|Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by tyokunbo(m): 4:43pm
A 16 year old boy, Obinna Iwuoha, was allegedly shot dead by a trigger Happy police Sergeant, Wilson Ufere on Thursday at the infamous "Ugwu Omiri Lawyer" on Anara - Umuahia expressway in the okohia community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State. The policeman reportedly went berserk by killing the teenage boy while three others went in coma, owing to the injuries they sustained from the bullets he fired at them.
Here are new developments as well as photo of the boy while he was alive, as shared by a Facebook user ..
OBINNA IWUOHA FULL OF LIFE AND WHILE SHOT DEAD BY THE TRIGGER-HAPPY POLICEMAN
This is 16 year old Obinna Iwuoha while alive and this is him also stone dead. We are doing all these so that the world will see the cruelty and crudity as perpetrated by one Sergeant Wilson Ufere of Isiebu police division in the Imo State police command..
Please share, until the Imo CP, Inspector General of Police, the Police service commission, human Rights commission and the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria see it.
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/27/photo-of-boy-shot-dead-in-okohia-community-by-policemen-while-he-was-alive/
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Jetleeee: 4:47pm
Sad sad sad!!
Na person pikin be this. After going through the stress of carrying him for 9 months. Think about how much his mother must have worked hard to pay his school fees
She must have been thinking about his future already and how she's going to reap the fruits of her labour
RIP. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Jetleeee: 4:49pm
youngest85:
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by giftedheart1(m): 4:54pm
now I know why some person will go to hell. No amount if pleading can save them...
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by anotherydz(m): 5:00pm
What infuriated the police should be the first question that is worth a whole life? The police should be put justice.
Yet the government is not doing well. Why? There was a thread on the Salary scale of police officers. I saw 9k month Haba this is enough to make a policeman misbehave. I'm not justifying the deed of the police.
Government should do the needful while the policeman should face the music.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Ashleydolls(f): 5:02pm
RIP Young Soul
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by anotherydz(m): 5:09pm
youngest85:
A r.etard spotted. Do you have a family?
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by originalKsp(m): 7:08pm
Sad. Little boy probably with his own dreams and aspirations just got 'cut off' by trigger happy police man. I think recession has affected the value of human life these days, people just get killed like chicken.
Na wa o
Na real wa oo
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by valdes00(m): 7:08pm
youngest85:You av choosen to remain uncultured despite all the training you have received.. Haba!
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by iamkingzlee(m): 7:08pm
youngest85:Omoh even small sense like this you no get
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by YourWife(f): 7:09pm
youngest85:
May misfortune not befall you. Change your ways.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Joshmedia1: 7:09pm
So what did they do to the Police Man?
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Benjom(m): 7:09pm
Shame on you... and so shall it be.
.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by olasarah: 7:09pm
youngest85:
And na one mama born you ba?
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by wunmi590(m): 7:09pm
RIP
May the people who killed you know no peace
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Pavore9: 7:10pm
Painful.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Johnpaul2k2(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by ezeagu(m): 7:10pm
Nairaland is only a confirmation of the fact that Nigerians are completely desensitised to death and suffering, the way you people think nothing of somebody pasting even a child's corpse on the front page of a public website says a lot about most of you peoplea psyche. This is a trend that's very common in Nigerian media.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by botad(m): 7:10pm
Don't near NIGERIAN POLICE!!! Avoid them like a plague. They will just kill you and NOTHING, absolutely NOTHING will happen!
RIP to the dead. So sad
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Tiredoffakeshit(m): 7:10pm
youngest85:
God punish U.... Idiot
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by felo812000(m): 7:10pm
It is a pity
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Toluabigr8(m): 7:10pm
youngest85:
the SANGO that will fire you would come with TWO heads
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by FavoredGuy: 7:10pm
rip
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Punctual(m): 7:11pm
I wonder what kind of country is this nigeria self....
A nigerian police shooting a 16yrs old boy without doing anything?...so tewible!
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Joshmedia1: 7:12pm
youngest85:You were the first to comment, yet you no comment sense
I wish you are close to me, I would have taken you to Barrack Mtchew
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by Guestlander: 7:12pm
youngest85:
Sicko.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by DickDastardly(m): 7:12pm
youngest85:l think posts like this should attract permanent ban. This forum is for humans and not beasts. Mods kindly delete this at least. So nauseating.
Seun
Mynd44
Lalasticlala.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by tunjijones(m): 7:12pm
youngest85:
Are you that dumb?
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by maxiuc(m): 7:13pm
youngest85:Maaking mockery of the dead ok
U are mad no even Jack my puppy will tell you
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by OkoYiboz: 7:13pm
youngest85:
This is a very unfortunate thing to say and it shows the sort of upbringing your parents gave to you. The average stray local dog has better upbringing than you do.
|Re: Photo Of Boy Shot Dead In Imo State By Policemen before his death by ernie4life(m): 7:13pm
My dear you need help but sadly we lack psychiatrist in nigeria, but never the less try and donate your brain since you don't want to use it
youngest85:
