₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,169 members, 3,440,965 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 03:39 PM

Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids (12899 Views)

Omoni Oboli Celebrates Mothers' Day With Throwback Photo Of Her Boys / Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos / Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday Today With Lovely Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by viviangist: 12:05pm
Mercy dropped the pictures and wrote : "I carried them in my stomach with lots of discomfort looking bloated yet happy.
with my long weeve,heels n nails I carry,clean n change them so excitedly.
I wake up at 3am or anytime to check on them at d sound of a sneeze just to be sure they are fine.
my heart aches at d thot of leaving them,their laughter and smile makes my life worth it.
I pray everyday for their sadness,tears,failures and shame to be mine to bear while all my success,happiness,smiles and honour be theirs to enjoy.
I sacrifice everything happily for them....and lots more.
it's inexplicable
Happy Mother's Day to Me and Every Mom."

http://www.viviangist.com/mercy-johnson-celebrates-mothers-day-with-her-kids

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGOxYODIib/?taken-by=mercyjohnsonokojie

5 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by TINALETC3(f): 1:22pm
Nice

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Babs015(m): 1:22pm
Sweet mother

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by IecheM(m): 1:22pm
Happy mothers day to all the mum, Happy mother's day to my mum she's the best treasure have got. Love you mom

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Lovet708: 1:23pm
Cute baby
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Marvel1206: 1:23pm
@Last Pic. She's fat grin

Happy Mothers Day
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Divay22(f): 1:23pm
O God please....

She is blessed kiss kiss kiss kiss
Happy Mother's Day Ma
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Jane77(f): 1:23pm
FTC LOL happy birthday

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by udyheart01(m): 1:23pm
Beautiful
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Dottore: 1:23pm
Ok
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Factfinder1(f): 1:23pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hqfQqOPzhI

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by thenny312(m): 1:24pm
Happy mothers day to all the beautiful women who would sacrifice their all for the betterment of their children's life
We love u moms grin

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Ajibo111(m): 1:24pm
so what should we do now
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Jodha(f): 1:24pm
The joy of a mother smiley
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by chrischike(m): 1:24pm
God bless our mothers.. Happy Mothering Sunday to my late mum, mum may ur soul rest in peace amen

6 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by MhizValentina12(f): 1:24pm
Happy Mother's Day to every Nigeria mother n females... may the reap the joys of motherhood...
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by modelsms10: 1:26pm
Good girl in marriage not Tonti dike
check signature pls
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Lukenitheooo6: 1:27pm
Nice photos sha
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by NCAN(m): 1:27pm
Factfinder1:
Shut!
I have told seun to produce a scroll to top button, he refused... that should make him do so.. just a little button by the right bottom of the screen seun.. SCROLL TO TOP...

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by wizjaybee(m): 1:28pm
Is mothers day being celebrated every month or what?

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Temptee101(m): 1:29pm
Mods, a drastic action needs to be taken about this NCAN of a guy. Thanks for prompt response

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by rozayx5(m): 1:29pm
lalasticlala ban NCAN for life
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by NCAN(m): 1:30pm
Temptee101:
Mods, a drastic action needs to be taken about this NCAN of a guy. Thanks for prompt response
happy sunday! grin
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by Cutesexy1(f): 1:31pm
So cool
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by NCAN(m): 1:31pm
rozayx5:
lalasticlala ban NCAN for life
happy mothers day
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by rattlesnake(m): 1:31pm
Who is she?
Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by pembisco(m): 1:36pm
.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Mothers Day With Her Kids by guiddoti: 1:40pm
Ajibo111:
so what should we do now
go soak garri.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ex-mbgn Muna Gets Blasted For Appearing Half-Unclad On Birthday (PIC) / Yetunde Wumi - Lessons From My Drug Trafficking Mess / What Is Wrong With This Picture Of Iyanya At Tiwa Savages Wedding ? [ SEE PHOTO]

Viewing this topic: utch(m), ayabaloola01(f), laris, hssl, busky101(m), Laxybaba, abiolag(m), Olivers2J(f), Mrrespect(m), Wongi378(f), philip0906, manjaid, Lindaangel(f), olatorich(m), raziboi(m), Ibitade1993(f), warriking(m) and 62 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.