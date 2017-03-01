Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing (19365 Views)

HORROR: Mom Caught Having Sex With Young Son Learns Her Fate / Pregnant Lady And Her Friends Posed Unclad. Is This Sexy? / I Am Not Happy With My Sexual Feelings. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A woman has been blasted by some online users after striking this 'controversial' pose with her son while relaxing on a Yacht. While some deem it inappropriate considering where the young boy positioned his head, others say nothing is wrong with the pose after all they are family...See people's reaction below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/mixed-feelings-trail-photo-of-mother.html 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Wellllllllllllllll

That azz though, fit make person dey dream better dream 12 Likes 1 Share

Thats bad. Cmon, why that kind of pose? 4 Likes

The boy will love to be ending it at the back. 6 Likes 1 Share

Before you comment, think if you and your mom can do this. if it feels right, go ahead and applaud the pix. Its non of my business, but the way the society accepts things that don't seem right this days. All man on your own sha 44 Likes







Its surely a very sound sleep... I have a DREAM...Its surely a very sound sleep... 4 Likes

decatalyst:

I have a DREAM The dream is TOO BIG for your destiny. The dream is TOO BIG for your destiny. 9 Likes

keyzid:



The dream is TOO BIG for your destiny.

Enter, we have a discuss Enter, we have a discuss 8 Likes 1 Share

The destiny on that boy is shaky 1 Like 1 Share

Amarabae:

Thats bad. Cmon, why that kind of pose? i tire i tire 1 Like

MrMelody:

Before you comment, think if you and your mom can do this. if it feels right, go ahead and applaud the pix. Its non of my business, but the way the society accepts things that don't seem right this days. All man on your own sha

Hmmmmm Hmmmmm

That woman go sweet for doggy style 1 Like

The only pillow that Rat cannot chop. Boy, abeg sleep well it's your birth right

Why my mummy no born me when she dey like 17 years old

tunderay:

The boy will love to be ending it at the back. lol lol

Hard or Soft we've got your back... 1 Like

She wants to send him back through the same hole she brought him

Mercy!!! World turned around

Great Yanch!!! Great Yanch!!!

Sing with me: I love that booty...I love that booty...I love that booty...booty call 7 Likes

lol

Haram haram haram 2 Likes

Wetin dey there?

Christians can do that