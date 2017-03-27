



As Prominent Nigerians from within and outside Rivers State, including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, continue to visit the State and join Governor Nyesom Wike on projects tour, the Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah, has extended an invitation to the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, for similar undertaking across the State.



The PDP Chairman, while commending the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, other Governors, Senior citizens, religious and political leaders, who have made out time in spite of their tight schedules to come and see for themselves the developmental projects in Rivers State, particularly lauded similar visits by some All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors, who have demonstrated high spirit of patriotism and statesmanship during such visits and tours of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by Gov Wike across the State.



Bro Obuah noted that apart from the landmark peace and security in the State, which is largely a product of the various deliberate and committed efforts and successful amnesty programme of Governor Wike, Port-Harcourt, the State capital, and its environs now wear a new look, following the Operation Keep Rivers State Clean initiative of the current administration through the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.



In addition to this, Obuah maintained, infrastructural, human capacity and institutional development have been top priorities of the Gov Wike administration for which Rivers people, residents and business operators in the State are happy about.



Obuah however expressed grave concern over the insecurity leading to continued loss of lives of innocent citizens in Benue State under the watch of Mr. Ortom, noting that any government worth its salt should be able to provide security for lives and property of its citizens, a great feat that the Wike administration has achieved, even in the face of apparent distractions and politicization of insecurity by the opposition party in the State.



The PDP Chairman believes that visiting Rivers State and embarking on tour of developmental projects will avail Gov Ortom the opportunity to tap from Gov Wike’s wealth of experience and success story. “This is a passionate invitation to Mr. Ortom, which should not be taken for granted”, Obuah insisted.



“No man knows it all. If your style of leadership does not work, learn and adopt Gov Wike’s proactiveness in governance”, Obuah stated.



He listed some completed and ongoing projects across the three senatorial districts of the State to include the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court, Civic Centre, Dredging and Reclamation work at Ogbunabili/Nkpogu Location, Nkpogu Bridge, Trans-Amadi Road, Woji Akpajo Bridge, Slaughter Road, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Rumigbo, Igbo-Etche road, Airport-Ipo-Omademe Road, General Hospital, Ahoada, Reconstruction of Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba road, Ahoada-East LGA, General Hospital, Abua, General Hospital, Abonnema, General Hospital, Buguma, Zonal Hospital, Degema and General Hospital Omoku, Abonnema Link Road, Street and Traffic Lights, construction of New Jetties, amongst several others.



“To end the pains of our brothers, sisters and fellow countrymen in Benue State, we call on Gov Samuel Ortom to visit Rivers State and tap from Governor Wike’s security and developmental projects concept and expertise,” Obuah stressed, appealing to him to stop the media noise and take governance seriously.



Obuah regretted that the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, was unable to pay monthly salaries of civil servants running into several months, after borrowing over N60 billion in 7 months.





