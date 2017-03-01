₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by JamieBlog(m): 6:42am
This is apparently where Tboss and all her beauty came from. This is her mum and she is from Romania.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/lovely-photos-of-tboss-mum.html
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Ashleydolls(f): 6:46am
Awwwww. Clean and beautiful
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by IamAirforce1: 6:47am
Tboss look older than her mom
mom look prettier than Tboss
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by ametumzy(f): 6:54am
She's beautiful.Happy birthday to me!
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Sunnymatey(m): 6:59am
This family must have been spending some good cash voting to ensure their own escape eviction and emerges the overall winner of the #25mil and the SUV.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Nancykay: 7:05am
ametumzy:happy birthday, birthday mate
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by ametumzy(f): 7:14am
Nancykay:happy birthday huni
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Yinkey6(m): 9:38am
ametumzy:
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Yinkey6(m): 9:42am
Nancykay:
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Whistleblowers: 10:23am
Romanian? Is that one a Country?
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by ametumzy(f): 10:30am
[quote author=Yinkey6 post=54989107][/quote]Thanks
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Onlyfrozenjim(m): 10:35am
Who she epp
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Sinfulsaint(m): 10:35am
Nairaland be making every dick, tom and harry celebrity.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Ppresh2017(f): 10:35am
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:35am
Shes going down
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by GodswillAJudins(m): 10:36am
.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by SageTravels: 10:36am
#TeamEFE
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by HenryDion: 10:37am
The mum is beauriful.. But Tshit or whatever looks like a dry cough.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Goldenheart(m): 10:37am
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by tomdon(m): 10:37am
Intl olosho and are mom
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Flamzey00: 10:38am
Who she Epp.. sOo she is d mother of dat "white witch" causing commotion in BBN house..
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by SeniorArchitect: 10:38am
See the floor plan of the BB Naija House
Architects are crazy people.
http://www.archfiler.com/bbnaija-17-how-architects-watch-tv-pg-rated/
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Nollynude: 10:39am
ametumzy:
ordinary 'Honey' you can't spell
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Amberon: 10:40am
Learn how to spell first , mumu.
tomdon:
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by eanestca(m): 10:40am
IamAirforce1:
that's what you get when you mix kiakia with red wine
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by botad(m): 10:40am
Maybe mama too don contest for Big Brother Romania before...
Just saying ni before una start to attack person.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Sinfulsaint(m): 10:41am
Ppresh2017:
where the signature dey
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by godswillzeky(m): 10:41am
cool
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by charlesdun42(m): 10:41am
no resemblance whatsoever
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by botad(m): 10:41am
Na local government.
Whistleblowers:
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Akposkool(m): 10:43am
I laughed last night when someone said Tboss must get evicted. I was like don't you know controversy creates cash? As annoying as she might be, the house needs her. She is real and doesn't pretend like the others. If Efe doesn't win it am routing for Tboss. That Bisola is too woogly. Tboss will be more socially relevant after the show than anyone else in that house that is for sure. The house needs her. Tboss or Efe are my picks
|Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by salafy050(m): 10:43am
Eru nla
