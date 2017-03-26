Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) (13856 Views)

http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/mothersday-nigerian-man-wears-moms-headgear.html



https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1865798683702489&id=100008171252821&set=gm.1439815152730576&source=48 Lol... In celebration of mother's day a Nigerian man wore his mom's headgear to church 2 Likes 2 Shares

Why didn't he show off his Mom 7 Likes





The background doesn't look like church to me Everything is now news for quack bloggers in NigeriaThe background doesn't look like church to me 6 Likes

Photoshop

Guys,....The best way to punish your Dad is by joining priesthood so that he can call you "Father" and you will answer him "My son God loves you. 36 Likes

Headgear in the church?, I thought that's forbidden for men 2 Likes

He could have celebrated his mother in a better way instead of dressing akwardly 2 Likes

Nice one....

Benin weed at work again 5 Likes





Click the link below



https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/03/26/meet-the-pastor-that-lead-the-vice-president-to-christ/ Meet the man who led our Vice President to Christ.Click the link below

Na wao

some one better check his state of mind. This guy might have gone crazy without any one knowingsome one better check his state of mind.

oponu

No o. He is practicing madness 2 Likes

Small madness don enter this one ohhhh

glossy6:

glossy6:

oponu dont act foolishly here

oponu dont act foolishly here dont act foolishly heredont act foolishly here 1 Like

NextGovernor:

Guys,....The best way to punish your Dad is by joining priesthood so that he can call you "Father" and you will answer him "My son God loves you. Lol

One gala 4 u LolOne gala 4 u

Fake news. Men dey cova head for church??

He sure 4 me say dat guy they jobless

This is one of the effects of Osogbo weed.

Na so the thing they start small small.....

joystickextend1:

Headgear in the church?, I thought that's forbidden for men Someone cannot joke again? Is that how u use to do? Someone cannot joke again? Is that how u use to do?

When did men start entering Churches with a head covering?

Allow him catch his fun: at least he made FP

wellcome to naija,where there is no impossibility.

Today mothering sunday was so sweet.

Onye ka m ga akpo mama? NNE 1 Like





O boy!!! see madness level

The guy must be high on oshogbo weed...

The gele represents his mother







Wehdon sir