₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,340 members, 3,441,482 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 09:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) (9776 Views)
Photo Of Governor Ganduje At NYSC Camp In Kano Has Got People Asking Questions / Halima Dangote Visits Governor Ganduje (Photos) / Lamido Sanusi, Ganduje At Global Islamic Summit In Dubai....photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by metronaija: 3:30pm
Excited welcome Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje as he attended the wedding fatiha of Fadila Ibrahim Shekarau at Umar bin Khattab Jumaat Mosque. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-crowd-mob-gov-ganduje-as-he.html
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:32pm
The people's governor.
2 Likes
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DeAvenger: 3:32pm
Ganduje Gandun aiki
3 Likes
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Atiku2019: 3:33pm
Nice One....
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 3:33pm
He
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:35pm
Ganduje understands politics
He understands perfectly that the only way to whittle the power of kwankwaso is to work
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by ademusiwa3r: 8:08pm
This many crowd at a wedding..
then he needs to buy helicopters for the police in the state.
Lagos brought 1 helicopter for N3b.. I can deliver to kano state... 10 helicopter for the same price, of N3billion that lagos brought one.
The helicropter will help kano state..
My email is ademusiwa@gmail.com
from nigeria, kano state government can call me, at 00916478494551 to buy.
5 Likes
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:08pm
zombies
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 8:09pm
Gbajue or what did they call his name
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by zuby4real10(m): 8:10pm
Nigerians will always be worshiping politicians. don't be surprise 90% of these people hailing now among the people insulting on daily bases.
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 8:10pm
Ganduje is working, but see my signature if you want to be working in your own little way.
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 8:11pm
The most hated Guvnor,the Crowd was there for ExcGuvnor of SHEKARAU
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:11pm
when are we gonna see an angry crowd STONE a politician in Nigeria? Are Nigerians this dumb and passive?
2 Likes
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:11pm
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:11pm
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by divicode: 8:12pm
kindnyce:
Liepods and lies! Shekarau was not even there! Thank God that for every Jonathan, there is an Amaechi waiting. For every Wicked Wike there is that Ogoni senator. For every Kwankoso there is always a Ganduje. For every Dina Melaye, there is a Sowere. And for every lying Biafrauud from the Yeast, there are several thousands of committed Nugerians
6 Likes
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:15pm
dirty crowd
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:16pm
Useless governor.
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:16pm
indomine brained crowd
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by In2systemsTech(m): 8:18pm
Okay
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 8:18pm
Man of people..... No be by cutting kpomo
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 8:18pm
Hungry baboons and monkeys
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by divicode: 8:20pm
ademusiwa3r:Another liepod spotted
Kano state refused to be duped!
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 8:20pm
kindnyce:Which HOLE diz one comot
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by Olril18: 8:27pm
metronaija:i weep for my kantiri
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by saeedowolab: 8:29pm
I don't know when Nigerians will come to their senses an stop hailing this thieves, this is y we are still backward, ganduje is a sleeping governor, kwankwaso work is still what is manifesting in Kano,
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by saeedowolab: 8:29pm
I don't when when Nigerians will come to their senses an stop hailing this thieves, this is y are backward, ganduje is a sleeping governor, kwankwaso work is still what is manifesting in Kano,
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by omoyahaya(m): 8:32pm
DLondonboiy:Sorry vampire
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by chakula(m): 8:41pm
Nothing interested at all. Huh
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by anyway: 9:08pm
Ganduje is one term gov. by god will, let stand with kwankwasiyya ideology
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by iambijo(m): 9:09pm
DeAvenger:gandun kwana
1 Like
|Re: Crowd Mobs Governor Ganduje At A Wedding In Kano (Photos) by TundeHashim(m): 9:13pm
ademusiwa3r:I dont wanna say this post look dumb!
British Arms Dealer Charged For Smuggling 80,000 Guns To Nigeria In 2007 / N15bn Loan Approved For Locally-made Buses / Constant Power Supply? Whats The Cause?
Viewing this topic: arireirede, Ogujioforh(m), Postboiswag(m), TheDokita(m), uplay(m), edmondwill, saahgroups(m), ediplan, phoenixy(m), OgaJonah(m), koma1(m), johnnyrex(m), owolabi3699(m), PinaColada, tafiya, Newbiee, Idomapikin, sammy6(m), laydoh(m), Ayowumie(m), revret, kman1090, pyr8te, kobabe(m), trillville(m), Jodesky(m), temper674, skillacci, chakula(m), ILAB(f), peteruapata and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7