Bless us all.



i miss my momma





nice one





To us all God's blessings Awwww...happy mother's day to my mom, every mom, every woman that takes care of a child and every woman in anticipation of motherhood.To us all God's blessings 5 Likes

Bless the Barren women oh Lord!!

My heart goes to them..

Happy mothering Sunday to all mothers.. 1 Like

Lovely!



Happy Mother's day Hi mama, I miss you.Happy Mother's day 4 Likes

Sweet scented flavoured mother

Sweeter than the sweetest honey

Pretty colored mother

Prettier than the prettiest soul



RIP 1 Like

My mum is the best mother ever

# I remember how she would scold me and beat hell out of me whenever I misbehave, I used to think she wasn't my mum but we look alike

# my mum will still give my Brother and I goodnight pecks on our forehead and cheek when we go to bed till we got to senior secondary school .

# my mum would not hesitate to correct us wherever and whenever, so you have to behave to avoid embarrassment...

# lot of people use to claim my mum when we were young, everyone will be like am the first born of mummy I, am the second born o, in my mind I will be like so am what kwanu! The 27th born

# for close to 14 years my mother has been a widow and she has struggled to take care of us. She refused to remarry despite all the great offers...

# my mum influenced lot of couples positively when my beloved dad was alive and moved on to encourage and influence widows.....

# my mum doesn't believe you can't scold other people's kids,she believe once you give birth to a child the society has to help grow and train up the child, more reason why parents send their children to stay with us and learn.

# mummy I never understood why you use to be hard on me but now I know why,because everyday people thank God for my life and bless the parents who bore me and raised me.

# my mum is just so amazing and very funny

# my mum is over prayerful, we would be watching a movie and suddenly something happens in the movie, my mum will turn it into prayer point. Lol

# I don't want my momma to grow old, I want her to be forever young In good health...

# mummy we will always uphold your values and continue to enjoy your teachings.

# I can't say enough about my mum but a day with her is wonderful

# my brother and I will take care of you by God's grace

# I love you very dearly mama Nikoko

# to my dad, mummy loves you and still misses you, and we love you too. Keep resting in peace.

Happy Mothers day Iya Rere 3 Likes

#happy mothers day#

Who sat and watched my infant head,

When sleeping on my cradle bed,

And tears of sweet affection shed?

My Mother.



When pain and sickness made me cry,

Who gazed upon my heavy eye,

And wept for fear that I should die?

My Mother.



Who dressed my doll in clothes so gay,

And fondly taught me how to play,

And minded all I had to say?

My Mother.



Who ran to help me when I fell,

And would some pretty story tell,

Or kiss the place to make it well?

My Mother.



Who taught my infant lips to pray,

And love God's holy book and day,

And walk in wisdom's pleasant way?

My Mother.



And can I ever cease to be

Affectionate and kind to thee,

Who was so very kind to me,

My Mother.



Ah no! the thought I cannot bear,

And if God please my life to spare,

I hope I shall reward thy care,

My Mother.



When thou art feeble, old, and grey,

My healthy arm shall be thy stay,

And I will soothe thy pains away,

My Mother.



And when I see thee hang thy head,

'Twill be my turn to watch thy bed,

And tears of sweet affection shed,

My Mother.



For could our Father in the skies

Look down with pleased or loving eyes,

If ever I could dare despise

My Mother?



Who fed me from her gentle breast,

And hushed me in her arms to rest,

And on my cheek sweet kisses prest?

My Mother.



When sleep forsook my open eye,

Who was it sung sweet hushaby,

And rocked me that I should not cry?

My Mother. 1 Like 1 Share

Happy Mother's Day

hail mother's in d house.it's ur day.and to u that's believing God 4 a miracle baby. God will answer u speedily.happy mothers day...

Sweet mother...

Sweet mother I no go forgot all the suffer you suffer for me lai lai.

If I no chop, my mother no go chop... If I no sleep, my mother no dey sleep... She no dey tireee...

Sweet mother...

Our mothers shall eat the fruits of their labour...

Hit LIKE to AGREE jare... 1 Like

May all mothers live to reap the fruits of their labour.



May GOD reward them abundantly for their sacrifice and pain. 1 Like

May GOD bless our beloved, indispensable mothers





Can i get an Amen!!

flyca:

Hi mama, I miss you. Happy Mother's day Nice Nice

Happy Mother's Day to my sweet mom. 2 Likes 1 Share

...

Happy Mothers' day to all mothers.