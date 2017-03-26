₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by AmbodOfLASU: 9:01am
The young Lagos State University Vice Chancellor - Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, who was the Head of Naval Cadets while in the University has identified with the LASU Naval Cadets. The Vice Chancellor, who is an erudite Professor of Law; celebrated with the University Naval Cadets over the 21st Convocation last week. He is well loved among the students and staff for his humility and transformational vision for the University.
'Pelumi Olugbenga
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by AmbodOfLASU: 9:05am
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 9:09am
Doesn't look bad
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by AmbodOfLASU: 9:10am
Redefining University Leadership
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:57am
Make sense !
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by money121(m): 11:58am
That's my bro
Omo Akesan Baale Oja..
Omo Agbori eshin jagun
Omo Eyigba ni Ita ilado
Omo ogedengbe...
Proudly Awori Son
Am so proud of you brother...
Olu Omo of LASU
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 11:58am
hmmm
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by Freelancer007(m): 11:59am
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by CASTOSVILLA(m): 11:59am
Better VC
|Re: LASU VC, Fagbohun In Naval Cadet Uniform (Photos) by Timzyatcool24(m): 11:59am
Good for him
he looks cool
Any update on Dino Ma liar case?
ok
