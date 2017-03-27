₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Truth234: 4:13am
The federal government, though the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, yesterday banned the importation of tomato paste, powder or concentrate, and increased the tariff on importation of tomato concentrate among others from five to 50 per cent in order to revive the tomato sector.
According to operators, the value of imported tomato paste in Nigeria is about $170 million and $50 million spent on triple tomato concentrate.
In a document obtained yesterday from the Federal Ministry of Industry and trade and investment titled: ‘Implementation of the tomato sector policy’ which was signed by the Director, Industry Development of the ministry, Mr. Adewale Bakare, stated that such action would revive the sector, create jobs and preserve foreign exchange.
The document stated: “As you are aware, government has overtime engaged tomato industry stakeholders on ways to deepen the industry and particularly, encourage the use of locally produced tomato fruits across the value chain. It is in that regard that I am directed to bring to your notice the decision of the government towards boosting production and attracting investments into the tomato sector.
“These include ‘classification of greenhouse equipment as agricultural equipment to attract zero per cent import duty. Ban on the importation of tomato paste, powder or concentrate put up for retailing and others Ban on tomato prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid and others.
“Increase in the tariff on the tomato concentrate and other concentrates (HS Code 2002.90.11.000) from five percent to 50 percent and additional levy of $1,500 per metric tons with the objective of increasing the current tariff from five percent to 50 percent (35percent +5 percent+10 percent) and an additional levy of US$1,500 metric ton. Restriction on the importation of tomato concentrates to the seaports to address abuse of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation scheme (ETLS) and inclusion of tomato production and processing in the list of industries eligible for investment incentives administered by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).”
It further stated that “It is expected that the foregoing measures which are situated within the overall road map for the development of the industry, will create jobs, save foreign exchange and create capacity for export of tomato concentrate and paste to ECOWAS sub –region and beyond.”
http://investorsking.com/fg-bans-importation-of-packaged-tomato-paste/
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by jjbest123: 4:42am
Hope We Have A Tomato Factory To Meet Local Demand
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Truth234: 4:50am
jjbest123:
Dangote, Erisco, etc but I hope their quality is the same with their foreign counterparts.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by jjbest123: 4:51am
Truth234:Hope The Meet Up With Demand, Quality Is What We Need
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by femolacqua(m): 4:57am
It's a nice development, but I hope we do have a plan? ( Exporting rather than importing)
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by benuejosh(m): 5:34am
Hope Erisco has relocated to China like he said? let's see how he's going to sell his tomato paste in Nigeria.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by profhezekiah: 5:37am
It will be nice if it strengthened our foreign exchange
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by sinistermind(m): 5:40am
It's a welcomed development. Too many unknown tomato pastes flooding the market. Let's patronise our local content.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by MyMouth(m): 5:47am
Erisco tomato paste is the best but very scarce in the market here in the north.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by wristbangle(m): 5:59am
But fresh/packaged tomatoes within the country has not sustained us enough but anyway.... kudos to FG.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Lucy001(f): 5:59am
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by InvestinOwerri(m): 6:11am
After frustrating erisco out of Nigeria, they are now baning its importation in order to give dangote monopoly over another important sector! They should continue!!
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Truth234: 6:14am
InvestinOwerri:
Erisco is still in Nigeria. Na so e easy to relocate to China?
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by ULSHERLAN(m): 6:36am
Good for local manufacturers. FG should just create a more enabling environment for them and most of all good access to FX. Nigeria will be great again
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by legendte(m): 7:35am
Good move
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by pwettyesther(f): 7:36am
Gino nko :
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by diportivo: 7:36am
The document stated: “As you are aware, government has overtime engaged tomato industry stakeholders on ways to deepen the industry and particularly, encourage the use of locally produced tomato fruits across the value chain
Stakeholders are involved
Good move
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Chanchit: 7:39am
That's how they banned importation of rice that we normally buy @7,500-9000 for home grown rice that we now have to thank the government after buying substandard rice @13000. Now its tomatoe paste. No problem, I just discovered cooking jollof rice or spaghetti with correct ingredients no need tomato paste so far you don get dry pepper, before I can't do without it, and I don't need tomato to make egusi or draw soup. And to make real soup, I use real tomato. So using tomato paste now, for me, is not by force.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by dukeolumde(m): 7:40am
Another opportunity for Dangote to become richer...
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by EazyMoh(m): 7:40am
My people down south, sorry o.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by maxiuc(m): 7:40am
APC always making things hard for people nd you tell me thunder wouldn't roast this people
Oh my lovely PDP what really went wrong
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Hiccups: 7:40am
Dangote to benefit from this
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Oildichotomy(m): 7:41am
This is the most insensitive government Nigeria has ever had. You've not created an enabling environment for manufacturers to thrive but you find solace in banning commodities that you don't have the local capacity to produce.
This form of harsh economic ideology cannot jumpstart the mirage of eldorado those idiots in Aso Rock think will happen. You cannot put the cart before the horse and expect to move forward. Provide the electricity and necessary infrastructures to an appreciable level before all these ban. For pete sakes, you are not producing anything yet and you expect manufacturing to start out of the blues cos of some BAN.
I don't know how they think in Aso Rock. It is obvious we have some bunch of dumboes in power who thought process is far off their behind.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by NubiLove(m): 7:42am
more items like these are going to banned in subsequent months... it is inevitable.... FG is trying to reduce the demand for the dollar for importation.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Ezedon(m): 7:43am
They are still making things worse
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by xynerise(m): 7:43am
Ahan! That's more like it.
I was already writing an article against Tomato paste importation
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by Smooyis(m): 7:43am
Good
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by dukeolumde(m): 7:44am
Lucy001:
I will rather organize and sponsor another campaign for "BUBU" rather than save "TBOOBS"
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by binsanni(m): 7:44am
wow nice one jor.. God will surely guide this government to the promise land
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by chamboy(m): 7:44am
jjbest123:nigeria would never grow with your kind of mentality. Do you think there is good quality anywhere in the world. I have worked in production here in CA for years. All this oyinbo ppl do is hype. Their stuff is poo.
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by xynerise(m): 7:44am
Ezedon:
Are you kidding me?
Do you know anything about Currency devaluation?
|Re: FG Bans Importation Of Packaged Tomato Paste by uzoclinton(m): 7:44am
Finally...
