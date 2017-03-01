₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by metronaija2: 1:25pm
The Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (L.N.S.C.) was officially launched today.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-ambode-launches-lagos-state.html
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by olasarah: 1:26pm
Ambode for 2019
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Mario1989(m): 1:30pm
Security empowerment=job creation............
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Dextology: 1:33pm
It's a nice initiative by Lagos State government, at least it will create employment opportunities for some people but my concern is the proliferation of these different uniform corps and platforms.
It would have better have a single Corp with different units performing different roles.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by nerodenero: 1:37pm
Neighbourhood watch, nice concept but I think states in the north ravaged by bokobastards needs to emulate this. They need to be watched by other states.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 1:47pm
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by hotspec(m): 1:48pm
The beginning of state Policing
I pray they can sustain it
The 3 in One guy above me, deserves some....
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by simplemach(m): 1:48pm
Everything don get corps now. The next now fit be fvcking corps to tell us when, how and where to fvcking....
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Naughtysite: 1:49pm
Another form of untrained vigilante boys..
When you take a gun and give to an indisciplined person, what does he do ?
He will rape girls at night and kill them like they did in Umuahia a month ago or they will engage in kidnapping like they did in Enugu state.
There are three things that corrupt a man, Money, Women and Power. That is why politicians are reckless, they have power beyond their control. Giving a gun to an illiterate vigilante boy turns him into an armed robber.
I don go.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 1:49pm
NICE ONE FROM MY AMIABLE GOVERNOR..
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 1:49pm
Dextology:bad enough your opinion is not needed
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by azpekuliar(m): 1:49pm
A good initiative and a subtle precursor to state policing. An idea whose time has come.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Ppresh2017(f): 1:49pm
This is good
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by jidebond: 1:49pm
Guguru defence
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by MrTypist: 1:49pm
We want independent state policing system.
I haven't heard any news concerning peace corps saga with the police.
Any update?
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by OBAGADAFFI: 1:49pm
Another money making Uniform men, unleashed to on lagosians.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Dripy: 1:50pm
Ambode is working, he is reviving the fortunes of Lagos. State once again. Massive infrastructural development, sports development, prompt payment of salaries, prompt response in cases of emergency, healthcare nko and security is top-notch.
Ladies and gentlemen, shall we all rise and give it up for Lagos governor Akin Ambode.
Itesiwaju Eko.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Keneking: 1:50pm
Lagos Republic loading...
What does this represent?
How does this epp Lagosians?
Who are the recruits?
What are their functions?
Hope they would be paid promptly?
Hope they wont be dissolved by December 2018 for election purposes?
Useless government
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by inchristalone: 1:51pm
Good one my my man Ambode.
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:52pm
Nice one safety corp
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by wellmax(m): 1:52pm
But these guys shouldn't not become a pin in the ass on Lagosians ooo
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 1:52pm
How can I apply?
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by shiki(m): 1:52pm
Operation be your brother's keeper, ....hope they wouldn't be collecting money from door to door
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 1:52pm
..
Nigeria is really a failed country. what is the work of the police then, neighborhood watch my foot. we now have more different uniforms men springing up every day in the country which have to be the work of a single unit police job. the reason for creating more of all this tells that the multiple and previous ones are not working
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Naughtysite: 1:54pm
The easiest job to do as a politician is finding subheadings to retire some funds in state govt accounts..
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by olusola200: 1:54pm
Neighborhood watch ,lasma kia, now is another corp 2019 loading........................
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:55pm
Keneking:As implied from the article it is a neighborhood safety corp, 2 . they might be deployed to work as para-military or more like the functions of civil defense 3. go to their website and apply if you want the job, case closed, next news jare
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by Jay542(m): 1:55pm
Very soon they'll start intimidating people and searching phones
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by ChukwukaChijiokeJerri(m): 1:55pm
Tomorrow, these set will enter bus and they will ask them to bring money them go shout "STAFF"
Abeg let me come and be going!
|Re: Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Launched By Ambode (Photos) by mejai(m): 1:56pm
only to create a job with uniform dats what our politicians know. alcohol and useless style of govt have made dem all not to think out of d box.
In this century, dis is what we can offer. peace corps, federal task force etc....
#am not referring to ambode alone. but to all.
