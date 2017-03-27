Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Melaye Has Not Collected His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University (6288 Views)

Dino says, yet to collect certificate from ABU. Said he will collect it.



https://twitter.com/NGRSenate/status/846345388697272321 Sen Urhoghide ask @dino_melaye where his original certificate is? 1 Like

Dino says, yet to collect certificate from ABU. Said he will collect it.



yet to collect certificate all these years.... is this person a serious person in Life? Please after this certificate brouhaha finishes, lets ask Dino how he got his money because I know except you were bequeathed some money from somewhere, dull and unsmart folks dont just make money like that from no where.

That one no be case 2 Likes

We Igbos support Senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name. Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive



Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu.

Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe

Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

Dino Melaye is greater than nnamdi kanu 11 Likes

what do you need certificate for wen you have made all the money you need to make without the certificate... and the school can produce the certificate shey 4 Likes

I'm walking away.........................Can anyone help me out of this country? I don't mind mind Pakistan 10 Likes

Ok, Senate commitee should recommend that he travels to Zaria within one week to retrieve same.



- ABU registrar should send electronic copy of transcript to Senate committe on ethics

- Dino Melaye should send a certified true copy of his certificate to Senate committe before Easter holidays 1 Like





We know their type. No be for Nigerian institutions again?



I gave up on education in Nigeria when a course mate of mine Got his certificate before our finals

That show how little the certificate is valued when u can make enough money without it. 3 Likes

This certificate issue is something else ooo.





Weytin he wan use THIRD CLASS certificate do? well he fit use am fry beans unlike PMB wey we no see him certificate.





I wouldnt be surprised if DINO MELAYE later owns a UNIVERSITY in Nigeria







I wouldnt be surprised if DINO MELAYE later owns a UNIVERSITY in Nigeria

DINO MELAYE UNIVERSITY OF ARTS AND GEOGRAPHY

Dino supporters right now 5 Likes

What exactly is certificate ,what does it need it for, God please don't make me a certificate carrier but a successful man like bill gate, dangote and the likes

Na wa for this man oo....everything about him reeks controversy...

first talks abt him not graduating..claims he did

den his name cant be found in alumni list....claims he changed his name

now he hasnt collected his certificate...in over 17yrs...

...m starting to doubt if he hasnt bn manipulating lies to get things done all dese years 1 Like

I hail Nigeria my country 6 Likes



Which result did you present to INEC?

Which result did you use for NYSC?

You have not collected your result yet you have 7 degrees.
Which result did you present to INEC?
Which result did you use for NYSC?
Which result did you present for the other 'post-graduate' degrees you allegedly posses or undergoing?

When will this end?

yet to collect certificate all these years.... is this person a serious person in Life? Please after this certificate brouhaha finishes, lets ask Dino how he got his money because I know except you were bequeathed some money from somewhere, dull and unsmart folks dont just make money like that from no where.

Is that one now your problem. You said he did not graduate today your asking for the source of his wealth.



Is that one now your problem. You said he did not graduate today your asking for the source of his wealth.

All these Dino posts don tire person. Like if you agree

this one just weak me. statement of result can't be use or presented after 4yrs of graduation. 1 Like 1 Share

I'm yet to collect mine too. Any problem with that?

Dino house of Commotion 1 Like 1 Share

The President has no Certificate, Dino has no certificate, Sowore has no certificate. No wonder the country is pretty bleeped up. APC parades the worst human beings ever created and they all end up in politics and propaganda missions. 1 Like

How then did he do his Masters without cert? 2 Likes

It a common tren with Nigerian Universities they don't issue certificates immediately



Nigerians are too dumb for my likeing .You don't need a certificate when you graduate .You only need a transcripts .You only need a certificate if its asked for .Your statement of result can be used instead .

Getting a certificate requires clearance from library ,department ,bursary just to show you didn't owe any money while schooling .Nigerians are illiterates 1 Like

yet to collect certificate all these years.... is this person a serious person in Life? Please after this certificate brouhaha finishes, lets ask Dino how he got his money because I know except you were bequeathed some money from somewhere, dull and unsmart folks dont just make money like that from no where.

Is it a must to collect original cert of you don't need it? Is it a must to collect original cert of you don't need it?

Can only help you to lybia or somalia

TThis why Nigeria will never get better









I tire for this country I no dey do again

#PlotTwist

Hmmm...dis one is strongggg