|Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 8:25pm
Here are photos reportedly showing 30 containers of rice which were seized by Customs officials linked to Senator Hope Uzodinma representing Imo West. According to reports, the goods were fraudulently declared and smuggled into Nigeria as Yeast..
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photos-of-seized-containers-of-rice.html
Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Vizzim(m): 8:28pm
We expect nothing more than dis from our senators. Followers only follow footsteps of thier leader.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by benuejosh(m): 8:29pm
welcome to Nigeria..
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by olasarah: 8:30pm
Hehehehe...
These guys never cease to amaze me. Lol
Meanwhile
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Aufbauh(m): 8:31pm
OMG! Hope Uzodinma; A leopard can never lose it spot.
Once a guy man,always a G-man.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Mrjo(m): 8:31pm
Hope trap don catch u. Season of senetors
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by edoyad(m): 8:37pm
So what exactly are they asking for, that the rice be returned ? They must be mad if so
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by LoveMachine(m): 8:40pm
I wanna swim in that sea of party jollof! LAWD!
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by soberdrunk(m): 9:14pm
..........and yet what the Senate is worried about is the customs boss not wearing "uniform"
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by stonemind(m): 9:14pm
G
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Moreoffaith(m): 9:14pm
Abeg make dem share the rice give us chop abeg...rice cost for market now
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by pxjosh(m): 9:15pm
so the question now is: what will now happen to the rice last last?.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Fesirb111: 9:15pm
we know them
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Talk2Bella(f): 9:15pm
corruption at the top
he was caught cos he didn't settle well
I hope they don't share it amongst themselves people at IDP camps really need it
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by jmichlins(m): 9:15pm
Idp camps una food don land.
Many will come to defend him
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by OsitaJustice: 9:15pm
Gamgam!!!
This guy many times I watch him speak in the NA, I wonder how he even made it to the NA.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by WapG: 9:15pm
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by IDnoble1: 9:16pm
this is season film, Ng Senate vs NgCustom & Efcc. season 2
watch out for
Season, 3,4........ Marked by Sahara film Nigeria limited.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by bettercreature(m): 9:16pm
And what is his crime! why do these people have to monopolize rice
Nobody has 2 heads
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by bishopsele84: 9:16pm
They should allow the man to do his business after all he's not the only one involved in illicit business in the zoo called Nigeria
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Sachiopropty(m): 9:16pm
Share the rice to IDP camps sharply give them hope
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by jeeqaa7(m): 9:16pm
Ok
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by auntysimbiat(f): 9:16pm
hmmm
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by Trustisaburden: 9:16pm
There's more to this than what meets the eyes....He's probably not in the good books of the power that be. SMH
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by jossy4joseph(m): 9:16pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by obataokenwa(m): 9:16pm
Nigeria is in a deep mess if this witch hunting continue.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by freshness2020(m): 9:16pm
...the matter will die off like thin air.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by nairaman66(m): 9:16pm
Can of worms
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by kbams241: 9:17pm
Hmmmm. Dis confirms d hatred dey had for d custom boss
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by OsitaJustice: 9:17pm
Gamgam!!!
Sometimes when I watch this guy talk in the NA, I wonder how he even made it to the NA.
|Re: Seized Containers Of Rice Linked To Senator Hope Uzodinma Smuggled As Yeast (Pic by jeeqaa7(m): 9:17pm
Okmfgf
