|"Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by noetic5: 4:43pm
A Twitter user with the handle @fatimaaliu, in series of tweets, alleged that Indians are currently beating up black races, especially Africans. In some of the tweets, she revealed that Nigerian students, in India, are currently being held and beating blue black, because an Indian boy got missing in the compound, where foreigners leave.
Read her tweets below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/xenophobia-is-happening-in-india.html
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by noetic5: 4:43pm
see photos of a brutalized Nigerian student. Viewer's discretion is highly recommended SEE PHOTOS
OMG.. THIS IS GROSS
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Henryyy(m): 4:45pm
India too
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by noetic5: 4:46pm
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by madridguy(m): 4:46pm
India again?
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by ConqueredWest: 4:49pm
Including yeye India
See wetin Buhari cause
This never happened during Jonathan's time
Buhari pls go back to London.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Horus(m): 4:51pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gofn8KoDJMw
Nigerians protest about killing of grade 12 student in India greater noida
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by anotherydz(m): 4:59pm
Greener pasture is now turning to Wilderness.
No be dem Indians fault. Na we get bad government. Believe me if na American or British Xenophobic attack no go happen. Something is wrong with our system.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Kondomatic(m): 5:04pm
You know what sucks about being Nigerian?
Indians treat you like shits in your country and like piss and shits in their own country.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by MONITZ: 5:05pm
Them too do before na?
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by sekundosekundo: 5:14pm
Until we do away with sentiment and religious bigotry other countries won't take us serious.
I am yet to see any country that her citizens are been killed both locally and internationally like Nigeeia.
Some of these countries will arrest a Nigerian, put allegation of drug on him and execute him.
Instead of us to shout and do our own investigation, we will condemn the person b'cos his name is Emeka, by so doing we are indirectly encouraging them to be looking down on our people.
These people have seen our weakness and they are using it against us.
You can't kill USA or ISRAELI citizens this way.
Some of us here don't travel out and we might not know how Nigerians are been treated.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by ProudBlakFukBoi(m): 5:15pm
So one being a nigeran is now a bad thing ?
Our government go sidon look as usual
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Archaa(m): 5:24pm
Even Nigerians are not at peace in their own country but expect to be respected abroad...smh
.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by wirinet(m): 5:25pm
I am tired of reading headlines like Nigerians being beaten in Goa, Nigerian Beaten in India, Nigerians Killed in South Africa, Nigerian murdered in Dubai, Nigerians deported from from Libya, etc. Na only Nigeria waka come?
If you are not wanted in foreign lands, come home! We Ghana Must Go in the 80s, the Ghanians did not wail, they packed their loads in Ghana Must Go and went home.
If you are not welcome abroad go home and work to develop it, once it gets better you too can drive the foreigners out. Nigeria is not the worst country in the world, there are countries like Bangladesh, Haiti, South sudan, Somalia, etc, that are way worse off, we do not hear of them constituting nuisance in foreign lands, or stories of them being attacked.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by asksteve(m): 5:28pm
We r shouting about the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians outside our shores, why won't it happen wen back home here fulanis have liberty to kill at will n no law enforcement agent will apprehend them neither will the government do anything to halt the systematic genocide.
Until we learn to respect n value the life of every Nigerian as a government n as a people foreigners will never value us.
Can such be done to an American or British citizen? Let's ask ourselves y no?
Food for thought.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Nick4life: 5:34pm
So even common India haff join bad gang. Any person wey watch zee world again nah xenophobic attacker. India no get any tin to offer sev
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by emeijeh(m): 5:34pm
Make una no come house.....
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by intruxive: 5:34pm
What are you people doing in india, india is a 3rd world country like ours. They are suffering more than nigerians and yet we take our hard earn money to go thr and school. If they dont like you, come back and study in ABU, even if u finish with 3rd class u may bcom senator like dino
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by adorablepepple(f): 5:34pm
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Concept(m): 5:34pm
Time to fix Nigeria. We are having problem left and right.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by femi4(m): 5:34pm
I no go watch Bollywood again
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by sholay2011(m): 5:35pm
This is disheartening.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by 69MissedCalls(m): 5:35pm
Sad.
My friend that schooled abroad used to tell people that he is Jamaican. You dare not claim to be Nigerian . so much hatred for Nigerians tho.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by uzoclinton(m): 5:36pm
Home sweet home
...... However damaged the country is
...............it's still ours... come back home.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by oviejnr(m): 5:37pm
If Nigeria is not favorable, is India the best country to run too?? Pls wait, is India a country?? Anyway, may God heal the land and give peace to the afflicted.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by YonkijiSappo: 5:37pm
Why am I not surprised?
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by dragonking3: 5:37pm
I give up. Nigerians should just come back home now and stop crying up and down
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by Brush1: 5:37pm
ConqueredWest:
What is being said, and what are you saying?.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by ednut1(m): 5:37pm
eyah, but wetin pple dey always find go all this useless countries self ehn.
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by stanway(m): 5:37pm
why us nigerians..it looks like a life of a nigerian is valueless
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by osemoses1234(m): 5:37pm
End time news
|Re: "Xenophobia Is Happening In India. Nigerians Being Beaten" - Nigerian Lady Says by tribalistseun: 5:37pm
Imagine ordinary India too? Haba wetin we do Buhari.
