Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures
The court only stopped Okafor’s Law premiere, the movie. There was no stopping Okafor’s Law premiere, the party by Omoni Oboli.
The premiere of the much anticipated film was billed to hold Friday 24 March, in a 3 part event – Cocktail, Movie Screening and an After Party. The cocktail was ongoing when a court injunction was served that the movie could not be screened.
Many had thought that would be the end of the beautiful night.
But it was not to be. Though Omoni Oboli and Film House who are parties in the injunction were initially shaken, but they soon gathered themselves for the other segments.
According to BB Media, “the cocktail held and the beautiful night culminated a beautiful and energy tapping after party.
Omoni Oboli’s Okafor’s Law was first shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, and was billed to begin showing in cinemas across Nigeria this month.
A Canada-based writer, Jude Idada had accused Omoni Oboli of stealing his story and idea. Omoni has insisted she wrote the script.
According to Bellanaija, Jude filed the complaint as Raconteur Productions and in the court document, it is stated that actress/producer Omoni would have been guilty of contempt of court if she went ahead with a premiere screening or release.
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by klassykute(m):
ok o
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by buchai:
okafor's law na your turn to celebrate.
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by iamnicer:
DUNNO WHY I DONT TRUST ALL THESE NIGERIAN ACTRESS THEM
WHAT THEY DO FOR FAME SHAAAAR
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by Ra88:
Okay
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by MrMontella(m):
the movie is no longer going to air, is it?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by Jodha(f):
Who be Omani oboli
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by anotherydz(m):
Believe me half those in these pictures are Perverts
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by seuncyrus(m):
As anyone seen the movie ?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by iiykysammy:
Abeg were I fit buy original bb charger
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by Dimex03(m):
The last pic tells the man is looking at something
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by MrTypist:
Which one be okafor's law again?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by chichriso:
Why didnt Jude accused her when the movie premiered in toronto?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by owolabi3699(m):
Lalalala just passing by
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by divicode:
Is that not the actress that was accused of doing breast lift for one famous "Man of God"?
Ok, I can see the breast standing abnormally up sha. Half of them had been gbenshed by the same man of God. Man of God was just crusing and enjoying with big things down below. It is well, may God never allow us see temptation, Amen
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by crackhouse(m):
They want to draw attention to this movie so they can sell. Good move.
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by helphelp:
londonrivals:
If she tiff anoda man work, then she shouldn't be allowed to air it until she clears the air with the original owner.
Tiff Na tiff whether tomato tiff or script tiff
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by auntysimbiat(f):
WATCH: OMONI OBOLI IN TEARS AS COURT STOPS PREMIERE OF "OKAFOR'S LAW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH4VN8i50ME
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by donbenie(m):
anotherydz:It takes one to know one..If you can look at pictures of people dancing in a party and the first thing that comes to your mind is Perverts,then you need help..#ASAP
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by 1Rebel:
What are they celebrating? The failed movie premiere?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by OsitaJustice:
The decent outfits are quite commendable
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by pat077:
Okafor's law kwa?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by adudu208(m):
I loathe all these bunch of talentless people passing themselves off as movies producers, directors and actors. Stealing ideas, living fake lives and breaching agreements is now a common feature in our entertainment industry.
It will take serious effort to find one original piece of work whether in the movies, music or literary world in this generation.
I suggest she settle this issue swiftly and amicably if she is culpable and not wipe up sentiments about being witch-hunted as most Nigerians are prone to do when caught with their 'hands in the pot'.
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by EbukaHades10(m):
Omo jaiye jaiye
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by adudu208(m): 2:09pm
That last picture though. It seem the fair dude is checking Omoni out. Someone should remind him she is taken .
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by DollarAngel(m):
Nice move
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by Aspireahead(m):
adudu208:you had to post this twice. yea?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by Myde4naija(m):
Each time I hear this girl nah it always sound like omo eni lobo ole
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by chuksville(m):
iiykysammy:Climb Third-mainland bridge, look inside the lagoon, but no jump o, then you go see am. But to buy am mean say you go jump inside be dat.
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by Saheed9:
premiere party?
Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures by adudu208(m):
Aspireahead:Twice? Please count again but this time use your prescribed glasses.
