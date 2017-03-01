Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 (17752 Views)

Source: NEWS: ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba says Dino Melaye GRADUATED as Daniel Jonah Melaye with BA Geography in year 2000.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/abu-vc-prof-ibrahim-garba-confirms-that.html?m=1

The VC should tell us why Dino did NYSC in 1999? 104 Likes 5 Shares

Some people go commit suicide today...





Good news, even with the current recession, Rope and Rat poison shouldn't exceed N200...





Bubu, when is your principal coming to clarify things? 61 Likes 3 Shares

So wore oya pay the 5billion naira 23 Likes 2 Shares

This dino smells bag of trouble 3 Likes 2 Shares

When trouble sleep, yanga go wake am up, wetin him de find, palava, he dey find, palava he go get it o, l miss Fela- Anikulapo kuti/ Afro beat prophet who saw all the happenings in Nigeria decades ago 11 Likes 2 Shares

The VC, Ibrahim Garba had entered one chance.. watch the next SR moved and see that money has exchanged hand.. many questions would arrived his table.. ..poo.. you will see many of his course mate coming out with authentic certificate and why Dino own couldn't be confirmed, he is name missing... 36 Likes 2 Shares





This is sweeter than BBN #PlotTwist This is sweeter than BBN #PlotTwist 4 Likes

Money have changed hands 5 Likes

What is the cost to confirm that 1 Like

I know people who wont sleep today. People like Omenkalives, Sarrki and Dropshot. That was how many of us couldnt sleep when we heard that the Igbo lawyer who sued Buhari for not having SSCE, sudenly dropped the case while you guys where jubilliating and calling us wailers. U see, its very possible Dino never graduated but people like him and tout Fayose and thug Wike and thief Sarraki will keep remaining heroes in this administration until yoruba muslims and northerners finally say the truth about Buhari which is that Buhari has failed Nigeria. Nothing has turned out to be special about his government. 9 Likes 1 Share





Big shame on ABU



We sure have a long way to go. So a whole first generation university requires its VC to come confirm that a student graduated from the institution.Big shame on ABUWe sure have a long way to go. 47 Likes 4 Shares

How come it took the VC 1 week to give this statement.... It took Havard some minutes to debunk the certificate saga.



London School of Economics denied him in few minutes.



Nigeria is a peculiar country, i concur! 39 Likes 3 Shares

What do you expect before? Aside the fact that the seating was unnecessary, I didn't expect the VC of ABU to work against the senate. As clearly evidenced by how fast the senate was quick to invite him and the speed at which responded.





Let the lies continue 14 Likes 1 Share

As expected.



Welcome to Nigeria. 4 Likes 1 Share

Mean while



FLASH: Exam Officers at Geography Dept disagrees with ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, they said @dino_melaye did not fulfil his course reqs..

FLASH: Exam Officers said, for instance, @dino_melaye did not fulfill a major course graduation requirement, Geog 307 (Long Field Trip) 3 Likes 2 Shares

I've never been interested in these petty certificate issues. What is wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians for God's sake!

After the elections, our focus should shift immediately to development and accountability. The Senate has yet to pass the 2017 budget since December so we can fast track further release of funds for capital projects, instead they're more interested in chasing people to wear uniforms or remove Magu who has been their nightmare due to their own corrupt actions.

Are we going to be dealing with scandals till 2019 and turn our country into an election country with little or no development in between the election cycles?

Wtf! 18 Likes 3 Shares



SR Don enter one chance Dino don bribe the VCSR Don enter one chance

How does the VC want us to believe that crap he said under Dino Milaye's cocoon? Maybe something has changed hands...why did it take so much time for them to make that clarification.



Abegi! The case should be investigated by Nigerian Police. 3 Likes

That school has no credibility whatsoever. It took them how many days to confirm or deny? And to think its a federal school that should be a model to other schools...smh



So its possible to serve before graduating officially? I think NYSC management should also confirm the year he served. 15 Likes 2 Shares

like if u dnt gv a Bleep what is the meaning of al dz nonsense abt dz man educational background and year of graduation ..abeg nairaland he concern unalike if u dnt gv a Bleep 3 Likes

See work of Ghana must go, Dino must be a special student, so others graduated with BSC but the special one left with BA 2 Likes 1 Share

Haters