|Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Jajayi: 2:59pm
Sen Urhoghide ask @dino_melaye where his original certificate is? Dino says, yet to collect certificate from ABU. Said he will collect it.
https://twitter.com/NGRSenate/status/846345388697272321
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Okuda(m): 3:00pm
Jajayi:
yet to collect certificate all these years.... is this person a serious person in Life? Please after this certificate brouhaha finishes, lets ask Dino how he got his money because I know except you were bequeathed some money from somewhere, dull and unsmart folks dont just make money like that from no where.
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by dunkem21(m): 3:01pm
That one no be case
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by CliffordOrji: 3:02pm
We Igbos support Senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name. Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive
Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu.
Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe
Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi kanu
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by sinistermind(m): 3:07pm
what do you need certificate for wen you have made all the money you need to make without the certificate... and the school can produce the certificate shey
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by madridguy(m): 3:08pm
I'm walking away.........................Can anyone help me out of this country? I don't mind mind Pakistan
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Keneking: 3:12pm
Ok, Senate commitee should recommend that he travels to Zaria within one week to retrieve same.
- ABU registrar should send electronic copy of transcript to Senate committe on ethics
- Dino Melaye should send a certified true copy of his certificate to Senate committe before Easter holidays
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by vizkiz: 3:12pm
Lmao
We know their type. No be for Nigerian institutions again?
I gave up on education in Nigeria when a course mate of mine Got his certificate before our finals
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by eshietIntrepid(m): 3:12pm
That show how little the certificate is valued when u can make enough money without it.
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by adorablepepple(f): 3:12pm
This certificate issue is something else ooo.
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by geostrata(m): 3:12pm
Weytin he wan use THIRD CLASS certificate do? well he fit use am fry beans unlike PMB wey we no see him certificate.
I wouldnt be surprised if DINO MELAYE later owns a UNIVERSITY in Nigeria
DINO MELAYE UNIVERSITY OF ARTS AND GEOGRAPHY
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by dotcomnamename: 3:13pm
Dino supporters right now
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by teebaxy(m): 3:13pm
Okuda:What exactly is certificate ,what does it need it for, God please don't make me a certificate carrier but a successful man like bill gate, dangote and the likes
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Deeypeey(m): 3:13pm
Na wa for this man oo....everything about him reeks controversy...
first talks abt him not graduating..claims he did
den his name cant be found in alumni list....claims he changed his name
now he hasnt collected his certificate...in over 17yrs...
...m starting to doubt if he hasnt bn manipulating lies to get things done all dese years
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by SweetJoystick(m): 3:14pm
I hail Nigeria my country
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by wellmax(m): 3:14pm
You have not collected your result yet you have 7 degrees.
Which result did you present to INEC?
Which result did you use for NYSC?
Which result did you present for the other ‘post-graduate’ degrees you allegedly posses or undergoing?
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Ra88: 3:14pm
When will this end?
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by SageTravels: 3:14pm
Okuda:
Is that one now your problem. You said he did not graduate today your asking for the source of his wealth.
E concern you
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by JimloveTM(m): 3:14pm
All these Dino posts don tire person. Like if you agree
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Ayomax(m): 3:14pm
this one just weak me. statement of result can't be use or presented after 4yrs of graduation.
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Benjom(m): 3:14pm
I'm yet to collect mine too. Any problem with that?
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Qmerit(m): 3:14pm
Dino house of Commotion
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Billyonaire: 3:14pm
The President has no Certificate, Dino has no certificate, Sowore has no certificate. No wonder the country is pretty bleeped up. APC parades the worst human beings ever created and they all end up in politics and propaganda missions.
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Angelb4: 3:14pm
How then did he do his Masters without cert?
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by OBAGADAFFI: 3:14pm
It a common tren with Nigerian Universities they don't issue certificates immediately
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by shevchenko(m): 3:14pm
Nigerians are too dumb for my likeing .You don't need a certificate when you graduate .You only need a transcripts .You only need a certificate if its asked for .Your statement of result can be used instead .
Getting a certificate requires clearance from library ,department ,bursary just to show you didn't owe any money while schooling .Nigerians are illiterates
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by SalamRushdie: 3:14pm
Okuda:
Is it a must to collect original cert of you don't need it?
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Teensway: 3:14pm
madridguy:Can only help you to lybia or somalia
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by maxiuc(m): 3:15pm
TThis why Nigeria will never get better
I tire for this country I no dey do again
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by unclezuma: 3:15pm
#PlotTwist
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by Chidexsco8448(m): 3:15pm
Hmmm...dis one is strongggg
|Re: Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University by shevchenko(m): 3:15pm
Angelb4:
You don't need a certificate to do masters. you need transcrips
