|Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by sixtuschimere: 2:01pm
NEWS: ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba says Dino Melaye GRADUATED as Daniel Jonah Melaye with BA Geography in year 2000.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/abu-vc-prof-ibrahim-garba-confirms-that.html?m=1
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Uteghe(m): 2:03pm
Lie!
The VC should tell us why Dino did NYSC in 1999?
104 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by kaffy4tope(m): 2:03pm
Yinmu
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Keneking: 2:04pm
Ok
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by TheSlyone2(m): 2:05pm
Some people go commit suicide today...
Good news, even with the current recession, Rope and Rat poison shouldn't exceed N200...
Bubu, when is your principal coming to clarify things?
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by dennisworld1(m): 2:05pm
So wore oya pay the 5billion naira
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by dennisworld1(m): 2:06pm
This dino smells bag of trouble
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by AngelicBeing: 2:07pm
When trouble sleep, yanga go wake am up, wetin him de find, palava, he dey find, palava he go get it o, l miss Fela- Anikulapo kuti/ Afro beat prophet who saw all the happenings in Nigeria decades ago
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Jabioro: 2:07pm
The VC, Ibrahim Garba had entered one chance.. watch the next SR moved and see that money has exchanged hand.. many questions would arrived his table.. ..poo.. you will see many of his course mate coming out with authentic certificate and why Dino own couldn't be confirmed, he is name missing...
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by unclezuma: 2:08pm
This is sweeter than BBN #PlotTwist
4 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by wellmax(m): 2:08pm
Money have changed hands
5 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by IMASTEX: 2:08pm
What is the cost to confirm that
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Bede2u(m): 2:08pm
I know people who wont sleep today. People like Omenkalives, Sarrki and Dropshot. That was how many of us couldnt sleep when we heard that the Igbo lawyer who sued Buhari for not having SSCE, sudenly dropped the case while you guys where jubilliating and calling us wailers. U see, its very possible Dino never graduated but people like him and tout Fayose and thug Wike and thief Sarraki will keep remaining heroes in this administration until yoruba muslims and northerners finally say the truth about Buhari which is that Buhari has failed Nigeria. Nothing has turned out to be special about his government.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by wellmax(m): 2:08pm
So a whole first generation university requires its VC to come confirm that a student graduated from the institution.
Big shame on ABU
We sure have a long way to go.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by verygudbadguy(m): 2:08pm
How come it took the VC 1 week to give this statement.... It took Havard some minutes to debunk the certificate saga.
London School of Economics denied him in few minutes.
Nigeria is a peculiar country, i concur!
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by tejpot(m): 2:08pm
What do you expect before? Aside the fact that the seating was unnecessary, I didn't expect the VC of ABU to work against the senate. As clearly evidenced by how fast the senate was quick to invite him and the speed at which responded.
Let the lies continue
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Fairgodwin(m): 2:08pm
.
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by lifestyle1(m): 2:08pm
As expected.
Welcome to Nigeria.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Rilwayne001: 2:08pm
Mean while
FLASH: Exam Officers at Geography Dept disagrees with ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, they said @dino_melaye did not fulfil his course reqs..
.
FLASH: Exam Officers said, for instance, @dino_melaye did not fulfill a major course graduation requirement, Geog 307 (Long Field Trip)
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by olujastro: 2:09pm
I've never been interested in these petty certificate issues. What is wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians for God's sake!
After the elections, our focus should shift immediately to development and accountability. The Senate has yet to pass the 2017 budget since December so we can fast track further release of funds for capital projects, instead they're more interested in chasing people to wear uniforms or remove Magu who has been their nightmare due to their own corrupt actions.
Are we going to be dealing with scandals till 2019 and turn our country into an election country with little or no development in between the election cycles?
Wtf!
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by otijah2: 2:09pm
Dino don bribe the VC
SR Don enter one chance
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Scream(m): 2:09pm
How does the VC want us to believe that crap he said under Dino Milaye's cocoon? Maybe something has changed hands...why did it take so much time for them to make that clarification.
Abegi! The case should be investigated by Nigerian Police.
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by BlueRayDick: 2:09pm
That school has no credibility whatsoever. It took them how many days to confirm or deny? And to think its a federal school that should be a model to other schools...smh
So its possible to serve before graduating officially? I think NYSC management should also confirm the year he served.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by opara28(m): 2:09pm
Shebi una don hear am
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Sleekydee(m): 2:09pm
oya lets move unto the next topic...
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by SoldierofPeace: 2:09pm
what is the meaning of al dz nonsense abt dz man educational background and year of graduation ..abeg nairaland he concern unalike if u dnt gv a Bleep
3 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by willyede(m): 2:09pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by Adaowerri111: 2:09pm
See work of Ghana must go, Dino must be a special student, so others graduated with BSC but the special one left with BA
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by KingRex1: 2:09pm
Another shade evaded
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by nairalandfreak: 2:09pm
Haters
|Re: Ibrahim Garba Confirms That Dino Melaye Graduated From ABU In The Year 2000 by winkmart: 2:10pm
This is why we are not progressing... misplaced priorities
2 Likes
