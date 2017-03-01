₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by dainformant(m): 8:36pm On Mar 25
A woman has been blasted by some online users after striking this 'controversial' pose with her son while relaxing on a Yacht. While some deem it inappropriate considering where the young boy positioned his head, others say nothing is wrong with the pose after all they are family...See people's reaction below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/mixed-feelings-trail-photo-of-mother.html
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by dainformant(m): 8:36pm On Mar 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by illicit(m): 8:40pm On Mar 25
Wellllllllllllllll
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by Imoy(m): 8:41pm On Mar 25
That azz though, fit make person dey dream better dream
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by veinless(f): 8:42pm On Mar 25
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by Amarabae(f): 8:42pm On Mar 25
Thats bad. Cmon, why that kind of pose?
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by tunderay(m): 8:48pm On Mar 25
The boy will love to be ending it at the back.
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by MrMelody(m): 8:49pm On Mar 25
Before you comment, think if you and your mom can do this. if it feels right, go ahead and applaud the pix. Its non of my business, but the way the society accepts things that don't seem right this days. All man on your own sha
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by decatalyst(m): 9:03pm On Mar 25
I have a DREAM...
Its surely a very sound sleep...
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by keyzid: 9:20pm On Mar 25
decatalyst:The dream is TOO BIG for your destiny.
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by decatalyst(m): 9:23pm On Mar 25
keyzid:
Enter, we have a discuss
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by Alesandese(f): 9:24pm On Mar 25
The destiny on that boy is shaky
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by Alphamale2017(m): 10:03pm On Mar 25
Amarabae:i tire
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by Fadamant: 10:25pm On Mar 25
MrMelody:
Hmmmmm
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by dragonking3: 10:31pm On Mar 25
That woman go sweet for doggy style
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by Jamean(f): 10:32pm On Mar 25
The only pillow that Rat cannot chop. Boy, abeg sleep well it's your birth right
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:32pm On Mar 25
Why my mummy no born me when she dey like 17 years old
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by casaso: 10:32pm On Mar 25
tunderay:lol
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by ItalianWine(f): 10:33pm On Mar 25
Hard or Soft we've got your back...
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by publicenemy(m): 10:33pm On Mar 25
She wants to send him back through the same hole she brought him
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by anotherydz(m): 10:34pm On Mar 25
Mercy!!! World turned around
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by AkinPhysicist: 10:34pm On Mar 25
Great Yanch!!!
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by AkinPhysicist: 10:34pm On Mar 25
Sing with me: I love that booty...I love that booty...I love that booty...booty call
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by auntysimbiat(f): 10:34pm On Mar 25
lol
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by AkinPhysicist: 10:34pm On Mar 25
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by realGURU(f): 10:35pm On Mar 25
Haram haram haram
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by babyfaceafrica: 10:35pm On Mar 25
Wetin dey there?
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by biomustry: 10:36pm On Mar 25
Christians can do that
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by sakalisis(m): 10:36pm On Mar 25
|Re: Photo Of Mother & Son Relaxing On A Yacht Got People Arguing by exlinkleads(f): 10:36pm On Mar 25
damn
