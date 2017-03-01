I laughed last night when someone said Tboss must get evicted. I was like don't you know controversy creates cash? As annoying as she might be, the house needs her. She is real and doesn't pretend like the others. If Efe doesn't win it am routing for Tboss. That Bisola is too woogly. Tboss will be more socially relevant after the show than anyone else in that house that is for sure. The house needs her. Tboss or Efe are my picks