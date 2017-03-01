Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Party In Pictures (11694 Views)

The premiere of the much anticipated film was billed to hold Friday 24 March, in a 3 part event – Cocktail, Movie Screening and an After Party. The cocktail was ongoing when a court injunction was served that the movie could not be screened.



Many had thought that would be the end of the beautiful night.



But it was not to be. Though Omoni Oboli and Film House who are parties in the injunction were initially shaken, but they soon gathered themselves for the other segments.



According to BB Media, “the cocktail held and the beautiful night culminated a beautiful and energy tapping after party.



Omoni Oboli’s Okafor’s Law was first shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, and was billed to begin showing in cinemas across Nigeria this month.



A Canada-based writer, Jude Idada had accused Omoni Oboli of stealing his story and idea. Omoni has insisted she wrote the script.



According to Bellanaija, Jude filed the complaint as Raconteur Productions and in the court document, it is stated that actress/producer Omoni would have been guilty of contempt of court if she went ahead with a premiere screening or release.



okafor's law na your turn to celebrate.





DUNNO WHY I DONT TRUST ALL THESE NIGERIAN ACTRESS THEM



WHAT THEY DO FOR FAME SHAAAAR



DUNNO WHY I DONT TRUST ALL THESE NIGERIAN ACTRESS THEMWHAT THEY DO FOR FAME SHAAAAR

the movie is no longer going to air, is it?

Who be Omani oboli 1 Like

Believe me half those in these pictures are Perverts 1 Like

As anyone seen the movie ?

The last pic tells the man is looking at something 1 Like

Which one be okafor's law again?

Why didnt Jude accused her when the movie premiered in toronto? 4 Likes

Is that not the actress that was accused of doing breast lift for one famous "Man of God"?

Ok, I can see the breast standing abnormally up sha. Half of them had been gbenshed by the same man of God. Man of God was just crusing and enjoying with big things down below. It is well, may God never allow us see temptation, Amen 3 Likes

They want to draw attention to this movie so they can sell. Good move. 1 Like

If she tiff anoda man work, then she shouldn't be allowed to air it until she clears the air with the original owner.



WATCH: OMONI OBOLI IN TEARS AS COURT STOPS PREMIERE OF "OKAFOR'S LAW





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH4VN8i50ME

It takes one to know one..If you can look at pictures of people dancing in a party and the first thing that comes to your mind is Perverts,then you need help..#ASAP

What are they celebrating? The failed movie premiere?

The decent outfits are quite commendable 1 Like

Okafor's law kwa?

I loathe all these bunch of talentless people passing themselves off as movies producers, directors and actors. Stealing ideas, living fake lives and breaching agreements is now a common feature in our entertainment industry.



It will take serious effort to find one original piece of work whether in the movies, music or literary world in this generation.



I suggest she settle this issue swiftly and amicably if she is culpable and not wipe up sentiments about being witch-hunted as most Nigerians are prone to do when caught with their 'hands in the pot'.

. That last picture though. It seem the fair dude is checking Omoni out. Someone should remind him she is taken 1 Like

you had to post this twice. yea?

Climb Third-mainland bridge, look inside the lagoon, but no jump o, then you go see am. But to buy am mean say you go jump inside be dat.

premiere party?