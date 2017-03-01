Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says (12624 Views)

Read her tweets below



A Twitter user with the handle @fatimaaliu, in series of tweets, alleged that Indians are currently beating up black races, especially Africans. In some of the tweets, she revealed that Nigerian students, in India, are currently being held and beating blue black, because an Indian boy got missing in the compound, where foreigners leave.







see photos of a brutalized Nigerian student. Viewer's discretion is highly recommended SEE PHOTOS





Including yeye India



See wetin Buhari cause





This never happened during Jonathan's time



Buhari pls go back to London.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gofn8KoDJMw



Nigerians protest about killing of grade 12 student in India greater noida

Greener pasture is now turning to Wilderness.



No be dem Indians fault. Na we get bad government. Believe me if na American or British Xenophobic attack no go happen. Something is wrong with our system. 6 Likes

You know what sucks about being Nigerian?

Indians treat you like shits in your country and like piss and shits in their own country. 42 Likes 2 Shares

Them too do before na?

Until we do away with sentiment and religious bigotry other countries won't take us serious.



I am yet to see any country that her citizens are been killed both locally and internationally like Nigeeia.



Some of these countries will arrest a Nigerian, put allegation of drug on him and execute him.



Instead of us to shout and do our own investigation, we will condemn the person b'cos his name is Emeka, by so doing we are indirectly encouraging them to be looking down on our people.



These people have seen our weakness and they are using it against us.



You can't kill USA or ISRAELI citizens this way.

Some of us here don't travel out and we might not know how Nigerians are been treated.

So one being a nigeran is now a bad thing ?



Our government go sidon look as usual

Even Nigerians are not at peace in their own country but expect to be respected abroad...smh

I am tired of reading headlines like Nigerians being beaten in Goa, Nigerian Beaten in India, Nigerians Killed in South Africa, Nigerian murdered in Dubai, Nigerians deported from from Libya, etc. Na only Nigeria waka come?



If you are not wanted in foreign lands, come home! We Ghana Must Go in the 80s, the Ghanians did not wail, they packed their loads in Ghana Must Go and went home.



If you are not wanted in foreign lands, come home! We Ghana Must Go in the 80s, the Ghanians did not wail, they packed their loads in Ghana Must Go and went home.

If you are not welcome abroad go home and work to develop it, once it gets better you too can drive the foreigners out. Nigeria is not the worst country in the world, there are countries like Bangladesh, Haiti, South sudan, Somalia, etc, that are way worse off, we do not hear of them constituting nuisance in foreign lands, or stories of them being attacked.

We r shouting about the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians outside our shores, why won't it happen wen back home here fulanis have liberty to kill at will n no law enforcement agent will apprehend them neither will the government do anything to halt the systematic genocide.



Until we learn to respect n value the life of every Nigerian as a government n as a people foreigners will never value us.



Can such be done to an American or British citizen? Let's ask ourselves y no?



Food for thought.

So even common India haff join bad gang. Any person wey watch zee world again nah xenophobic attacker. India no get any tin to offer sev

What are you people doing in india, india is a 3rd world country like ours. They are suffering more than nigerians and yet we take our hard earn money to go thr and school. If they dont like you, come back and study in ABU, even if u finish with 3rd class u may bcom senator like dino

Time to fix Nigeria. We are having problem left and right.

I no go watch Bollywood again

My friend that schooled abroad used to tell people that he is Jamaican. You dare not claim to be Nigerian. so much hatred for Nigerians tho.

Home sweet home

...... However damaged the country is

...............it's still ours... come back home.

If Nigeria is not favorable, is India the best country to run too?? Pls wait, is India a country?? Anyway, may God heal the land and give peace to the afflicted.

Why am I not surprised?

I give up. Nigerians should just come back home now and stop crying up and down

eyah, but wetin pple dey always find go all this useless countries self ehn.

why us nigerians..it looks like a life of a nigerian is valueless

End time news