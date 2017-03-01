₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by henryanna36: 4:42pm
Fani Kayode's son Aragorn is all grown up.Check out these adorable photos of FFK's wife Precious and her son Aragorn
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by henryanna36: 4:42pm
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by youngest85(m): 4:44pm
When beautiful w.hore gives birth to an hansome gigolo
10 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by anotherydz(m): 4:53pm
youngest85:
See your mouth like w.hore? Are you holy? People be forming holier than thou. Leave them. If you no know wetin to comment put your phone for offline
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by sean1000x: 4:56pm
Igbo women and giving birth to beautiful mixed looking babies! I now believe that Igbos are not pure Africans, they emigrated from the Jewish land to Africa.
Some envious bigots accused this woman of bleaching...how can the baby be so light and mixed if she was bleaching? Is the baby bleaching also? SMH Afonjas and envy of Igbo light skin!
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by overall90: 4:59pm
youngest85:
Better to keep your mouth shut and let people assume you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by DIKEnaWAR: 5:15pm
youngest85:
Can you show yourself and let FFK catch you? He will use you to do ngwongwo. You will receive all the beating he has been preparing for Buhari.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by Annie939(f): 5:22pm
enjoy your self
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by femi4(m): 5:23pm
Paragon
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by sweatlana: 5:23pm
Cute lady
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by Jacksparr0w127: 5:23pm
The boy is really cute tho
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by olasarah: 5:24pm
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by BCISLTD: 5:24pm
Femi should check well ooo
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by Jacksparr0w127: 5:24pm
youngest85:why you jumping from thread to thread spewing thrash?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by adorablepepple(f): 5:25pm
Cutee
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by tydi: 5:26pm
If I just kidnap that baby now!
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by lonelydora(m): 5:26pm
She's cute shaa
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by UncleJudax(m): 5:26pm
youngest85:you sure say ashawoo go gree fuuk you broos?
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by VellyG(m): 5:27pm
Jeez see as pikin handsome. Ijeoma my woman where are u?? pls spread that bedsheet tonight I want a baby.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by SalamRushdie: 5:30pm
I hope FFK has done DNA..That child looks like he was born by 2 Igbo people But I might be wrong
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by globalresource: 5:31pm
this reminds me of the Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings. My best ever green movie
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by akigbemaru: 5:34pm
SalamRushdie:
I want to reason the same way but maybe because she bleaches the boy too. The bleaching cremes are on standby.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by froshsteve(m): 5:37pm
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by shockwave91(m): 5:37pm
Aragon WTF??
Sounds like a video game character
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by knightsTempler: 5:38pm
youngest85:
Jose put a sock in your gob for godsake!
You sound so supid right now. Just here yourself out again, this time read what you wrote slowly so as to grasp how stupid you are. Pleb!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by ericsmith: 5:39pm
sean1000x:
pure rap wonnt do ,,i think yu nid a chorus lik,,
bros wu get d pikin ??
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by fairheven: 5:40pm
wife or baby mama ? . ,
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by Bollinger(m): 5:46pm
My pipo tok say, "the cane wey dem take flog the first wife de wait for the second wife too".
|Re: Photos Of Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious With Their Son Aragorn by sweatlana: 5:46pm
froshsteve:
Why do guys think it's OK to call a woman a whorè. Forgetting that the person that brought them into this world is also a woman!
2 Likes
