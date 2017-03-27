Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste (4486 Views)

Black Friday At Ibadan Shoprite: Customers Take Canned Drinks, Ate Packaged Rice / Customs Removes Ban On Importation Of Rice / Recession: Dangote Threatens To Stop Tomato Paste Production (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to operators, the value of imported tomato paste in Nigeria is about $170 million and $50 million spent on triple tomato concentrate.



In a document obtained yesterday from the Federal Ministry of Industry and trade and investment titled: ‘Implementation of the tomato sector policy’ which was signed by the Director, Industry Development of the ministry, Mr. Adewale Bakare, stated that such action would revive the sector, create jobs and preserve foreign exchange.



The document stated: “As you are aware, government has overtime engaged tomato industry stakeholders on ways to deepen the industry and particularly, encourage the use of locally produced tomato fruits across the value chain. It is in that regard that I am directed to bring to your notice the decision of the government towards boosting production and attracting investments into the tomato sector.



“These include ‘classification of greenhouse equipment as agricultural equipment to attract zero per cent import duty. Ban on the importation of tomato paste, powder or concentrate put up for retailing and others Ban on tomato prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid and others.



“Increase in the tariff on the tomato concentrate and other concentrates (HS Code 2002.90.11.000) from five percent to 50 percent and additional levy of $1,500 per metric tons with the objective of increasing the current tariff from five percent to 50 percent (35percent +5 percent+10 percent) and an additional levy of US$1,500 metric ton. Restriction on the importation of tomato concentrates to the seaports to address abuse of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation scheme (ETLS) and inclusion of tomato production and processing in the list of industries eligible for investment incentives administered by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).”



It further stated that “It is expected that the foregoing measures which are situated within the overall road map for the development of the industry, will create jobs, save foreign exchange and create capacity for export of tomato concentrate and paste to ECOWAS sub –region and beyond.”



http://investorsking.com/fg-bans-importation-of-packaged-tomato-paste/ The federal government, though the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, yesterday banned the importation of tomato paste, powder or concentrate, and increased the tariff on importation of tomato concentrate among others from five to 50 per cent in order to revive the tomato sector.According to operators, the value of imported tomato paste in Nigeria is about $170 million and $50 million spent on triple tomato concentrate.In a document obtained yesterday from the Federal Ministry of Industry and trade and investment titled: ‘Implementation of the tomato sector policy’ which was signed by the Director, Industry Development of the ministry, Mr. Adewale Bakare, stated that such action would revive the sector, create jobs and preserve foreign exchange.The document stated: “As you are aware, government has overtime engaged tomato industry stakeholders on ways to deepen the industry and particularly, encourage the use of locally produced tomato fruits across the value chain. It is in that regard that I am directed to bring to your notice the decision of the government towards boosting production and attracting investments into the tomato sector.“These include ‘classification of greenhouse equipment as agricultural equipment to attract zero per cent import duty. Ban on the importation of tomato paste, powder or concentrate put up for retailing and others Ban on tomato prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid and others.“Increase in the tariff on the tomato concentrate and other concentrates (HS Code 2002.90.11.000) from five percent to 50 percent and additional levy of $1,500 per metric tons with the objective of increasing the current tariff from five percent to 50 percent (35percent +5 percent+10 percent) and an additional levy of US$1,500 metric ton. Restriction on the importation of tomato concentrates to the seaports to address abuse of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation scheme (ETLS) and inclusion of tomato production and processing in the list of industries eligible for investment incentives administered by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).”It further stated that “It is expected that the foregoing measures which are situated within the overall road map for the development of the industry, will create jobs, save foreign exchange and create capacity for export of tomato concentrate and paste to ECOWAS sub –region and beyond.” 8 Likes

Hope We Have A Tomato Factory To Meet Local Demand 3 Likes

jjbest123:

Hope We Have A Tomato Factory To Meet Local Demand

Dangote, Erisco, etc but I hope their quality is the same with their foreign counterparts. Dangote, Erisco, etc but I hope their quality is the same with their foreign counterparts. 4 Likes

Truth234:





