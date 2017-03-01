₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by rem44: 3:03pm
Senator Ali Ndume was late today at Senate Committee on Ethics for the hearing of Senator Dino Melaye's certificate saga.He was grilled by his colleagues and asked if he has been fair to Senator Melaye.
Which way Naija?Why must he come late after all the noise?Na how we wan fight corruption be this?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/senators-grill-ali-ndumeask-him-if-he.html?m=1
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by rem44: 3:03pm
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by profhezekiah: 3:04pm
Sinators of corruption
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:08pm
When ever I see these pple called senator, I imagine robbers without Gun.
Meanwhile in another news Yesterday was Mother's Day, if you celebrate your Mum everyday click "Like"
Remember there are different btw Mother and Mum, we hv Plenty Mother n few Mum.
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by geostrata(m): 3:08pm
GRILL ke...na suya? or chicken grill
At least the ABU VC honour the invitation unlike the Custom
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by JimloveTM(m): 3:09pm
Which way Nigeria
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by eezeribe(m): 3:10pm
OK
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by CliffordOrji: 3:10pm
We Igbos support Senator Ali Ndume. Ali Ndume is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Ali Ndume is greater than ojukwu.
Ali Ndume is greater than chinua achebe
Ali Ndume is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Ali Ndume is greater than nnamndi kanu
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 3:10pm
Useless ppl
Hunger dey kill ppl everyday.
Suicide on the rise
pRices of goods soaring higher
No power, no road, no money in the pockets of common men, no hope, no future, no job, no direction.
Yet this idiots spends precious time to organise such a useless show of shame with hard erned task payers money.
E no go better for APC
CHECK THE FOOL ABOVE ME, HE NEEDS A ROPE ROUND HIS NECK.
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by kateskitty(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Iamvictor(m): 3:11pm
Nonsense trends in Nigeria
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Keneking: 3:11pm
Ok
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by maxiuc(m): 3:11pm
Na political office make sense pass oo
APC the thunder that will fire you people still dey swallow Viagra
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by teebaxy(m): 3:11pm
That man needs to be suspended
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Daniel058(m): 3:11pm
SPACE FOR SALE @ 100K VIETNAM DONG
HU WAN PAY?
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by faaz24: 3:11pm
Saraki and his dog (Dino) have never bn fair to nigeria. Dino Melaye...lmpg (let my pple go) senator
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Islie: 3:12pm
Bunch of selfish individuals
Whose missions is to milk the country dry
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Daniel058(m): 3:12pm
That's The BH founder according to the people in the know
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by princeking2(m): 3:13pm
Okay. Does it solve the hunger problem in the country?
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Elnino4ladies: 3:13pm
Ndume did nothing wrong na
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Jabioro: 3:14pm
For what ?is it because ask for investigation ...Dinogate to know the truth?
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by madridguy(m): 3:14pm
Something bigger is coming.
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by wellmax(m): 3:14pm
Shamesless lots
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Kessyy2k4(m): 3:14pm
nija.....land of possibilities. wia accused is set free & innocent is punished
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by ziccoit: 3:14pm
By using "Grill" here to describe how SINnators handled Ndume was unfair to other words in Dictionary.
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by reyscrub(m): 3:14pm
Hmmmmm
Something is fishing
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by princeking2(m): 3:16pm
CliffordOrji:pls what are you saying?
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by Acetyl(m): 3:17pm
season film but Ndume why?
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by sympoto(f): 3:17pm
Time shall tell
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by tifany89(m): 3:17pm
CliffordOrji:Stale. Someone is using dz lines already, why not try something else, atleast try n be creative even in ur foolishness
|Re: Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki by burkingx(f): 3:18pm
