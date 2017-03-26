₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by viviangist: 12:05pm
Mercy dropped the pictures and wrote : "I carried them in my stomach with lots of discomfort looking bloated yet happy.
with my long weeve,heels n nails I carry,clean n change them so excitedly.
I wake up at 3am or anytime to check on them at d sound of a sneeze just to be sure they are fine.
my heart aches at d thot of leaving them,their laughter and smile makes my life worth it.
I pray everyday for their sadness,tears,failures and shame to be mine to bear while all my success,happiness,smiles and honour be theirs to enjoy.
I sacrifice everything happily for them....and lots more.
it's inexplicable
Happy Mother's Day to Me and Every Mom."
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by TINALETC3(f): 1:22pm
Nice
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Babs015(m): 1:22pm
Sweet mother
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by IecheM(m): 1:22pm
Happy mothers day to all the mum, Happy mother's day to my mum she's the best treasure have got. Love you mom
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Lovet708: 1:23pm
Cute baby
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Marvel1206: 1:23pm
@Last Pic. She's fat
Happy Mothers Day
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Divay22(f): 1:23pm
O God please....
She is blessed
Happy Mother's Day Ma
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Jane77(f): 1:23pm
FTC LOL happy birthday
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by udyheart01(m): 1:23pm
Beautiful
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Dottore: 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Factfinder1(f): 1:23pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by thenny312(m): 1:24pm
Happy mothers day to all the beautiful women who would sacrifice their all for the betterment of their children's life
We love u moms
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Ajibo111(m): 1:24pm
so what should we do now
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Jodha(f): 1:24pm
The joy of a mother
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by chrischike(m): 1:24pm
God bless our mothers.. Happy Mothering Sunday to my late mum, mum may ur soul rest in peace amen
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by MhizValentina12(f): 1:24pm
Happy Mother's Day to every Nigeria mother n females... may the reap the joys of motherhood...
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by modelsms10: 1:26pm
Good girl in marriage not Tonti dike
check signature pls
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Lukenitheooo6: 1:27pm
Nice photos sha
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by NCAN(m): 1:27pm
Factfinder1:I have told seun to produce a scroll to top button, he refused... that should make him do so.. just a little button by the right bottom of the screen seun.. SCROLL TO TOP...
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by wizjaybee(m): 1:28pm
Is mothers day being celebrated every month or what?
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Temptee101(m): 1:29pm
Mods, a drastic action needs to be taken about this NCAN of a guy. Thanks for prompt response
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by rozayx5(m): 1:29pm
lalasticlala ban NCAN for life
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by NCAN(m): 1:30pm
Temptee101:happy sunday!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Cutesexy1(f): 1:31pm
So cool
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by NCAN(m): 1:31pm
rozayx5:happy mothers day
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by rattlesnake(m): 1:31pm
Who is she?
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by pembisco(m): 1:36pm
.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by guiddoti: 1:40pm
Ajibo111:go soak garri.
