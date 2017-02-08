₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by akinlex(m): 5:12pm
Sophie Momodu gets a rare shoutout from her babydaddy
http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/motherday-davidos-baby-mama-gets-rare.html
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by samincredible44(m): 5:18pm
davido na baby mama u for write na
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by xoxo001(m): 5:32pm
Where is that beans? Let's fry it. "Give a Bleep crews" over to you
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by samuel19222(m): 5:35pm
ohj
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Hadeyeancah(m): 5:35pm
Good one from David
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by davodyguy: 5:35pm
Davido loves this lady
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by 9jakohai(m): 5:36pm
davodyguy:
But won't marry her.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by awa(m): 5:36pm
Good for him to recognize the mother of her daughter
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by odiereke(m): 5:36pm
Happy Mothers Day.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by apesinola001(m): 5:36pm
happy mother's day to all good Mama.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Philinho(m): 5:36pm
what happens to d remaining baby mamas?
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by wellmax(m): 5:37pm
Wife her jare. This baby mama things doesn't make sense.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by burkingx(f): 5:37pm
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by burkingx(f): 5:37pm
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by shounited(f): 5:37pm
SIPS KUNU
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Tholudee(f): 5:37pm
Mothers are the best
God bless all mothers
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by IamAirforce1: 5:37pm
Nice
Way to go Davido
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by unclezuma: 5:37pm
This is just the future...bleak
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Angeleena(f): 5:38pm
mtcheew,now it's just one baby mama,but next mother's day it would be happy mother's day mama Imade and mama tokunbo, and that's how it continues, till u drop your condom phobia.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by olaolulazio(m): 5:38pm
NICE ONE DAVID.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by davodyguy: 5:38pm
9jakohai:May do so
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by ifyalways(f): 5:38pm
Which of the baby mammas?
The boy is now acting sane and respects this Sophia. Good for both of them and wish he keeps it up.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by smartty68(m): 5:38pm
Davido with lots of baby mamas.
Him think dey 24/7 everly ready
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by burkingx(f): 5:39pm
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Mouthgag: 5:39pm
Getting along with the opportunistic ugly OLOSHO....
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by yourexcellency: 5:39pm
Useless boy. After all the abuse wey you abuse Dele Momodu and her cousin, now her toto dey hungry you
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by oviejnr(m): 5:40pm
Ok
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by burkingx(f): 5:40pm
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Victornezzar(m): 5:41pm
who d Bleep cares
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Omoluabi16(m): 5:42pm
Nothing like doing things the right way. That title 'baby mama' is so demeaning.
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by burkingx(f): 5:43pm
|Re: Davido Shout Out To His Baby Mama On Mother's Day by Ahmed99(m): 5:43pm
