http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-crowd-mob-gov-ganduje-as-he.html Excited welcome Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje as he attended the wedding fatiha of Fadila Ibrahim Shekarau at Umar bin Khattab Jumaat Mosque. See photos below

The people's governor. 2 Likes

Ganduje Gandun aiki 3 Likes

Nice One....

He

Ganduje understands politics



He understands perfectly that the only way to whittle the power of kwankwaso is to work 6 Likes 3 Shares





zombies

Gbajue or what did they call his name

Nigerians will always be worshiping politicians. don't be surprise 90% of these people hailing now among the people insulting on daily bases. 1 Like

Ganduje is working, but see my signature if you want to be working in your own little way. 1 Like

The most hated Guvnor,the Crowd was there for ExcGuvnor of SHEKARAU 1 Like

when are we gonna see an angry crowd STONE a politician in Nigeria? Are Nigerians this dumb and passive? 2 Likes

kindnyce:

The most hated Guvnor,the Crowd was there for ExcGuvnor of SHEKARAU

Thank God that for every Jonathan, there is an Amaechi waiting. For every Wicked Wike there is that Ogoni senator. For every Kwankoso there is always a Ganduje. For every Dina Melaye, there is a Sowere. And for every lying Biafrauud from the Yeast, there are several thousands of committed Nugerians

dirty crowd

Useless governor.

indomine brained crowd

Okay

Man of people..... No be by cutting kpomo

Hungry baboons and monkeys

Another liepod spotted

Kano state refused to be duped! Another liepod spottedKano state refused to be duped!

i weep for my kantiri i weep for my kantiri

I don't know when Nigerians will come to their senses an stop hailing this thieves, this is y we are still backward, ganduje is a sleeping governor, kwankwaso work is still what is manifesting in Kano, 1 Like

I don't when when Nigerians will come to their senses an stop hailing this thieves, this is y are backward, ganduje is a sleeping governor, kwankwaso work is still what is manifesting in Kano,

Nothing interested at all. Huh

Ganduje is one term gov. by god will, let stand with kwankwasiyya ideology 1 Like

