|Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by 247frolic(m): 2:09pm
The United States department has ranked Nigeria as the fifth most dangerous place for Americans to visit.
The ranking comes as part of the State Department’s latest issue of advisories to keep Americans who travel abroad safe.
The rankings take into consideration what potential threats Americans may be faced with in countries they are visiting .
With data sourced from warnings and actual deaths recorded for Americans in other countries, Business Insider reported that “data from Priceonomics customer data.world, a platform that ties many different data sets together so it’s easy to analyze them” was used in analysing the rankings.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/nigeria-ranked-5th-most-dangerous-place.html
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by YorubaMuslims: 2:16pm
USA is one of the most dangerous places to live in the world, do you know how many people in a month that die in the street by gun?
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by dunkem21(m): 2:18pm
Chai .. I hope we no put hand for this people election ..
Imagine, putting us in the same class with Afghanistan and Syria
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Jaymaxxy(m): 2:20pm
AMERICA IS THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACE FOR ANY BLACK MAN
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by madridguy(m): 2:22pm
Mtchew, who get America time.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by sarrki(m): 2:23pm
Only southwest is relatively peaceful
we caused it
I mean all of us
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by micktoxin(m): 2:26pm
The list was definitely influenced by misguided and biased views. However, with the religious crisis (mostly in the north) couple with the insecurities around the country, I am not surprised at this conclusion.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by successmatters(f): 2:28pm
They are right. Think of these scenarios
1. An American gentleman strolling on the streets of Port Harcourt only to be shot dead by stray bullets from soldiers chasing peaceful Biafran protesters.
2. An American trying to do a little farming around Benue state only to be killed by Fulani herdsmen who wants to forcefully graze their cattle on his crops.
3. An American migrant exploring the beauty of Ondo state and caught by the many ritualists who cut off his head, gorge his eyes and cut his privates thinking that the ritual will make them $$$ since na white man
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by sasko(m): 2:39pm
Good development
sai America
teach them lessons
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Kakamorufu(m): 3:12pm
Russia didn't make the list . na wa
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Lucasbalo(m): 3:13pm
sarrki:You are absolutely right . I do not venture out of Metropolitan Lagos when I visit Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by legislatively: 3:19pm
sarrki:putting the recent happenings into consideration, southwest cannot be as peaceful as southeast, we have heard of various clashes between Hausa and Yoruba in Lagos, Ogun and osun. And there's more probability that a white man"s head can go in for rituals in southwest than in southeast.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by ZombieTERROR: 3:23pm
Nigeria should be number one
Haven't they heard of Fulani herdsmen
And the Yoruba Muslims ,like the one tat recently attacked England
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by ZombieTERROR: 3:34pm
Kakamorufu:Do Russians have Yoruba Muslims
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by ZombieTERROR: 3:37pm
sarrki:Which south west?
The strong hold of the Yoruba Muslims
No way
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by alphonsojaybaz: 3:39pm
stop promoting racism ,dont conclude on what you dont know
SGTsmith001:
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by ZombieTERROR: 3:39pm
Lucasbalo:When you visit Nigeria from ajegunle abi
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Horus(m): 3:39pm
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that on an average day, 93 Americans are killed with guns.
On average there are nearly 12,000 gun homicides a year in the U.S.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Emekamex(m): 3:50pm
America itself is a dangerous country to live in; all this self righteousness by Western countries is becoming nauseating.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Ngokafor(f): 3:52pm
...Nigerians and hypocrisy..,I can see some folks saying that US is not safe,yet if you go to American embassies in this country,one will see thousands of Nigerians paying through their noses to leave this country to America on a daily basis..Fasting,praying and giving testimonies in church when they succed
....We know the pains and anguish being expressed by Nigerians who are denied Visas or prevented from entering US..You guys should stop decieving yourselves please.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Emycord: 3:55pm
Where are the weapons trump promise buhari now when will they use to make nigeria safe again so that the make america great again can come here and invest again?
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Lucasbalo(m): 4:07pm
ZombieTERROR:You are right. Ajegunle of Chicago.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by bjhaid: 4:22pm
Guess they actually mean the northern part of Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Negotiate: 4:22pm
Bad for business
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by Soso990240(m): 4:23pm
Nairalanders typing trash like 'America is the most dangerous place for a black man' who told u dat they care about ur opinion obout them? they are simply advicing their citizen,na im some people carry am for head like fried plantain. Ok,America is not safe,yet i have neva seen a nigerian reject an american visa.. Instead,we de even spend double of the amount just to get it. Make i hear word abeg.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by NotNairalandi(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Place For Americans To Visit by meskana212(m): 4:24pm
Dis one off me
