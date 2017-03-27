Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Court Orders Seizure Of "Okafor's Law", Omoni Oboli's Film (3999 Views)

The court also issued an interim order, suspending the release and launch of the film, in any movie theatre or cinema house onMarch 31, pending the determination of a motion on notice before the court.



The judge ordered the seizure of all copies, materials, projections or infringing materials, relating to the subject matter.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the orders followed an ex parte application filed by a company, Rancoteur Productions Ltd, on behalf of a Canada based script writer, Jude Idada.

Idada lays claim to the film “Okafor’s Law” as his intellectual property.



The plaintiff had filed the suit through Anthony Idigbe, seeking an order, halting the premiere and release of the said “Okafor’s Law”, pending the determination of a copyright infringement suit filed against Oboli.



Joined as first to third defendants in the suit are: Dioni Visions Entertainment, Omoni Oboli, and The Filmore Ltd.



The plaintiff, in its exparte application, had sought an order, restraining the premiere or release of the said film, as well as an anton piller order, seizing all copies of the infringing material.



The exparte application was moved in terms by counsel from the law firm of Idigbe, O. Otudor, who urged the court to grant the orders as prayed.



Delivering his ruling on the exparte motion, Justice Buba granted the orders as prayed.



The court made the following orders:



“An order of interim injunction, restraining the first to third defendants, whether by themselves or their privies, from premiering the feature film “Okafor’s Law”, in Lagos or any part of Nigeria, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.



“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendant from releasing the featured film in any movie theatre or Cinema house on March 31, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.



“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants from

distributing the featured film, pending the determination of the motion on notice.



“An Anton piller order is granted to the plaintiff, to enter into the defendant’s premises, Cinema, Studio and other places of dissemination, to seize all copies of infringing materials relating to subject matter.



“An order, directing the defendants to deliver and surrender to the plaintiff’s solicitors, all products and packages with the inscription, “Okafor’s Law” and volume of transaction or trade which have been done by defendants.



“An order directing the defendants to permit the court’s bailiff, and such other persons not exceeding four (4), to enter the premises on any working day of Monday to Saturday at 8am to 8pm, to remove all products or packages with the name “Okafor’s Law”



“An order for a search to be conducted at Viva Heights Odudu Eleyiwo St, Block 15, plot 17 Oniru Victoria Island, and Plot 1378D Joseph Namah close, off Karimu Kotun St, Victoria Island and all other places where Okafor’s Law is stored and sold



“An order declaring that a failure of defendants to comply with the court’s order, will put the plaintiff at liberty to apply for committal to prison of such person,”



The court thereafter, fixed March 29 for hearing of the motion on notice.



NAN reports that the movie “Okafor’s Law” is billed for release on March 31,



The court’s order was, however, served on the defendants on the evening of March 24 shortly before the movie’s premiere.atthe IMAX Cinema in Lagos.



The order consequently, clogged the premiering of the debut movie.



Jude Idada had accused Oboli of copyright infringement on the “Okafor’s Law” movie, adding that she had stolen his story idea for the movie in September 2016.



He alleged that Oboli took the work he had done regarding “Okafor’s Law”, and developed it without giving him due credit.



He avers that the producer, however, went ahead to set March 31, as a release date for the movie, in spite of a demand letter sent to her, as well as a copyright infringement suit instituted.



NAN reports that “Okafor’s Law” stars: Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Gabriel Afolayan, Funke Bucknor among other Nollywood actors and actresses.



Oboli is a popular Nollywood Producer, actress, Director and script writer.



(Source: UltimateGist.net)



News like these excite me.



These females have to learn how to act.



Toke Makinwa is next. They feel they are too diva to bother about court cases. They law isn't looking at your makeup laden faces dear.



You can't plagiarise or tarnish a person's image and hide behind your gender/makeup.



I bet when Maje's lawsuit kicks in, Toke will go to press crying and acting like the victim. It's difficult to out-victim a woman in the court of public opinion (even with all the evidence in the world) but it's pretty easy to out-victim them in the court of law.



I'll love to see how Toke will keep her face when she comes out to the press to cry after the court orders seizure of all the copies of her book.



"100mill in the account" for Maje! 14 Likes

You are a typical run-off-the-mill female. You are like them two females are referred to in my post.

Always feeling life should bend to accommodate them. Females like you have a problem with owning your sh1t. Be a responsible adult! Respect the rule of law! Respect people's intellectual properties! Respect people's privacy! BE AN ADULT. GROW UP!!



You don't need the dictionary or google to figure this out. You don't need a shrink neither. All you need to do is STOP BEING A SUB-ADULT AND BE AN ADULT WITH COMMON SENSE.



Now run along lil one! You are a typical run-off-the-mill female. You are like them two females are referred to in my post.Always feeling life should bend to accommodate them. Females like you have a problem with owning your sh1t. Be a responsible adult! Respect the rule of law! Respect people's intellectual properties! Respect people's privacy! BE AN ADULT. GROW UP!!You don't need the dictionary or google to figure this out. You don't need a shrink neither. All you need to do is STOP BEING A SUB-ADULT AND BE AN ADULT WITH COMMON SENSE.Now run along lil one! 32 Likes

I told you to run along but you are a bad listener, I get it.



You come across as a woman child with learning disability and a severe case low of self esteem.



You can't stand the truth. Logic is alien to you. Will I join issues with a sub-adult? No! Not until you act matured and understand its concomitant responsibility.



I would tell you to run along but you wouldn't. So stick around female. You aren't useful anywhere else anyway! I told you to run along but you are a bad listener, I get it.You come across as a woman child with learning disability and a severe case low of self esteem.You can't stand the truth. Logic is alien to you. Will I join issues with a sub-adult? No! Not until you act matured and understand its concomitant responsibility.I would tell you to run along but you wouldn't. So stick around female. You aren't useful anywhere else anyway! 24 Likes

Lalasticlala do the needful

This is going to be interesting...

Ok

You take style dey advertise ur friend , No bi by force nao



KILODE ..... You take style dey advertise ur friend , No bi by force naoKILODE ..... 3 Likes 1 Share

First of many

Ok

stop plagiarism



this is a good one coming from nigeria



people will learn to respect other people intellectual property. 1 Like

Very good, you don't just use people and dump them.. if she was wise she would have settled him and acknowledged him properly. Gone are the days you get away with stuffs like this..... She should have struck a deal with him

Seun, the FTC and STC haff run mad o

I thought she said she will still do the movie premiere on 31st of this month?

She should settle out of court with the guy and place him on percentage. The deed has been done, millions invested on the movie.





My thought though!

Ok

How person go thief enter another person brain go thief idea? Na woah ooo. Okafor's law don break the law.

BUT WHY?

That is not nice

Ntooor









The Court is powerful.

