BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother

BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother

BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by JamieBlog(m): 6:42am
This is apparently where Tboss and all her beauty came from. This is her mum and she is from Romania.


SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/lovely-photos-of-tboss-mum.html

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Ashleydolls(f): 6:46am
Awwwww. Clean and beautiful
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by IamAirforce1: 6:47am
Tboss look older than her mom

mom look prettier than Tboss

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by ametumzy(f): 6:54am
She's beautiful.Happy birthday to me!

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Sunnymatey(m): 6:59am
This family must have been spending some good cash voting to ensure their own escape eviction and emerges the overall winner of the #25mil and the SUV.

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Nancykay: 7:05am
ametumzy:
She's beautiful.Happy birthday to me!
happy birthday, birthday mate

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by ametumzy(f): 7:14am
Nancykay:
happy birthday, birthday mate
cool cool cool kiss kiss kisshappy birthday huni

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Yinkey6(m): 9:38am
ametumzy:
She's beautiful.Happy birthday to me!

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Yinkey6(m): 9:42am
Nancykay:
happy birthday, birthday mate

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Whistleblowers: 10:23am
Romanian? Is that one a Country? undecided

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by ametumzy(f): 10:30am
[quote author=Yinkey6 post=54989107][/quote]Thanks
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Onlyfrozenjim(m): 10:35am
Who she epp
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Sinfulsaint(m): 10:35am
Nairaland be making every dick, tom and harry celebrity.

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Ppresh2017(f): 10:35am
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:35am
grin Shes going down cheesy
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by GodswillAJudins(m): 10:36am
.
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by SageTravels: 10:36am
#TeamEFE

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by HenryDion: 10:37am
The mum is beauriful.. kiss But Tshit or whatever looks like a dry cough.
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Goldenheart(m): 10:37am
kiss
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by tomdon(m): 10:37am
Intl olosho and are mom

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Flamzey00: 10:38am
Who she Epp.. sOo she is d mother of dat "white witch" causing commotion in BBN house..

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by SeniorArchitect: 10:38am
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Nollynude: 10:39am
ametumzy:
cool cool cool kiss kiss kisshappy birthday huni

ordinary 'Honey' you can't spell undecided

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Amberon: 10:40am
Learn how to spell first , mumu.
tomdon:
Intl olosho and are mom
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by eanestca(m): 10:40am
IamAirforce1:
Tboss look older than her mom

mom look prettier than Tboss

that's what you get when you mix kiakia with red wine

Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by botad(m): 10:40am
Maybe mama too don contest for Big Brother Romania before...

Just saying ni before una start to attack person.
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Sinfulsaint(m): 10:41am
Ppresh2017:
For genuine extra income, see my signature

where the signature dey
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by godswillzeky(m): 10:41am
cool cool
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by charlesdun42(m): 10:41am
no resemblance whatsoever
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by botad(m): 10:41am
Na local government.

Whistleblowers:
Romanian? Is that one a Country? undecided
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by Akposkool(m): 10:43am
I laughed last night when someone said Tboss must get evicted. I was like don't you know controversy creates cash? As annoying as she might be, the house needs her. She is real and doesn't pretend like the others. If Efe doesn't win it am routing for Tboss. That Bisola is too woogly. Tboss will be more socially relevant after the show than anyone else in that house that is for sure. The house needs her. Tboss or Efe are my picks
Re: BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother by salafy050(m): 10:43am
Eru nla

