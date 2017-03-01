₦airaland Forum

Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by metronaija: 3:30pm
Excited welcome Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje as he attended the wedding fatiha of Fadila Ibrahim Shekarau at Umar bin Khattab Jumaat Mosque. See photos below

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:32pm
The people's governor.

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DeAvenger: 3:32pm
Ganduje Gandun aiki

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Atiku2019: 3:33pm
Nice One.... cool
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 3:33pm
He
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:35pm
Ganduje understands politics

He understands perfectly that the only way to whittle the power of kwankwaso is to work

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by ademusiwa3r: 8:08pm
This many crowd at a wedding..

then he needs to buy helicopters for the police in the state.

Lagos brought 1 helicopter for N3b.. I can deliver to kano state... 10 helicopter for the same price, of N3billion that lagos brought one.

The helicropter will help kano state..

My email is ademusiwa@gmail.com

from nigeria, kano state government can call me, at 00916478494551 to buy.


Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:08pm
zombies
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 8:09pm
Gbajue or what did they call his name
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by zuby4real10(m): 8:10pm
Nigerians will always be worshiping politicians. don't be surprise 90% of these people hailing now among the people insulting on daily bases.

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 8:10pm
Ganduje is working, but see my signature if you want to be working in your own little way.

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 8:11pm
The most hated Guvnor,the Crowd was there for ExcGuvnor of SHEKARAU

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:11pm
angry when are we gonna see an angry crowd STONE a politician in Nigeria? Are Nigerians this dumb and passive? angry

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:11pm
cool
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:11pm
angry
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by divicode: 8:12pm
kindnyce:
The most hated Guvnor,the Crowd was there for ExcGuvnor of SHEKARAU

Liepods and lies! Shekarau was not even there! Thank God that for every Jonathan, there is an Amaechi waiting. For every Wicked Wike there is that Ogoni senator. For every Kwankoso there is always a Ganduje. For every Dina Melaye, there is a Sowere. And for every lying Biafrauud from the Yeast, there are several thousands of committed Nugerians

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:15pm
dirty crowd
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:16pm
Useless governor.
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:16pm
indomine brained crowd
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by In2systemsTech(m): 8:18pm
Okay
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 8:18pm
Man of people..... No be by cutting kpomo
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 8:18pm
Hungry baboons and monkeys
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by divicode: 8:20pm
ademusiwa3r:
This many crowd at a wedding..

then he needs to buy helicopters for the police in the state.

Lagos brought 1 helicopter for N3b.. I can deliver to kano state... 10 helicopter for the same price, of N3billion that lagos brought one.

The helicropter will help kano state..

My email is ademusiwa@gmail.com

from nigeria, kano state government can call me, at 00916478494551 to buy.


Another liepod spotted
Kano state refused to be duped!
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 8:20pm
kindnyce:
The most hated Guvnor,the Crowd was there for ExcGuvnor of SHEKARAU
Which HOLE diz one comot
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Olril18: 8:27pm
metronaija:
Excited welcome Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje as he attended the wedding fatiha of Fadila Ibrahim Shekarau at Umar bin Khattab Jumaat Mosque. See photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-crowd-mob-gov-ganduje-as-he.html
i weep for my kantiri
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by saeedowolab: 8:29pm
I don't know when Nigerians will come to their senses an stop hailing this thieves, this is y we are still backward, ganduje is a sleeping governor, kwankwaso work is still what is manifesting in Kano,

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by saeedowolab: 8:29pm
I don't when when Nigerians will come to their senses an stop hailing this thieves, this is y are backward, ganduje is a sleeping governor, kwankwaso work is still what is manifesting in Kano,
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by omoyahaya(m): 8:32pm
DLondonboiy:
zombies
Sorry vampire
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by chakula(m): 8:41pm
Nothing interested at all. Huh
Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by anyway: 9:08pm
Ganduje is one term gov. by god will, let stand with kwankwasiyya ideology

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by iambijo(m): 9:09pm
DeAvenger:
Ganduje Gandun aiki
gandun kwana

Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by TundeHashim(m): 9:13pm
ademusiwa3r:
This many crowd at a wedding..

then he needs to buy helicopters for the police in the state.

Lagos brought 1 helicopter for N3b.. I can deliver to kano state... 10 helicopter for the same price, of N3billion that lagos brought one.

The helicropter will help kano state..

My email is ademusiwa@gmail.com

from nigeria, kano state government can call me, at 00916478494551 to buy.


I dont wanna say this post look dumb!

(0) (1) (Reply)

