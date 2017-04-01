Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) (6821 Views)

Omoni Oboli and her colleagues stormed Benin and got overwhelmed by the crowd who got angry after tickets sold out an hour before the movie. The actress and her crew from there moved on to Delta state where the sold out trailer continued... Its up up from here on out for Omoni Oboli and Okafor's Law .. Congrats to the filmmaker and her crew.



Impressed,that just like our Music,we have really started patronizing our movies at the movie theater.



With a culture of going to the movies,the movie pirates and bootleggers will soon run out of business. 27 Likes 3 Shares



After una go bring out figures wey una nor achieve 1 Like

it cannot pass the wedding party 1 Like

Never heard of it until the law suit. Talk about seemingly ugly situation turning out beautiful at last. 2 Likes

I wont be surprised if the pirated version has already hit Alaba Market 2 Likes

I just hope this was not a planned work to get the maximum profits. Bad publicity goes a long way to market a product "if" it is well "managed" or "controlled" 3 Likes



I wont be surprised if the pirated version has already hit Alaba Market she should come to Alaba na

More people are patronizing her here. Even the Northerners

I am sure Aba boys already have their copies

Never heard of it until the law suit. Talk about seemingly ugly situation turning out beautiful at last. what if it was publicity stunt to get the name out? anything is possible with this celebs what if it was publicity stunt to get the name out?anything is possible with this celebs









The truth is; the court case helped in promoting the movie. Congrats to her.

Thats nice, congrats to her

Lies from Mrs Oboli again ..Trying to hype her film 1 Like

I've seen the movie and I'm not impressed.



It's not something new, just one of several disappointment from nollywood 2 Likes

let the charts do the talking

Too much love

Too much love



