The ranking comes as part of the State Department’s latest issue of advisories to keep Americans who travel abroad safe.







The rankings take into consideration what potential threats Americans may be faced with in countries they are visiting .







With data sourced from warnings and actual deaths recorded for Americans in other countries, Business Insider reported that “data from Priceonomics customer data.world, a platform that ties many different data sets together so it’s easy to analyze them” was used in analysing the rankings.



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/nigeria-ranked-5th-most-dangerous-place.html



USA is one of the most dangerous places to live in the world, do you know how many people in a month that die in the street by gun? 319 Likes 34 Shares

.. I hope we no put hand for this people election ..



Imagine, putting us in the same class with Afghanistan and Syria Chai.. I hope we no put hand for this people election ..Imagine, putting us in the same class with Afghanistan and Syria 31 Likes 3 Shares

AMERICA IS THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACE FOR ANY BLACK MAN 201 Likes 14 Shares

Mtchew, who get America time. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Only southwest is relatively peaceful



we caused it



I mean all of us 11 Likes 4 Shares

The list was definitely influenced by misguided and biased views. However, with the religious crisis (mostly in the north) couple with the insecurities around the country, I am not surprised at this conclusion. 5 Likes





1. An American gentleman strolling on the streets of Port Harcourt only to be shot dead by stray bullets from soldiers chasing peaceful Biafran protesters.



2. An American trying to do a little farming around Benue state only to be killed by Fulani herdsmen who wants to forcefully graze their cattle on his crops.



3. An American migrant exploring the beauty of Ondo state and caught by the many ritualists who cut off his head, gorge his eyes and cut his privates thinking that the ritual will make them $$$ since na white man They are right. Think of these scenarios1. An American gentleman strolling on the streets of Port Harcourt only to be shot dead by stray bullets from soldiers chasing peaceful Biafran protesters.2. An American trying to do a little farming around Benue state only to be killed by Fulani herdsmen who wants to forcefully graze their cattle on his crops.3. An American migrant exploring the beauty of Ondo state and caught by the many ritualists who cut off his head, gorge his eyes and cut his privates thinking that the ritual will make them $$$ since na white man 70 Likes 5 Shares

Good development



.

sai America



teach them lessons



. 1 Like

Russia didn't make the list . na wa 2 Likes

sarrki:

Only southwest is relatively peaceful





we caused it





I mean all of us You are absolutely right . I do not venture out of Metropolitan Lagos when I visit Nigeria. You are absolutely right . I do not venture out of Metropolitan Lagos when I visit Nigeria. 3 Likes

sarrki:

Only southwest is relatively peaceful





we caused it





I mean all of us putting the recent happenings into consideration, southwest cannot be as peaceful as southeast, we have heard of various clashes between Hausa and Yoruba in Lagos, Ogun and osun. And there's more probability that a white man"s head can go in for rituals in southwest than in southeast. putting the recent happenings into consideration, southwest cannot be as peaceful as southeast, we have heard of various clashes between Hausa and Yoruba in Lagos, Ogun and osun. And there's more probability that a white man"s head can go in for rituals in southwest than in southeast. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria should be number one

Haven't they heard of Fulani herdsmen

And the Yoruba Muslims ,like the one tat recently attacked England 17 Likes 2 Shares

Kakamorufu:

Russia didn't make the list . na wa Do Russians have Yoruba Muslims Do Russians have Yoruba Muslims 24 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Only southwest is relatively peaceful





we caused it





I mean all of us Which south west?

The strong hold of the Yoruba Muslims

No way Which south west?The strong hold of the Yoruba MuslimsNo way 15 Likes

SGTsmith001:

oh naija! what a shame of a country.





I knew it would come to this after Yoruba Muslims are now a a potential terrorist all over the world.



Yoruba Muslims.evil doers stop promoting racism ,dont conclude on what you dont know 1 Like

Lucasbalo:

You are absolutely right . I do not venture out of Metropolitan Lagos when I visit Nigeria. When you visit Nigeria from ajegunle abi When you visit Nigeria from ajegunle abi 2 Likes 2 Shares

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that on an average day, 93 Americans are killed with guns.



On average there are nearly 12,000 gun homicides a year in the U.S. 17 Likes

America itself is a dangerous country to live in; all this self righteousness by Western countries is becoming nauseating. 18 Likes 1 Share

...Nigerians and hypocrisy..,I can see some folks saying that US is not safe,yet if you go to American embassies in this country,one will see thousands of Nigerians paying through their noses to leave this country to America on a daily basis..Fasting,praying and giving testimonies in church when they succed



....We know the pains and anguish being expressed by Nigerians who are denied Visas or prevented from entering US..You guys should stop decieving yourselves please. 16 Likes 1 Share

Where are the weapons trump promise buhari now when will they use to make nigeria safe again so that the make america great again can come here and invest again?

ZombieTERROR:



When you visit Nigeria from ajegunle abi You are right. Ajegunle of Chicago. You are right. Ajegunle of Chicago.

Guess they actually mean the northern part of Nigeria

Bad for business

Nairalanders typing trash like 'America is the most dangerous place for a black man' who told u dat they care about ur opinion obout them? they are simply advicing their citizen,na im some people carry am for head like fried plantain. Ok,America is not safe,yet i have neva seen a nigerian reject an american visa.. Instead,we de even spend double of the amount just to get it. Make i hear word abeg. 6 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes