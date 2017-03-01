Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) (11702 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-ambode-launches-lagos-state.html The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (L.N.S.C.) was officially launched today. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ambode for 2019







Security empowerment=job creation............ 1 Like

It's a nice initiative by Lagos State government, at least it will create employment opportunities for some people but my concern is the proliferation of these different uniform corps and platforms.



It would have better have a single Corp with different units performing different roles. 21 Likes 1 Share

Neighbourhood watch, nice concept but I think states in the north ravaged by bokobastards needs to emulate this. They need to be watched by other states. 5 Likes

The beginning of state Policing

I pray they can sustain it





The 3 in One guy above me, deserves some.... 15 Likes

Everything don get corps now. The next now fit be fvcking corps to tell us when, how and where to fvcking.... 9 Likes

Another form of untrained vigilante boys..



When you take a gun and give to an indisciplined person, what does he do ?



He will rape girls at night and kill them like they did in Umuahia a month ago or they will engage in kidnapping like they did in Enugu state.



There are three things that corrupt a man, Money, Women and Power. That is why politicians are reckless, they have power beyond their control. Giving a gun to an illiterate vigilante boy turns him into an armed robber.



I don go. 10 Likes

NICE ONE FROM MY AMIABLE GOVERNOR..

A good initiative and a subtle precursor to state policing. An idea whose time has come. 1 Like

We want independent state policing system.



I haven't heard any news concerning peace corps saga with the police.



Any update? 2 Likes 1 Share

Another money making Uniform men, unleashed to on lagosians. 1 Like

Ambode is working, he is reviving the fortunes of Lagos. State once again. Massive infrastructural development, sports development, prompt payment of salaries, prompt response in cases of emergency, healthcare nko and security is top-notch.



Ladies and gentlemen, shall we all rise and give it up for Lagos governor Akin Ambode.

Itesiwaju Eko. 2 Likes





What does this represent?

How does this epp Lagosians?

Who are the recruits?

What are their functions?

Hope they would be paid promptly?

Hope they wont be dissolved by December 2018 for election purposes?



Good one my my man Ambode. 2 Likes

But these guys shouldn't not become a pin in the ass on Lagosians ooo 1 Like

How can I apply? 1 Like

Operation be your brother's keeper, ....hope they wouldn't be collecting money from door to door

Nigeria is really a failed country. what is the work of the police then, neighborhood watch my foot. we now have more different uniforms men springing up every day in the country which have to be the work of a single unit police job. the reason for creating more of all this tells that the multiple and previous ones are not working 2 Likes

The easiest job to do as a politician is finding subheadings to retire some funds in state govt accounts..

Neighborhood watch ,lasma kia, now is another corp 2019 loading........................ 1 Like

Very soon they'll start intimidating people and searching phones 1 Like

Tomorrow, these set will enter bus and they will ask them to bring money them go shout "STAFF"



Abeg let me come and be going! 2 Likes