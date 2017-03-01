₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,427 members, 3,445,081 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 03:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison (17310 Views)
James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption / EFCC Rushes James-Bala Ngilari To Hospital (pic) / Bala Ngilari Spent N400M On Cars (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by HungerBAD: 8:38am
By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor & Umar Yusuf ABUJA—
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/heads-to-roll-over-convicted-ex-adamawa-govs-release-from-prison/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by benedictnsi(m): 8:41am
Hmmmm
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by kingphilip(m): 8:41am
He governed a state for only 8 months and his fraud case is getting him a five year jail term.. I wonder if he had started and completed two tenures probably he would have bagged life imprisonment
I think various prisons should have a hospital to take care of basic and minor health challenges of those convicted so as to avoid a repeat of this excuse
9 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Lucy001(f): 8:43am
Which head would roll, na today, na dem dem na, do not be surprise that it is someone in this govt dat is a friend to the former governor dat perfected his release, do not forget dat of James Ibori of Delta state, how is own was pre-arranged for save landing in 9ja...
Kindly Sms vote TBoss to 32052, she needs ur votes @ this point in time, to keep her in the house.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by pyyxxaro: 8:44am
Nor be only heads go roll
Naaa Yansh go roll
2 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Freewoman(f): 8:45am
Problem full this Nigeria, Criminals everywhere........................................., Am changing this name Nigeria to Biafra republic, and the MAP remain thesame, just the name please
2 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by OfficialAwol(m): 8:57am
Times like these are when you get to know that his incarceration was the handiwork of a fifth columnist in the first place.
They believed justice was done when he was jailed, but has refused to accept that it is still justice, now that he's been released.
Bunch of #Mumu yeyes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by mradonis(m): 9:27am
What a country.. Nigeria a country where the laws apply only to the poor. 5 years has turned a month. Who knows how long such runs has been going on. When will all these End.
So ashamed to call myself a nigerian lately.. From senators silly acts, to fake payed protester,budget padding, to killings every where Etc..
Na wa ooooo.
14 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Franchise21(m): 9:52am
OK
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Daviddson(m): 12:22pm
A former governor sentenced to jail and it's all like it's a biiiiiiiiiig deal. How is he different from a street thief? Israel has jailed at least 3 of its former leaders within the past 8 0r 9 years alone. The CEO of South Korea's largest corporation, Samsung, is currently in jail awaiting possible prosecution. Can that happen to Dangote if he were ever to commit some infraction today? South Korea's former President was removed earlier this month and *thousands* are still protesting for her to be jailed...
9 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by tunderay(m): 12:35pm
So does that bail means he won't go back to jail? I think its high time the government build a clinic that can take care of things like this. How can someone that has been sentenced to prison got bail? This country is a joke.
3 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:42pm
tunderay:It means he will spend it in the hospital
1 Like
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Mrkjay: 1:03pm
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by otitokoroleti: 1:03pm
guess what? ayam less konsernd
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by omenkaLives: 1:04pm
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Victornezzar(m): 1:05pm
Choi
There was once a country
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by spartan117(m): 1:05pm
All service agencies under buhari are incompetent
1 Like
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by obailala(m): 1:05pm
Chai... so we still haven't overcome this sad tale where the rich never get punished?.. This is one of the primary reasons I supported a person like Buhari being president, to see at least one big man go to jail... but it's obvious we aren't still there yet.
3 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by botad(m): 1:05pm
He want to go for medical attention in Dubai while serving a jail term in Nigeria?
Nigeria I hail thee!
6 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by donbenz(m): 1:05pm
i Blame
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Valdblngx: 1:06pm
I always say this in public. I ain't proud of my country
2 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by blackpanda: 1:06pm
But they said Buhari regime is only after southerners
Wailers are daft!
3 Likes
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by helphelp: 1:07pm
Hmmmm...
We are watching
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Moreoffaith(m): 1:07pm
Nigeria?
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by Abbeyme: 1:07pm
Scam?
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by imugula: 1:07pm
[b][quote author=kingphilip post=55022661]He governed a state for only 8 months and his fraud case is getting him a five year jail term.. I wonder if he had started and completed two tenures probably he would have bagged life imprisonment [/b]
Rather, he would have made enough money to use in avoiding jail terms
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by omenkaLives: 1:07pm
Daviddson:Welcome to Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:08pm
omenkaLives:You Don smoke again? LOL omenka I lost my phone and your number... I still get my line... Gist de
|Re: Heads To Roll Over Convicted Ngilari, Ex Adamawa Governor’s Release From Prison by eph123: 1:08pm
Won't you guys blame Jonathan for this? Please do. He must somehow have a hand in that letter that was written.
Nigeria we hail thee.
4 Likes
EFCC Traces Slush Funds To More Supreme Court Justices / A Madman Controls Traffic At Toyota/ladipo Bus Stop In Lagos / If GEJ Improves Electricity, Will You Vote For Him In 2015?
Viewing this topic: Princemike2, southsouthman, fortunatechemzy, konjinus(m), jengrej(m), Cotton(m), djlawex02(m), Neoguru4, Upright750, YoungB1a(m), kaycee0604(m), bigboss80s(m), berryprety(f), odoli1(m), mayyorr01(m), DRPMJ(m), jaedgroup, yankeezconcept, Realret70, ZeusZuco(m), oyes18, Abisafree(m), Highvotage, austinfan4love, Aliki(m), toluwatos(m), Wised, nicko28(f), Saintemeka, Isantimkiet, Sbaita, razzydoo(m), tundelight, ukabam, gawu1, amutta, prosperous25(m), guru01(m), urheme and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8