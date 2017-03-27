₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by itsdumebi(m): 5:46pm
-Urges Him to Emulate Wike On Security, Dev. Models
As Prominent Nigerians from within and outside Rivers State, including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, continue to visit the State and join Governor Nyesom Wike on projects tour, the Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah, has extended an invitation to the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, for similar undertaking across the State.
The PDP Chairman, while commending the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, other Governors, Senior citizens, religious and political leaders, who have made out time in spite of their tight schedules to come and see for themselves the developmental projects in Rivers State, particularly lauded similar visits by some All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors, who have demonstrated high spirit of patriotism and statesmanship during such visits and tours of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by Gov Wike across the State.
Bro Obuah noted that apart from the landmark peace and security in the State, which is largely a product of the various deliberate and committed efforts and successful amnesty programme of Governor Wike, Port-Harcourt, the State capital, and its environs now wear a new look, following the Operation Keep Rivers State Clean initiative of the current administration through the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.
In addition to this, Obuah maintained, infrastructural, human capacity and institutional development have been top priorities of the Gov Wike administration for which Rivers people, residents and business operators in the State are happy about.
Obuah however expressed grave concern over the insecurity leading to continued loss of lives of innocent citizens in Benue State under the watch of Mr. Ortom, noting that any government worth its salt should be able to provide security for lives and property of its citizens, a great feat that the Wike administration has achieved, even in the face of apparent distractions and politicization of insecurity by the opposition party in the State.
The PDP Chairman believes that visiting Rivers State and embarking on tour of developmental projects will avail Gov Ortom the opportunity to tap from Gov Wike’s wealth of experience and success story. “This is a passionate invitation to Mr. Ortom, which should not be taken for granted”, Obuah insisted.
“No man knows it all. If your style of leadership does not work, learn and adopt Gov Wike’s proactiveness in governance”, Obuah stated.
He listed some completed and ongoing projects across the three senatorial districts of the State to include the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court, Civic Centre, Dredging and Reclamation work at Ogbunabili/Nkpogu Location, Nkpogu Bridge, Trans-Amadi Road, Woji Akpajo Bridge, Slaughter Road, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Rumigbo, Igbo-Etche road, Airport-Ipo-Omademe Road, General Hospital, Ahoada, Reconstruction of Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba road, Ahoada-East LGA, General Hospital, Abua, General Hospital, Abonnema, General Hospital, Buguma, Zonal Hospital, Degema and General Hospital Omoku, Abonnema Link Road, Street and Traffic Lights, construction of New Jetties, amongst several others.
“To end the pains of our brothers, sisters and fellow countrymen in Benue State, we call on Gov Samuel Ortom to visit Rivers State and tap from Governor Wike’s security and developmental projects concept and expertise,” Obuah stressed, appealing to him to stop the media noise and take governance seriously.
Obuah regretted that the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, was unable to pay monthly salaries of civil servants running into several months, after borrowing over N60 billion in 7 months.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/03/27/ortomwike-feud-rivers-pdp-chairman-invites-gov-ortom-rivers-state-projects-tour/
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by OfficialAwol(m): 6:03pm
If men(wike) are talking, shemales(ortom) will also be talking.
Few days ago when we were asked the three worst performing governors, I know how Ortom's name was first in every nomination.
Rubbish
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by maria43: 6:04pm
Wike you wan jus finish Ortom.
I know Ortom is a very silly and useless governor. But you see, he is the CSO of his state only in name. The police, army and other security agencies are only answerable to the old man in aso villa.
My condolences always to the benue people, too weak to defend themselves. I don't wish my enemy half of what they are experiencing
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by Chibabi(m): 6:07pm
Ortom or Atom, u see how u disgracing ya sef ba
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by Swahili0(f): 7:16pm
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by gaetano: 7:17pm
So person born pikin finish come name am ortom
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by generalbush: 7:17pm
[left][/left]
That is Omenkalives village. He ran out due to the fear of herdsmen and sought refuge in Ijebu-ode.
Then he comes on Nairaland to pay homage to tnose that rendered him homeless and his towns men dead!! (Foolanis)
What a mess!! Well, all he cares about is his Belle!! (BMC)
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by eleojo23: 7:17pm
I heard that Ortom guy no dey perform well, is that true?
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by Scream(m): 7:18pm
Let them start challenging each other and embarrassing underperformed...
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by Joshmedia1: 7:18pm
Me self sabi smile Oooo
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by oviejnr(m): 7:18pm
O
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by AlphaStyles(m): 7:18pm
who dem epp
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by YourWife(f): 7:18pm
Yeah? You suppose give him 6 strokes of the cane for being a shame to the Exalted seat of the Executive Governor of Benue State.
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by dahunsy(m): 7:19pm
Coughs***clears throat# The same gov tom tom dat commission billboard as project?
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by cleatoris: 7:19pm
This Ortom is almost turning Wike to a saint with his idiocy.
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by Ola2004: 7:19pm
Ok
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by maxiuc(m): 7:20pm
This mumu benue state gov
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by gadgetsngs: 7:20pm
this one weak me oo
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by seeyouin2019: 7:20pm
Otum = my pussy in Ikwere language. Why is Wike trading banters with a pussy for heavens sake?
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by uncletech(m): 7:21pm
Otorm pls learn now and wake up u can do it u are man nah, if wike can u too u can haba nah.
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by Topgainer: 7:22pm
I support State of Emergency in Benue State, Ortom is confused.
Can't he learn from Fayose the act of proactiveness.
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by cleatoris: 7:22pm
gaetano:And you think such a person will not be a lazy nincompoop?
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by shammah1(m): 7:23pm
I
Re: Ortom/Wike Feud: Rivers PDP Chairman Invites Ortom To Rivers For Project Tour by GreatMahmud: 7:23pm
Just see how Benue has turned to public ridicule in d hands of Ortom. Fulani just use them dey chop suya while the governor dey look like M0roon, yet no tangible project on ground. I taya for this Benue people..
