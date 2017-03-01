₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by olokeded: 7:38pm On Mar 27
Here is another reason for Nigerian senators to be angry with Hameed Ali, a retired colonel, heading the Nigerian Customs Service as Comptroller-General.
The Compliance Task Force that Ali set up has just impounded 223 vehicles, 13 of which belong to a senator in Kano state.
The Task Force Zonal Commander, Mr Bala Dole, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.
He said the vehicles, belonging to the unidentified senator were; 12 new Toyota Hilux and one Land Cruiser Jeep.
Dole, who declined to name the said Senator, said the 13 vehicles were trailed from Maigatari in Jigawa, following an intelligence report, indicating they were smuggled into Nigeria via land borders.
“Based on the intelligence report, the vehicles were 30 in number but we were able to trail 13 of them 12 of which were hidden in the senator’s compound.
“We sealed the house and retrieved the vehicles and they are now in our custody,” Dole said.
The identity of the senator will remain a guessing game for now.
There are three senators representing Kano State.
They are Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano central; Barau Jibrin, Kano North and Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, Kano South. All are representing the All Progressives Congress.
The task force also said that it seized other items, including foodstuff worth N269.5 million in Kano and Jigawa states within eight months.
The items included 9,757 bags of rice, 2,916 of foreign supergetti, 2,770 cartons of foreign vegetable oil and 999 cartons of macaroni.
He said others were; 889 veils of second hand clothes, 50 used school bags, 110 cartons of new foreign shoes, 956 bags of mosquito coil and six fairly used cars.
“The total value of the seizure made by the task force since it was established in July 2016, excluding the 13 Senator’s vehicles, is N269.5 million.
“We are yet to determine the cost of the 13 vehicles belonging to the Senator“.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/customs-seizes-senators-13-cars.html
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by adesammy1(m): 7:40pm On Mar 27
Space booked
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by electricfencers: 7:46pm On Mar 27
Corruption and the nigerian Senate are
Check my signature for installation of electric fences
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by SmartchoicesNG: 7:46pm On Mar 27
APC=Corruption.
Corruption=APC.
Truth is mine.
Kiss the truth!
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by wickyyolo: 7:47pm On Mar 27
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by TimeManager(m): 7:48pm On Mar 27
Law breakers the gods of liepod yoots.
Kiss the truth!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Keneking: 7:53pm On Mar 27
Gaya Kabiru sef
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by CoolFreeday(m): 7:58pm On Mar 27
I know the fight against Ali is not ordinary. Our National Assembly is a waste of money!
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 7:58pm On Mar 27
Corrupt senators that specializes in stealing, looting, embezzlement and headed by the master of corruption himself called Saraki with his 40 abi na 300 thieves, useless government headed by hardened criminals, enjoying alone while the masses are dying
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by SNOWCREAM(m): 8:08pm On Mar 27
Nigerian polithiefcians sha.. If naija senators should swap with their American counterparts for a year, by the time each congressmen return to their country they'll know what's up..
With all the bogus bonuses, allowances, looted and stashed funds, they're still evading tax on imports, yet na them make law
It's high time financial corruption for government workers attract serious penalties, like capital punishment. You steal, we seize the whole loot and fire or hang you.
Lalasticlala how far
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by muyibaba222(m): 8:14pm On Mar 27
Ali wants to cause another round of fight between him and the Nigerian Senate when the current one is not resolved yet. I don't see Buhari achieving anything in his four years with the current Senate and the presidency cabal.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Sketchandcraft: 8:15pm On Mar 27
But what stop them in telling us the name of the senators more reason I preferred Sahara reporters than any other online news..
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Sketchandcraft: 8:15pm On Mar 27
muyibaba222:at least he fully exposed saraki and his over 300 thieves
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by benuejosh(m): 8:49pm On Mar 27
Ali watch your back because this blood sucking sinators will come for you big time.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by omenkaLives: 8:54pm On Mar 27
Just look at the crooks.. And they wonder why the customs lost revenue to the tune of four trillion naira from Yaradua to Buhari and want to conduct a probe to assertain where the leakage came from..
Smh.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by jamace(m): 9:06pm On Mar 27
benuejosh:No shaking for Ali. He is doing his job well.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Justuceleague2: 6:15am
This "movie" can only be sweet if those indicted of fraud, cutting corners, smuggling in any form are investigated, arrested, disgraced and suspended
St least that's what would have happened to a common man
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Agimor(m): 6:19am
Shey the Sinathief wan turn Car dealers nahh. Frivolity at it's peak.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Pavore9: 6:20am
Senate vs Customs..........E just dey hot!
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by ba7man(m): 6:24am
SmartchoicesNG:At least the party is making a move to expose and fight the bad eggs within it unlike PDP that celebrated its criminals and gave some National awards.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by ExAngel007(f): 6:35am
Season of Senators
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by teamsynergy: 8:23am
this is arrant nonsense. the custom is prolly gonna release the seized items and the stupid senator Is gonna deny ownership, even when there is a glaring evidence ... the law is only meant for common citizens ...those bastards are definitely above the law, unless they go against another big gun....
no way forward for us if the leaders are not willing to lead by example and the followers to ain't ready to demand accountability
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by jbkomo(m): 8:23am
Let d customs shut up jare. Ware uniform and go dia and tell dem dey are rouge if truly u av d information or just shut d hell up. This country juat weak me wit media trial
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by obembet(m): 8:23am
Again
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by smartty68(m): 8:23am
.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by whitering: 8:24am
e
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by ZACHIE: 8:24am
Supergetti is what you get when you have urchins as gatekeepers and you have thugs as examiners in the Senate. This country is spiraling out of control. Sad.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by helphelp: 8:24am
So you can't spell spaghetti... Na WA oooo
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by emmanuel596(m): 8:25am
You think you are doing me
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Celestyn8213: 8:25am
Story for the gods. Tomorrow the same custom will release the 13 vehicles
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by Abeyjide: 8:25am
senator the car dealer another senator rice dealer.
|Re: Customs Seizes Senator’s 13 Cars Smuggled Into Nigeria by oluwayimika123: 8:25am
nnnn
