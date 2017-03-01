Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senators Grill Ali Ndume, Ask Him If He Has Been Fair To Dino Melaye & Saraki (5874 Views)

Which way Naija?Why must he come late after all the noise?Na how we wan fight corruption be this?







Senator Ali Ndume was late today at Senate Committee on Ethics for the hearing of Senator Dino Melaye's certificate saga. He was grilled by his colleagues and asked if he has been fair to Senator Melaye.

Sinators of corruption 4 Likes

When ever I see these pple called senator, I imagine robbers without Gun.



GRILL ke...na suya? or chicken grill



At least the ABU VC honour the invitation unlike the Custom Boss, who feels bigger than the country

Which way Nigeria 1 Like

We Igbos support Senator Ali Ndume. Ali Ndume is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Ali Ndume is greater than ojukwu.

Ali Ndume is greater than chinua achebe

Ali Ndume is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

Ali Ndume is greater than nnamndi kanu 8 Likes 1 Share







Hunger dey kill ppl everyday.



Suicide on the rise





pRices of goods soaring higher



No power, no road, no money in the pockets of common men, no hope, no future, no job, no direction.





Yet this idiots spends precious time to organise such a useless show of shame with hard erned task payers money.



E no go better for APC







Hunger dey kill ppl everyday. Suicide on the rise. Prices of goods soaring higher. No power, no road, no money in the pockets of common men, no hope, no future, no job, no direction. Yet this idiots spends precious time to organise such a useless show of shame with hard erned task payers money. E no go better for APC

Nonsense trends in Nigeria 1 Like

Na political office make sense pass oo



















APC the thunder that will fire you people still dey swallow Viagra

That man needs to be suspended 2 Likes

Saraki and his dog (Dino) have never bn fair to nigeria. Dino Melaye...lmpg (let my pple go) senator

Bunch of selfish individuals











Whose missions is to milk the country dry

That's The BH founder according to the people in the know 1 Like

Okay. Does it solve the hunger problem in the country?

Ndume did nothing wrong na

For what ?is it because ask for investigation ...Dinogate to know the truth?

Something bigger is coming.

Shamesless lots

nija.....land of possibilities. wia accused is set free & innocent is punished

By using "Grill" here to describe how SINnators handled Ndume was unfair to other words in Dictionary.

Something is fishing

CliffordOrji:

season film but Ndume why?

Time shall tell