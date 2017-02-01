₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by jmichael259(m): 1:59pm
Dear Nairalanders,
I am calling on you to help with this urgent issue as jamb registration one month deadline is fast approaching. Jamb has prevented candidates from filling multiple public universities therefore my cousin involved herein wishes to apply to a private university as second choice but no one in our family is a fan of the stupid policies(no use of phone, how to cut hair, midday prayers, no hostel cooking, afternoon nap e.t.c.) existing in the church owned universities which make up 90% of the private universities in Nigeria.
So please brethren, kindly assist us to research and list the names, addresses (possibly also courses and fees) of private univesities not owned by reverend fathers, convents, brotherhood, churches, islamic or other religious organisations. THANKS
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Antonblack(m): 2:04pm
igbenedion university okada, Edo state Nigeria
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Statsocial: 2:16pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Statsocial: 2:24pm
i listed all the private unis(including religious affiliated) i know just in case someone else needs it. The tuition is for 2015/2016 academic year. As for Courses you would need to check them out yourself.
For Secular private unis I can only recommend Afe babalola university, Ekiti State.
Secular Private Universities
Christopher University( 400,000.00)
Oduduwa university(175,000 - 250,000)
Afebabalola University(652,000.00 - 1.9M)
Baze Uni(2.250,000 - 2.5M), Acc/meal=900k
American University of Nigeria(3.9 M)
Igbinedion university(605,000.00-3 million)
Elizade University(395,000 - 465,000)
Adeleke university(599,000 - 830,000)
Ritman Ikot university (350,000)
Lead City University(300,000 - 560,000)
Nile University(1.7M - 5.2M)
Islamic Universities
Crescent university(508,000-683,000.00)
Al hikmah(200,500-700,000.00)
Fountain University(341,000.00)
Christian Universities (Pentecostal)
Landmark university(556,000 - 669,000)
Covenant university(790,000 - 814,000)
Anchor university(600,000 - 700,000)
Redeemers university(773,000 -803,000)
Mountain top university(450,000 - 520,000)
Benson Idahosa University(398,000 - 1.5M)
Christian Universities(Orthodox)
Crawford Universitu (501,000 - 536,000)
Bingham University(630,000 - 895,000)
Babcock University(901,000 - 3 million)
Bowen University(318,000 - 1.5 million)
Ajayi Crowther University(338,000 - 800,000)
Joseph Ayo Babalola uni(476,000 - 700,000)
Christian Universities(Catholic affiliated)
Veritas University(540,000 - 590,000)
Madonna University(300,000-450,000)(Med-1.5 Mill..)
Godfrey Okoye University(211,000 - 370,000)
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by steph0: 2:25pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by cosmatika(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by unclezuma: 5:26pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by lonelydora(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by uzoclinton(m): 5:26pm
Just here to find out those PRIvate schools that are not in anyway affiliated with the church
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Guru9ja(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by MrHighSea: 5:27pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:28pm
Joseph ayo babalola uni still the best private uni u can use phone and even go home wekend I graduate from there 2011.#fact#
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by xynerise(m): 5:28pm
I rather school abroad
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by samwise99(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by ajalawole(m): 5:30pm
Nairaland University or dine maleye University of Art and geography
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Statsocial: 5:30pm
adewumiopeyemi:Don't let CU ppl hear you o
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Statsocial: 5:31pm
xynerise:well do you know that CU alone is better than 3000 US tertiary institutions according to the last webometric ranking(which measures based on academics/research)
so don't run down Nigerian universities. It doesn't have to be white to be right
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by shockwave91(m): 5:32pm
Antonblack:
Go there @ your own peril
I love that school!
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by teebaxy(m): 5:32pm
Bells university, crown university,Amerian university
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by onyemamalachy: 5:32pm
ajalawole:Lol
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:34pm
And so wetin they won do..
Statsocial:
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by xynerise(m): 5:35pm
Statsocial:
What about the other thousands that are better than CU?
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by obailala(m): 5:36pm
Statsocial:But CU which has about the best standards unfortunately falls under the
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Segadem(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by ajalawole(m): 5:36pm
Statsocial:thanks for the infor. Please which church owned that mountain top university
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Segadem(m): 5:38pm
jmichael259:...are u sure you want to go to private university without any rule?
It is only government university that don't give weird rules, imagine my sister is in Babcock uni and she says meat and fish eating is forbidden
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Kemimarch16(f): 5:39pm
wow nice to have you here my school mate I rep 2015 set
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by benuejosh(m): 5:40pm
University of Mkar, benue State. Christian University
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Statsocial: 5:42pm
xynerise:lol we try. we are just 15yrs old na. Don't worry in the next two years we would have deposed University of Capetown as Africa's best. But this year we would start by permanently deposing UI. Currently Times is collecting data from CU and UI for global rankings and I'm sure CU would beat UI especially on International outlook and teaching(since we have a better Staff to Student ratio than even UCapeTown).
|Re: Private Universities That Are Not Owned By Religious Institutions. by Statsocial: 5:43pm
ajalawole:Mountain of Fire Min
