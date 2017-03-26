

with my long weeve,heels n nails I carry,clean n change them so excitedly.

I wake up at 3am or anytime to check on them at d sound of a sneeze just to be sure they are fine.

my heart aches at d thot of leaving them,their laughter and smile makes my life worth it.

I pray everyday for their sadness,tears,failures and shame to be mine to bear while all my success,happiness,smiles and honour be theirs to enjoy.

I sacrifice everything happily for them....and lots more.

it's inexplicable

Happy Mother's Day to Me and Every Mom."



http://www.viviangist.com/mercy-johnson-celebrates-mothers-day-with-her-kids



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGOxYODIib/?taken-by=mercyjohnsonokojie Mercy dropped the pictures and wrote : "I carried them in my stomach with lots of discomfort looking bloated yet happy.with my long weeve,heels n nails I carry,clean n change them so excitedly.I wake up at 3am or anytime to check on them at d sound of a sneeze just to be sure they are fine.my heart aches at d thot of leaving them,their laughter and smile makes my life worth it.I pray everyday for their sadness,tears,failures and shame to be mine to bear while all my success,happiness,smiles and honour be theirs to enjoy.I sacrifice everything happily for them....and lots more.it's inexplicableHappy Mother's Day to Me and Every Mom." 5 Likes