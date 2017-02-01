Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. (10694 Views)

Dear Nairalanders,



I am calling on you to help with this urgent issue as jamb registration one month deadline is fast approaching. Jamb has prevented candidates from filling multiple public universities therefore my cousin involved herein wishes to apply to a private university as second choice but no one in our family is a fan of the stupid policies(no use of phone, how to cut hair, midday prayers, no hostel cooking, afternoon nap e.t.c.) existing in the church owned universities which make up 90% of the private universities in Nigeria.



So please brethren, kindly assist us to research and list the names, addresses (possibly also courses and fees) of private univesities not owned by reverend fathers, convents, brotherhood, churches, islamic or other religious organisations. THANKS

igbenedion university okada, Edo state Nigeria





by the way o ye public university gang

Dino got admitted into the 'prestigious' ABU with 3 credits, graduated in 2000 yet served in 1999. Very soon una go dey gang on private unis and their first class. Apparently we need to start checking the validity of third class in federal unis





lol na joke o don't quote me lalasticlalaby the way o ye public university gangDino got admitted into the 'prestigious' ABU with 3 credits, graduated in 2000 yet served in 1999. Very soon una go dey gang on private unis and their first class. Apparently we need to start checking the validity of third class in federal unislol na joke o don't quote me 12 Likes

i listed all the private unis(including religious affiliated) i know just in case someone else needs it. The tuition is for 2015/2016 academic year. As for Courses you would need to check them out yourself.

For Secular private unis I can only recommend Afe babalola university, Ekiti State.







Secular Private Universities

Christopher University( 400,000.00)

Oduduwa university(175,000 - 250,000)

Afebabalola University(652,000.00 - 1.9M)

Baze Uni(2.250,000 - 2.5M), Acc/meal=900k

American University of Nigeria(3.9 M)

Igbinedion university(605,000.00-3 million)

Elizade University(395,000 - 465,000)

Adeleke university(599,000 - 830,000)

Ritman Ikot university (350,000)

Lead City University(300,000 - 560,000)

Nile University(1.7M - 5.2M)





Islamic Universities

Crescent university(508,000-683,000.00)

Al hikmah(200,500-700,000.00)

Fountain University(341,000.00)





Christian Universities (Pentecostal)

Landmark university(556,000 - 669,000)

Covenant university(790,000 - 814,000)

Anchor university(600,000 - 700,000)

Redeemers university(773,000 -803,000)

Mountain top university(450,000 - 520,000)

Benson Idahosa University(398,000 - 1.5M)





Christian Universities(Orthodox)

Crawford Universitu (501,000 - 536,000)

Bingham University(630,000 - 895,000)

Babcock University(901,000 - 3 million)

Bowen University(318,000 - 1.5 million)

Ajayi Crowther University(338,000 - 800,000)

Joseph Ayo Babalola uni(476,000 - 700,000)





Christian Universities(Catholic affiliated)

Veritas University(540,000 - 590,000)

Madonna University(300,000-450,000)(Med-1.5 Mill..)

Godfrey Okoye University(211,000 - 370,000) 46 Likes 2 Shares

Just here to find out those PRIvate schools that are not in anyway affiliated with the church 1 Like





Joseph ayo babalola uni still the best private uni u can use phone and even go home wekend I graduate from there 2011.#fact# 3 Likes

I rather school abroad

Nairaland University or dine maleye University of Art and geography 6 Likes

adewumiopeyemi:

Joseph ayo babalola uni still the best private uni u can use phone and even go home wekend I graduate from there 2011.#fact# Don't let CU ppl hear you o Don't let CU ppl hear you o 1 Like

xynerise:

I rather school abroad well do you know that CU alone is better than 3000 US tertiary institutions according to the last webometric ranking(which measures based on academics/research)

so don't run down Nigerian universities. It doesn't have to be white to be right well do you know that CU alone is better than 3000 US tertiary institutions according to the last webometric ranking(which measures based on academics/research)so don't run down Nigerian universities. It doesn't have to be white to be right 6 Likes

Antonblack:

igbenedion university okada, Edo state Nigeria

Go there @ your own peril

I love that school! Go there @ your own perilI love that school! 1 Like

Bells university, crown university,Amerian university 1 Like

ajalawole:

Nairaland University or dine maleye University of Art and geography Lol Lol

Statsocial:



Don't let CU ppl hear you o And so wetin they won do..

Statsocial:



well do you know that CU alone is better than 3000 US tertiary institutions according to the last webometric ranking(which measures based on academics/research)

so don't run down Nigerian universities. It doesn't have to be white to be right

What about the other thousands that are better than CU? What about the other thousands that are better than CU? 11 Likes

Statsocial:



well do you know that CU alone is better than 3000 US tertiary institutions according to the last webometric ranking(which measures based on academics/research)

so don't run down Nigerian universities. It doesn't have to be white to be right But CU which has about the best standards unfortunately falls under the Christian religious schools with weird (if not one of the weirdest) rules. But CU which has about the best standards unfortunately falls under thereligious schools with weird (if not one of the weirdest) rules. 1 Like

Statsocial:

It is only government university that don't give weird rules, imagine my sister is in Babcock uni and she says meat and fish eating is forbidden ...are u sure you want to go to private university without any rule?It is only government university that don't give weird rules, imagine my sister is in Babcock uni and she says meat and fish eating is forbidden 2 Likes

wow nice to have you here my school mate I rep 2015 set

University of Mkar, benue State. Christian University

xynerise:





What about the other thousands that are better than CU? lol we try. we are just 15yrs old na. Don't worry in the next two years we would have deposed University of Capetown as Africa's best. But this year we would start by permanently deposing UI. Currently Times is collecting data from CU and UI for global rankings and I'm sure CU would beat UI especially on International outlook and teaching(since we have a better Staff to Student ratio than even UCapeTown). lol we try. we are just 15yrs old na. Don't worry in the next two years we would have deposed University of Capetown as Africa's best. But this year we would start by permanently deposing UI. Currently Times is collecting data from CU and UI for global rankings and I'm sure CU would beat UI especially on International outlook and teaching(since we have a better Staff to Student ratio than even UCapeTown).