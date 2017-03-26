₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by pitlaterine(f): 4:52pm
Lol... In celebration of mother's day a Nigerian man wore his mom's headgear to church
http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/mothersday-nigerian-man-wears-moms-headgear.html
https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1865798683702489&id=100008171252821&set=gm.1439815152730576&source=48
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 4:59pm
Why didn't he show off his Mom
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by subtlemee(f): 5:03pm
Everything is now news for quack bloggers in Nigeria
The background doesn't look like church to me
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Muafrika2: 5:17pm
Photoshop
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 5:45pm
Guys,....The best way to punish your Dad is by joining priesthood so that he can call you "Father" and you will answer him "My son God loves you.
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 5:45pm
Headgear in the church?, I thought that's forbidden for men
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Marvel1206: 5:45pm
He could have celebrated his mother in a better way instead of dressing akwardly
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 5:45pm
Nice one....
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Ezedon(m): 5:45pm
Benin weed at work again
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by 0lumuyiwa: 5:46pm
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by information1: 5:46pm
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Nunam(m): 5:46pm
Na wao
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by gypsey(m): 5:47pm
This guy might have gone crazy without any one knowing some one better check his state of mind.
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by glossy6(f): 5:47pm
oponu
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by brainpulse: 5:48pm
No o. He is practicing madness
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by awa(m): 5:50pm
Small madness don enter this one ohhhh
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by TUNSBOYLE(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by spartan117(m): 5:50pm
NextGovernor:Lol
One gala 4 u
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 5:51pm
Fake news. Men dey cova head for church??
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by kenzysmith: 5:51pm
He sure 4 me say dat guy they jobless
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by engrpheleeks(m): 5:52pm
This is one of the effects of Osogbo weed.
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by EgunMogaji(m): 5:52pm
Na so the thing they start small small.....
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by engrpheleeks(m): 5:53pm
joystickextend1:Someone cannot joke again? Is that how u use to do?
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Pavore9: 5:54pm
When did men start entering Churches with a head covering?
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by alignacademy(m): 5:55pm
Allow him catch his fun: at least he made FP
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by jbhill(m): 5:57pm
wellcome to naija,where there is no impossibility.
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 5:59pm
Today mothering sunday was so sweet.
Onye ka m ga akpo mama? NNE
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by Tjohnnay: 6:01pm
Nonsense bloggers
Stup1d moderators
Useless op
Seun dis site is becoming useless lyk d nigeria economy
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by herdekunley9ja: 6:01pm
O boy!!! see madness level
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by mosho2good: 6:03pm
The guy must be high on oshogbo weed...
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 6:05pm
The gele represents his mother
Wehdon sir
|Re: Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) by dessz(m): 6:07pm
the weed that he smoke would be singing soft work .