Dangote, Erisco, etc but I hope their quality is the same with their foreign counterparts. Hope The Meet Up With Demand, Quality Is What We Need Hope The Meet Up With Demand, Quality Is What We Need

It's a nice development, but I hope we do have a plan? ( Exporting rather than importing) 2 Likes

Hope Erisco has relocated to China like he said? let's see how he's going to sell his tomato paste in Nigeria. 9 Likes

It will be nice if it strengthened our foreign exchange

It's a welcomed development. Too many unknown tomato pastes flooding the market. Let's patronise our local content. 5 Likes

Erisco tomato paste is the best but very scarce in the market here in the north.

But fresh/packaged tomatoes within the country has not sustained us enough but anyway.... kudos to FG.





Sms vote Tboss to 32052 to save Tboss

After frustrating erisco out of Nigeria, they are now baning its importation in order to give dangote monopoly over another important sector! They should continue!! 11 Likes 1 Share

InvestinOwerri:

After frustrating erisco out of Nigeria, they are now baning its importation in order to give dangote monopoly over another important sector! They should continue!!

Erisco is still in Nigeria. Na so e easy to relocate to China? Erisco is still in Nigeria. Na so e easy to relocate to China? 5 Likes

Good for local manufacturers. FG should just create a more enabling environment for them and most of all good access to FX. Nigeria will be great again 4 Likes

Good move

Gino nko :

The document stated: “As you are aware, government has overtime engaged tomato industry stakeholders on ways to deepen the industry and particularly, encourage the use of locally produced tomato fruits across the value chain







Stakeholders are involved



Good move 2 Likes

That's how they banned importation of rice that we normally buy @7,500-9000 for home grown rice that we now have to thank the government after buying substandard rice @13000. Now its tomatoe paste. No problem, I just discovered cooking jollof rice or spaghetti with correct ingredients no need tomato paste so far you don get dry pepper, before I can't do without it, and I don't need tomato to make egusi or draw soup. And to make real soup, I use real tomato. So using tomato paste now, for me, is not by force. 3 Likes

Another opportunity for Dangote to become richer...

My people down south, sorry o.

APC always making things hard for people nd you tell me thunder wouldn't roast this people











Oh my lovely PDP what really went wrong 1 Like 1 Share

Dangote to benefit from this

This is the most insensitive government Nigeria has ever had. You've not created an enabling environment for manufacturers to thrive but you find solace in banning commodities that you don't have the local capacity to produce.



This form of harsh economic ideology cannot jumpstart the mirage of eldorado those idiots in Aso Rock think will happen. You cannot put the cart before the horse and expect to move forward. Provide the electricity and necessary infrastructures to an appreciable level before all these ban. For pete sakes, you are not producing anything yet and you expect manufacturing to start out of the blues cos of some BAN.



I don't know how they think in Aso Rock. It is obvious we have some bunch of dumboes in power who thought process is far off their behind.

4 Likes

more items like these are going to banned in subsequent months... it is inevitable.... FG is trying to reduce the demand for the dollar for importation. 6 Likes

They are still making things worse

Ahan! That's more like it.



I was already writing an article against Tomato paste importation 2 Likes

Good

Lucy001:





Sms vote Tboss to 32052 to save Tboss



I will rather organize and sponsor another campaign for "BUBU" rather than save "TBOOBS" I will rather organize and sponsor another campaign for "" rather than save " 2 Likes

wow nice one jor.. God will surely guide this government to the promise land 2 Likes

jjbest123:

Hope The Meet Up With Demand, Quality Is What We Need nigeria would never grow with your kind of mentality. Do you think there is good quality anywhere in the world. I have worked in production here in CA for years. All this oyinbo ppl do is hype. Their stuff is poo. nigeria would never grow with your kind of mentality. Do you think there is good quality anywhere in the world. I have worked in production here in CA for years. All this oyinbo ppl do is hype. Their stuff is poo. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ezedon:

They are still making things worse

Are you kidding me?



Do you know anything about Currency devaluation? Are you kidding me?Do you know anything about Currency devaluation? 1 Like