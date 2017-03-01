Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria (2206 Views)

The Compliance Task Force that Ali set up has just impounded 223 vehicles, 13 of which belong to a senator in Kano state.



The Task Force Zonal Commander, Mr Bala Dole, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.



He said the vehicles, belonging to the unidentified senator were; 12 new Toyota Hilux and one Land Cruiser Jeep.



Dole, who declined to name the said Senator, said the 13 vehicles were trailed from Maigatari in Jigawa, following an intelligence report, indicating they were smuggled into Nigeria via land borders.



“Based on the intelligence report, the vehicles were 30 in number but we were able to trail 13 of them 12 of which were hidden in the senator’s compound.



“We sealed the house and retrieved the vehicles and they are now in our custody,” Dole said.



The identity of the senator will remain a guessing game for now.



There are three senators representing Kano State.



They are Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano central; Barau Jibrin, Kano North and Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, Kano South. All are representing the All Progressives Congress.



The task force also said that it seized other items, including foodstuff worth N269.5 million in Kano and Jigawa states within eight months.



The items included 9,757 bags of rice, 2,916 of foreign supergetti, 2,770 cartons of foreign vegetable oil and 999 cartons of macaroni.



He said others were; 889 veils of second hand clothes, 50 used school bags, 110 cartons of new foreign shoes, 956 bags of mosquito coil and six fairly used cars.



“The total value of the seizure made by the task force since it was established in July 2016, excluding the 13 Senator’s vehicles, is N269.5 million.



“We are yet to determine the cost of the 13 vehicles belonging to the Senator“.



Corruption and the nigerian Senate are

APC=Corruption.

Corruption=APC.

Truth is mine.

Kiss the truth! 2 Likes

Law breakers the gods of liepod yoots.



Kiss the truth! 5 Likes 1 Share

Gaya Kabiru sef

I know the fight against Ali is not ordinary. Our National Assembly is a waste of money! 2 Likes

Corrupt senators that specializes in stealing, looting, embezzlement and headed by the master of corruption himself called Saraki with his 40 abi na 300 thieves, useless government headed by hardened criminals, enjoying alone while the masses are dying 1 Like

Nigerian polithiefcians sha.. If naija senators should swap with their American counterparts for a year, by the time each congressmen return to their country they'll know what's up..



With all the bogus bonuses, allowances, looted and stashed funds, they're still evading tax on imports, yet na them make law



It's high time financial corruption for government workers attract serious penalties, like capital punishment. You steal, we seize the whole loot and fire or hang you.





Nigerian polithiefcians sha.. If naija senators should swap with their American counterparts for a year, by the time each congressmen return to their country they'll know what's up..

With all the bogus bonuses, allowances, looted and stashed funds, they're still evading tax on imports, yet na them make law

It's high time financial corruption for government workers attract serious penalties, like capital punishment. You steal, we seize the whole loot and fire or hang you.

Ali wants to cause another round of fight between him and the Nigerian Senate when the current one is not resolved yet. I don't see Buhari achieving anything in his four years with the current Senate and the presidency cabal.

But what stop them in telling us the name of the senators more reason I preferred Sahara reporters than any other online news..

muyibaba222:

Ali wants to cause another round of fight between him and the Nigerian Senate when the current one is not resolved yet. I don't see Buhari achieving anything in his four years with the current Senate and the presidency cabal. at least he fully exposed saraki and his over 300 thieves at least he fully exposed saraki and his over 300 thieves 1 Like

Ali watch your back because this blood sucking sinators will come for you big time.

Just look at the crooks.. And they wonder why the customs lost revenue to the tune of four trillion naira from Yaradua to Buhari and want to conduct a probe to assertain where the leakage came from..



benuejosh:

Ali watch your back because this blood sucking sinators will come for you big time. No shaking for Ali. He is doing his job well. No shaking for Ali. He is doing his job well.

This "movie" can only be sweet if those indicted of fraud, cutting corners, smuggling in any form are investigated, arrested, disgraced and suspended







St least that's what would have happened to a common man

Shey the Sinathief wan turn Car dealers nahh. Frivolity at it's peak.

Senate vs Customs..........E just dey hot!

SmartchoicesNG:

APC=Corruption.

Corruption=APC.

Truth is mine.

Kiss the truth! At least the party is making a move to expose and fight the bad eggs within it unlike PDP that celebrated its criminals and gave some National awards. At least the party is making a move to expose and fight the bad eggs within it unlike PDP that celebrated its criminals and gave some National awards.

Season of Senators

this is arrant nonsense. the custom is prolly gonna release the seized items and the stupid senator Is gonna deny ownership, even when there is a glaring evidence ... the law is only meant for common citizens ...those bastards are definitely above the law, unless they go against another big gun....

no way forward for us if the leaders are not willing to lead by example and the followers to ain't ready to demand accountability

Let d customs shut up jare. Ware uniform and go dia and tell dem dey are rouge if truly u av d information or just shut d hell up. This country juat weak me wit media trial

Supergetti is what you get when you have urchins as gatekeepers and you have thugs as examiners in the Senate. This country is spiraling out of control. Sad.

So you can't spell spaghetti... Na WA oooo

Story for the gods. Tomorrow the same custom will release the 13 vehicles

senator the car dealer another senator rice dealer.