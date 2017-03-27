Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death (4031 Views)

Here are new developments as well as photo of the boy while he was alive, as shared by a Facebook user ..



OBINNA IWUOHA FULL OF LIFE AND WHILE SHOT DEAD BY THE TRIGGER-HAPPY POLICEMAN



This is 16 year old Obinna Iwuoha while alive and this is him also stone dead. We are doing all these so that the world will see the cruelty and crudity as perpetrated by one Sergeant Wilson Ufere of Isiebu police division in the Imo State police command..



Please share, until the Imo CP, Inspector General of Police, the Police service commission, human Rights commission and the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria see it.



Sad sad sad!!



Na person pikin be this. After going through the stress of carrying him for 9 months. Think about how much his mother must have worked hard to pay his school fees



She must have been thinking about his future already and how she's going to reap the fruits of her labour



RIP. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss

now I know why some person will go to hell. No amount if pleading can save them... 1 Like



Yet the government is not doing well. Why? There was a thread on the Salary scale of police officers. I saw 9k month Haba this is enough to make a policeman misbehave. I'm not justifying the deed of the police.



RIP Young Soul

Sad. Little boy probably with his own dreams and aspirations just got 'cut off' by trigger happy police man. I think recession has affected the value of human life these days, people just get killed like chicken.



So what did they do to the Police Man?

RIP



May the people who killed you know no peace

Painful.

Nairaland is only a confirmation of the fact that Nigerians are completely desensitised to death and suffering, the way you people think nothing of somebody pasting even a child's corpse on the front page of a public website says a lot about most of you peoplea psyche. This is a trend that's very common in Nigerian media.

Don't near NIGERIAN POLICE!!! Avoid them like a plague. They will just kill you and NOTHING, absolutely NOTHING will happen!





RIP to the dead. So sad

It is a pity

rip

I wonder what kind of country is this nigeria self....

A nigerian police shooting a 16yrs old boy without doing anything?...so tewible!

