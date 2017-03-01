₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by jonhemma11: 9:13am
Below are photos of Nigerians and other blacks attacked and beaten like dogs in Delhi, Greater Noida,India as shared by Sani who lives in India.According to Sani,black embassies are doing nothing about it
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-nigerians-blacks-who-are.html?m=1
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by jonhemma11: 9:14am
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Fweshspice(m): 9:15am
chei... see wetin buhari cause nw
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Kenzico(m): 9:28am
Good Lord
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Archaa(m): 9:33am
Nigeria is now a laughing stock in the committee of other nations .
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by poshestmina(f): 9:53am
Indians are terrible racists even here in Nigeria ...to even think Nigeria is by far better and richer than India .Stupid smelling stingy assholes!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by veekid(m): 11:01am
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Ogashub(m): 11:02am
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by henrydadon(m): 11:02am
i hate india
and everything that have to do with india.
that will be a country i won't go to for anything in the world.
they disgust me.
3 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by vizkiz: 11:02am
Don't come home you hear? Die there
When will Nigerians start their own Xenophobic attacks sef?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:02am
K... They come to our country, and we give them police escorts and blow siren for them, we go to their country and nurses attend to us after enough blow and beating given to us.....lets join hands together and clap for our leaders for selling us cheat to the rest of the world
Oooh no we are to blame cause we voted them in and we have decided not to stand up for something, so we are falling for anything
2 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:02am
thunder strike bu ha ri
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Sharon6(f): 11:02am
Oh NO! Not again. Speedy recovery to the injured.
Please check my signature.
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by asumo12: 11:03am
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by zainabxel(f): 11:03am
lol
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by 2016v2017: 11:03am
Archaa:
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:03am
PMB is working! continue pursuing Dino and all your perceived enemy while the people you are leading are groaning both national and internationally
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by mummyson26(m): 11:03am
What are they looking for in India sef?
4 Likes
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by solara: 11:03am
poshestmina:
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by iluvdonjazzy: 11:03am
OH LORD HAVE MERCY ON NIGERIA I BEG OF YOU
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by eleojo23: 11:04am
India, best known for population, pollution and corruption.
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by tonio2wo: 11:04am
if they come home, our police n army will use them as target practice.
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Whoeppme(m): 11:04am
Go for treatment then come back...you no gree hear,
This one just weak me like say I chop akara with akamu
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by helphelp: 11:04am
India sef join...
Our leaders no try at all.
We should be celebrated all around the world with the kind of resources we've had in the past.
They chose to pocket the proceeds rather than develop our nation.
God dey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by smartty68(m): 11:04am
Anyone can run away, it's super easy. Facing problems and working through them, that's what makes you stronger.
Like in the case of Nigeria; We run away from problems and never think of solving them. Countries most Nigerians tend to find solace in are now humiliating/brutalizing them.
Question now is; Should we still blame the government for their inabilities to carter for the welfare of it's citizens?
We know they've failed us but we should stop using them as an excuse when things go wrong. Peace
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by laurel03: 11:05am
CROWNWEALTH019:na buhari attack them?
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by CliffordOrji: 11:05am
I condemn this xenophobic attack in India in its entirety. But truth be told, most of our brothers who reside in India are into illegitimate business. I know this for a fact
I was in India Last year speptember. My intinery in that country took me trhough Goa, Mumbai and Punjab. All the Igbo guys I met, I mean virtually all the Igbo guys I met, are into cocaine trafficking and drug pushing. Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself so this has nothing to do with being tribalistic.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by unclezuma: 11:05am
Dear Nigerians now is the time to ask for a Nationalist government not this Back2Back hits we are getting as leaders.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by fabuloz1(m): 11:05am
This is bad i tell you
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Stanbic(m): 11:05am
Why were they beaten like that, there must be a reason. This cant just be racism its just not believable
1 Like
|Re: Xenophobia In India: Photos Of Nigerians & Others Attacked by Henryyy(m): 11:06am
Nothing shocking here. Indians are racists, they hate their fellow Indians with dark skin talk more of Africans. Very useless idiots.
