Source;



Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters Here are photos reportedly showing 30 containers of rice which were seized by Customs officials linked to Senator Hope Uzodinma representing Imo West. According to reports, the goods were fraudulently declared and smuggled into Nigeria as Yeast..Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photos-of-seized-containers-of-rice.html Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters 1 Like 1 Share

We expect nothing more than dis from our senators. Followers only follow footsteps of thier leader. 20 Likes

welcome to Nigeria.. 8 Likes



These guys never cease to amaze me. Lol



OMG! Hope Uzodinma; A leopard can never lose it spot.

Once a guy man,always a G-man. 17 Likes

Hope trap don catch u. Season of senetors 3 Likes 1 Share

So what exactly are they asking for, that the rice be returned ? They must be mad if so 17 Likes 2 Shares

I wanna swim in that sea of party jollof! LAWD! 3 Likes

..........and yet what the Senate is worried about is the customs boss not wearing "uniform" 25 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg make dem share the rice give us chop abeg...rice cost for market now 9 Likes 1 Share

so the question now is: what will now happen to the rice last last?. 7 Likes

we know them 3 Likes

corruption at the top



he was caught cos he didn't settle well



I hope they don't share it amongst themselves people at IDP camps really need it 1 Like 1 Share

Idp camps una food don land.





Many will come to defend him 6 Likes

This guy many times I watch him speak in the NA, I wonder how he even made it to the NA. 5 Likes





this is season film, Ng Senate vs NgCustom & Efcc. season 2

watch out for

Season, 3,4........ Marked by Sahara film Nigeria limited. 1 Like

And what is his crime! why do these people have to monopolize rice

Nobody has 2 heads 1 Like 1 Share

They should allow the man to do his business after all he's not the only one involved in illicit business in the zoo called Nigeria







www.sachiong.com Share the rice to IDP camps sharply give them hope 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

hmmm

There's more to this than what meets the eyes....He's probably not in the good books of the power that be. SMH

hmmmmm

Nigeria is in a deep mess if this witch hunting continue. 1 Like 2 Shares

...the matter will die off like thin air.

Can of worms

Hmmmm. Dis confirms d hatred dey had for d custom boss 6 Likes 1 Share

