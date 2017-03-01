Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / History And Net Worth Of Telecommunication Companies In Nigeria (4100 Views)

*Etisalat

*MTN

*Airtel( Bharti Airtel) and

*Globacom(Glo)



1. Etisalat



Etisalat was founded in 1976 as a joint-stock company between International Aeradio Limited, a British Company, and local partners. In 1983 the ownership structure changed – United Arab Emirates government held a 60% share in the company and the remaining 40% were publicly traded.

In 1991 the UAE central government issued Federal Law No. 1, which gave the corporation the right to provide the telecommunications wired and wireless services in the country and between UAE and other countries. It also gave the firm the right to issue licenses for owning, importing, manufacturing, using or operating telecommunication equipment.



Countries which they run(coverage)



United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Pakistan, Egypt, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Mauritania, Mali, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Niger, Central African Republic.

Net Worth



Revenue - 51.7 billion (2015)

Net income - 8.3 billion (2015)





2. MTN



MTN Group, formerly M-Cell, is a South Africa-based multinational mobile telecommunications company, operating in many African, European and Asian countries. Its head office is in Johannesburg. As of 30 June 2016, MTN recorded 232,6 million subscribers across its operations. Although MTN operates in over 20 countries, One-third of its revenues come from Nigeria, where it holds about 35% market share.

The company sponsored the CAF Champions League football competition as well as APOEL FC, winners of the Cypriot First Division in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014 and participants in the 2009–10 and 2011–12 UEFA Champions League.



Countries which they run(coverage)



Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Cyprus, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau , Iran, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Swaziland, Syria, Uganda, Yemen, Zambia.



Net Worth



Revenue - US$ 15.432 billion (2015)

Operating income - US$5.22 billion (2015)

Net income - US$3.345 billion (2015)





3. Airtel



Bharti Airtel Limited is an Indian global telecommunications services company based in New Delhi, India. It operates in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa. Airtel provides GSM, 3G and 4G LTE mobile services, fixed line broadband and voice services depending upon the country of operation. It is the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest in the world with 400 million subscribers. Airtel was named India's second most valuable brand in the first ever Brandz ranking by Millward Brown and WPP plc.



Countries which they run(coverage)



Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwepublic of the Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Lone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Channel Islands.



Net Worth

Revenue - (US$14 billion) (2016)

Operating income - (US$5.1 billion) (2016)

Profit - (US$800 million) (2016)





4. Globacom



GLO is privately owned by the Mike Adenuga Group which also consists of ETB, now merged with the Sterling Bank, Conoil PLC, a petroleum marketing company, and Conoil Producing, a crude exploration company. GLO has an estimate of over 34 million subscribers (April 2016) of which 26 million are internet subscribers and it is a 100 percent Nigerian owned company.

It is also notable too to know that GLO built an $800 million high-capacity.



Coverage

Nigeria.



Net Worth

Revenue - US$1.178 billion (2013)





All stats and figures are according to wikipedia.com



