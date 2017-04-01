₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,362 members, 3,465,894 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 11:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) (6821 Views)
Court Lifts Injunction On “okafor’s Law” Movie, To Show In Cinemas Tomorrow / Court Orders Seizure Of "Okafor's Law", Omoni Oboli's Film / Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by TunezMediaTV: 6:32am
Despite the legal dispute that threatened to end the journey of Omoni Oboli's Okafor Law, the movie is doing great and beyond expectations as Nigerians have been flooding cinemas to watch the latest nollywood flick that has started showing promises of breaking another Box office record.
Omoni Oboli and her colleagues stormed Benin and got overwhelmed by the crowd who got angry after tickets sold out an hour before the movie. The actress and her crew from there moved on to Delta state where the sold out trailer continued... Its up up from here on out for Omoni Oboli and Okafor's Law .. Congrats to the filmmaker and her crew.
See all the photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/04/omoni-obolis-okafor-law-getting-sold.html
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by HungerBAD: 6:34am
Cool.
Impressed,that just like our Music,we have really started patronizing our movies at the movie theater.
With a culture of going to the movies,the movie pirates and bootleggers will soon run out of business.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by TunezMediaTV: 6:35am
More photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/04/omoni-obolis-okafor-law-getting-sold.html
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by funnynation(m): 6:36am
nice one
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by OKorowanta: 6:38am
After una go bring out figures wey una nor achieve
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by MJBOLT(m): 7:08am
it cannot pass the wedding party
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Destined2win: 7:11am
Never heard of it until the law suit. Talk about seemingly ugly situation turning out beautiful at last.
2 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 7:34am
I wont be surprised if the pirated version has already hit Alaba Market
2 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by clickbnkgod: 9:59am
I just hope this was not a planned work to get the maximum profits. Bad publicity goes a long way to market a product "if" it is well "managed" or "controlled"
3 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 10:00am
Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by binsanni(m): 10:02am
clickbnkgod:
nice one
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by gokay11(m): 10:02am
Congratulations
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 10:02am
k
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 10:02am
Good for her
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by clickbnkgod: 10:03am
binsanni:
The frontpage hustle is real bro
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by dmltoyin(m): 10:03am
Kobicove:she should come to Alaba na
More people are patronizing her here. Even the Northerners
Just 50box and ur good
LOVE NOT WAR ∆
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 10:03am
I am sure Aba boys already have their copies
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by robotix: 10:04am
Destined2win:what if it was publicity stunt to get the name out? anything is possible with this celebs
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by naza9ja(m): 10:04am
The truth is; the court case helped in promoting the movie. Congrats to her.
Thanks for supporting Efe, please keep voting
SMS: Vote Efe to 32052
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vCS6NKfWmk
3 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by zangiff(m): 10:04am
okay...................
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Rextayne: 10:04am
This apparently are best top notch streaming apps, that you can use to stream and download latest movies, music videos e.t.c, i've made it easy for you by compiling the best of the best, You can download them below.
http://techfizzout.blogspot.is/2015/09/top-5-android-streaming-apps.html?m=1
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by skarlett(f): 10:04am
Thats nice, congrats to her
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Nicholas190(m): 10:05am
Who Dey help?
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:08am
Lies from Mrs Oboli again ..Trying to hype her film
1 Like
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by jmembre(m): 10:09am
JEsus is Lord indeed
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by initialize(m): 10:11am
I've seen the movie and I'm not impressed.
It's not something new, just one of several disappointment from nollywood
2 Likes
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by mennagina(m): 10:12am
HungerBAD:who be this one[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by kolakunle11(m): 10:12am
let the charts do the talking
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 10:13am
Too much love
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 10:14am
Too much love
Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by castrol180(m): 10:18am
Obo - li werey
|Re: Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" Sold Out In Cinemas (Photos) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 10:19am
*khalifa-laugh* well played aunt Omoni. Next time they will fall too.
Tough Love - The Naija Movie Critique Thread (Only Naija Movies) / Nonso Diobi Aims Higher In America / Indomie Advert Is The Best Advert On Tv
Viewing this topic: QuantAnalyst, baffylander(m), Durang(m), viceldo(m), Anietie1(m), femtoj2, mcdokwe(m), peacekante, cedaraustine(m), mokset123, mrmachine, janway(f), ossuofia1, porchster, Bukast(m), chaerless(m), surestsam(m), laonidolla(m), 9jaBloke, Yels, Gista01, smileshinz(f), onwards, drexx(m), tk4rd, itzmoni(m), Neesha(f) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13