Source: Below are photos of Nigerians and other blacks attacked and beaten like dogs in Delhi, Greater Noida,India as shared by Sani who lives in India.According to Sani,black embassies are doing nothing about itSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-nigerians-blacks-who-are.html?m=1

chei... see wetin buhari cause nw 8 Likes 1 Share

Good Lord Good Lord 1 Like

Nigeria is now a laughing stock in the committee of other nations . 14 Likes 3 Shares

Indians are terrible racists even here in Nigeria ...to even think Nigeria is by far better and richer than India .Stupid smelling stingy assholes! 12 Likes 2 Shares

i hate india



and everything that have to do with india.





that will be a country i won't go to for anything in the world.



they disgust me. 3 Likes





When will Nigerians start their own Xenophobic attacks sef?

When will Nigerians start their own Xenophobic attacks sef?

K... They come to our country, and we give them police escorts and blow siren for them, we go to their country and nurses attend to us after enough blow and beating given to us.....lets join hands together and clap for our leaders for selling us cheat to the rest of the world







Oooh no we are to blame cause we voted them in and we have decided not to stand up for something, so we are falling for anything 2 Likes

thunder strike bu ha ri

Oh NO! Not again. Speedy recovery to the injured.







Please check my signature. 1 Like

Nigeria is now a laughing stock in the committee of other nations

PMB is working! continue pursuing Dino and all your perceived enemy while the people you are leading are groaning both national and internationally continue pursuing Dino and all your perceived enemy while the people you are leading are groaning both national and internationally 3 Likes 2 Shares

What are they looking for in India sef? 4 Likes

poshestmina:

Indians are terrible racists even here in Nigeria ...to even think Nigeria is by far better and richer than India .Stupid smelling stingy assholes!



OH LORD HAVE MERCY ON NIGERIA I BEG OF YOU

India, best known for population, pollution and corruption.

if they come home, our police n army will use them as target practice.

Go for treatment then come back...you no gree hear,

This one just weak me like say I chop akara with akamu

India sef join...



Our leaders no try at all.



We should be celebrated all around the world with the kind of resources we've had in the past.



They chose to pocket the proceeds rather than develop our nation.



God dey 1 Like 1 Share

Anyone can run away, it's super easy. Facing problems and working through them, that's what makes you stronger.



Like in the case of Nigeria; We run away from problems and never think of solving them. Countries most Nigerians tend to find solace in are now humiliating/brutalizing them.



Question now is; Should we still blame the government for their inabilities to carter for the welfare of it's citizens?



We know they've failed us but we should stop using them as an excuse when things go wrong. Peace

CROWNWEALTH019:

thunder strike bu ha ri na buhari attack them? na buhari attack them?

I condemn this xenophobic attack in India in its entirety. But truth be told, most of our brothers who reside in India are into illegitimate business. I know this for a fact



I was in India Last year speptember. My intinery in that country took me trhough Goa, Mumbai and Punjab. All the Igbo guys I met, I mean virtually all the Igbo guys I met, are into cocaine trafficking and drug pushing. Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself so this has nothing to do with being tribalistic. 10 Likes 1 Share

Dear Nigerians now is the time to ask for a Nationalist government not this Back2Back hits we are getting as leaders. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is bad i tell you

Why were they beaten like that, there must be a reason. This cant just be racism its just not believable 1 Like